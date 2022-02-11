openbase logo
Readme

Primer CSS

The CSS implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System

Documentation

Our documentation site lives at primer.style/css. You'll be able to find detailed documentation on getting started, all of the components, our theme, our principles, and more.

Install

This repository is distributed with npm. After installing npm, you can install @primer/css with this command:

npm install --save @primer/css

Usage

The included source files are written in Sass using SCSS syntax. After installing with npm, you can add your project's node_modules directory to your Sass include paths (AKA load paths in Ruby), then import it like this:

@import "@primer/css/index.scss";

You can import individual Primer modules directly from the @primer/css package:

@import "@primer/css/core/index.scss";
@import "@primer/css/product/index.scss";
@import "@primer/css/marketing/index.scss";

Development

See DEVELOP.md for development docs.

Releasing (for GitHub staff)

You can find docs about our release process in RELEASING.md.

License

MIT © GitHub

