primeng

by primefaces
13.0.2 (see all)

The Most Complete Angular UI Component Library

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

282K

GitHub Stars

7.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

467

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/517
Read All Reviews
abhinavdc
ejmason101
Xelit3
peter-kiss-epam
HarthSid
EliCohen

Top Feedback

10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable
4Performant
4Responsive Maintainers
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

License: MIT npm version npm downloads Build Status Discord Chat

PrimeNG Hero

Website

Visit the PrimeNG Website for general information, demos and documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation10
Easy to Use9
Performant4
Highly Customizable7
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

The defacto UI library if you are building an Angular application. It has almost all features you need and it's really easy to use as well. It used to be hard to customise the styles while I was using it but it has probably changed now. The documentation provided is really easy to follow even for a newbie. I think there aren't many UI libraries in the Angular world that can match PrimeNGs feature set.

0
Elliot Mason127.0.0.112 Ratings12 Reviews
Maker | Cypherpunk
7 months ago

Amazing UI component library for use in Angular applications. When it comes to the PrimeNG vs Material argument, I think that both libraries have their use cases, but I have had the best luck with pick and choosing components between the two in my projects depending on what is going to work the best for the given situation.

0
Xelit3BCN20 Ratings3 Reviews
Xelit3 Open-Source profile
November 22, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Great UI components library, maybe the largest one proving with most options. Angular material is quite good, being more flexible but at the same time requireing a bit more of work. With PrimeNG you have a more extended and customizable components library.

0
Peter KissBudapest37 Ratings2 Reviews
An enthusiastic developer. 🚴
October 14, 2020
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

It is an easy to use UI component library for angular applications. It has a nice showcase of all of it elements on the home page. If you don't want to focus on designing everything from scratch with many custom components, it is an easy to use library.

0
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation

I have been using primeng because of its rich single library for all components. Using this templating feature I was also able to achieve the nested datatable structure. I have also used many of the themes available with peimeng, they are just great!

4
harssid3
Harshsidh
nikhil2882
sawan-hardcoder

