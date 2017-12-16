openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pew

primeng-extensions-wizard

by Oleg Varaksin
2.2.0 (see all)

Code samples from the book "Angular UI Development with PrimeNG"

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular UI Development with PrimeNG

Written by Oleg Varaksin and Sudheer Jonna. Powered by the dream team - Angular 4 and PrimeNG 4. 💫

Book on Packt's website: https://www.packtpub.com/web-development/learning-angular-ui-development-primeng

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1, Getting Started with Angular and PrimeNG
    • TypeScript fundamentals you need to know
    • Advanced types, decorators, compiler options
    • Angular cheat sheet: overview of key concepts
    • Angular modularity and lifecycle hooks
    • Running PrimeNG with SystemJS
    • Setup PrimeNG project with Webpack
    • Setup PrimeNG project with Angular CLI
  • Chapter 2, Theming Concept and Layouts
    • Understanding structural and skinning CSS
    • Organize your project structure with Sass
    • Simple ways to create a new theme
    • Responsive grid system in PrimeNG
    • Bootstrap flexbox layout meets PrimeNG
  • Chapter 3, Enhanced Inputs and Selects
    • Formatted input with InputMask
    • Auto suggestion with AutoComplete
    • Entering multiple values with Chips
    • Discovering checkbox: Boolean, Many and TriState
    • Choosing items with single and multi select components
    • Basic and advanced calendar scenarios
    • Spinner and Slider – different ways to provide input
    • Text editing with rich and in-place editors
    • Password and star-based rating inputs
    • Validation with Input and Select components
  • Chapter 4, Button and Panel Components
    • Enhanced Button, RadioButton and SplitButton
    • Selecting value by ToggleButton and SelectButton
    • Grouping buttons with Toolbar
    • Arrange your view with Panels and Fieldsets
    • Vertical stacked panels with Accordion
    • Grouping content with tabs in TabView
  • Chapter 5, Data Iteration Components
    • Multi feature DataTable
    • Selecting rows in DataTable
    • Sorting, filtering and paginating data in DataTable
    • Customizing cell content with templating
    • Resizing, reordering and toggling columns in DataTable
    • In-cell editing with DataTable
    • Making DataTable responsive
    • Using column and row grouping
    • Handling tons of data with lazy DataTable
    • Row expansion by providing row template
    • Export data in CSV format
    • DataTable events and methods
    • Listing data with DataList
    • Listing data with PickList
    • Listing data with OrderList
    • Grid-organized data with DataGrid
    • On demand data loading with DataScroller
    • Visualizing data with Tree
    • Visualizing data with TreeTable
    • Managing events with Schedule
  • Chapter 6, Amazing Overlays and Messages
    • Displaying content in Dialog
    • Displaying content in Lightbox
    • Multipurpose scenarios with OverlayPanel
    • Notifying users with Messages and Growl
    • Tooltips for form components
  • Chapter 7, Endless Menu Variations
    • Statically and dynamically positioned menus
    • Creating programmatic menus by MenuModel
    • Accessing commands via Menubar
    • ContextMenu with nested items
    • SlideMenu – menu in the iPod style
    • TieredMenu – submenus in nested overlays
    • MegaMenu – the multicolumn menu
    • PanelMenu – hybrid of accordion and tree
    • TabMenu - menu items as tabs
    • Breadcrumb – providing contextual information about page hierarchy
  • Chapter 8, Creating Charts and Maps
    • Working with chart model
    • Data representation with line and bar charts
    • Data representation with pie and doughnut charts
    • Data representation with radar and polar area charts
    • Drawing organization chart for relationship hierarchy
    • Basic integration with Google Map API
    • Various use cases with GMap component
  • Chapter 9, Miscellaneous Use Cases and Best Practices
    • File uploading in all its glory
    • Learning Draggable and Droppable directives
    • Displaying collection of images with Galleria
    • CRUD sample implementation with DataTable
    • Deferring mechanism to optimize page loading
    • Blocking page pieces during long-running AJAX calls
    • Process status indicator in action
    • Selecting colors with ColorPicker
    • Displaying confirmation dialog with guarded routes
    • Implementing custom wizard component with Steps
    • Introduction to state management with @ngrx/store
  • Chapter 10, Creating Robust Applications
    • Setting up unit testing with Jasmine and Karma
    • Unit testing of Components and Services
    • Tip how to speed up unit testing
    • Setting up e2e test environment with Protractor
    • Writing automated UI tests at a glance
    • Exploring PrimeNG application with Augury and ng.probe

Additional Resources:

  1. The Angular's official internationalization support powered by PrimeNG components is explained in this blog post and the GitHub project is available here: https://github.com/sudheerj/angular-primeng-i18n
  2. The internationalization support for Angular and PrimeNG using ngx-translate is explained in this blog post and the GitHub project is available here: https://github.com/sudheerj/angular-primeng-ngxtranslate
  3. PrimeNG 4.1 RELEASE changes(new components, new features, bug fixes and improvements) are explained in this blog post and the GitHub project is avialable here: https://github.com/sudheerj/primeng-4.1
  4. The PrimeNG dataTable supporting JSON nested structure is explained in this blog post and the GitHub project is available here: https://github.com/sudheerj/Datatable-NestedJSON
  5. JHipster-PrimeNG module is explained in this blog post and the GitHub project is available here: https://github.com/sudheerj/generator-jhipster-primeng

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial