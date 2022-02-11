Abhinav Dinesh C ● Kochi ● 30 Rating s ● 29 Review s ● Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React 6 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers The defacto UI library if you are building an Angular application. It has almost all features you need and it's really easy to use as well. It used to be hard to customise the styles while I was using it but it has probably changed now. The documentation provided is really easy to follow even for a newbie. I think there aren't many UI libraries in the Angular world that can match PrimeNGs feature set. 0

Elliot Mason ● 127.0.0.1 ● 12 Rating s ● 12 Review s ● Maker | Cypherpunk 7 months ago Amazing UI component library for use in Angular applications. When it comes to the PrimeNG vs Material argument, I think that both libraries have their use cases, but I have had the best luck with pick and choosing components between the two in my projects depending on what is going to work the best for the given situation.

Xelit3 ● BCN ● 20 Rating s ● 3 Review s ● Xelit3 Open-Source profile November 22, 2020 Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable Easy to Use Great Documentation Great UI components library, maybe the largest one proving with most options. Angular material is quite good, being more flexible but at the same time requireing a bit more of work. With PrimeNG you have a more extended and customizable components library.

Peter Kiss ● Budapest ● 37 Rating s ● 2 Review s ● An enthusiastic developer. 🚴 October 14, 2020 Highly Customizable Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use It is an easy to use UI component library for angular applications. It has a nice showcase of all of it elements on the home page. If you don't want to focus on designing everything from scratch with many custom components, it is an easy to use library.