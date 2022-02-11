PrimeFaces

Overview

PrimeFaces is one of the most popular UI libraries in Java EE Ecosystem and widely used by software companies, world renowned brands, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, universities and more. Here are some of the users who notified us or subscribed to a PrimeFaces Support Service.

Getting Started

PrimeFaces can be downloaded manually or via maven.

Latest Downloads

Maven

Official release (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3) < dependency > < groupId > org.primefaces </ groupId > < artifactId > primefaces </ artifactId > < version > 11.0.0 </ version > </ dependency >

Official release (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0) < dependency > < groupId > org.primefaces </ groupId > < artifactId > primefaces </ artifactId > < version > 11.0.0 </ version > < classifier > jakarta </ classifier > </ dependency >

Snapshot (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3; should NOT be used in production environments!) < dependency > < groupId > com.github.primefaces </ groupId > < artifactId > primefaces </ artifactId > < version > master-SNAPSHOT </ version > </ dependency > < repositories > < repository > < id > jitpack.io </ id > < url > https://jitpack.io </ url > </ repository > </ repositories >

Snapshot (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0; should NOT be used in production environments!) < dependency > < groupId > com.github.primefaces </ groupId > < artifactId > primefaces </ artifactId > < version > master-SNAPSHOT </ version > < classifier > jakarta </ classifier > </ dependency > < repositories > < repository > < id > jitpack.io </ id > < url > https://jitpack.io </ url > </ repository > </ repositories >

Usage

Namespaces

The PrimeFaces namespace is necessary to add PrimeFaces components to your pages.

xmlns:p="http://primefaces.org/ui"

Test Run

< html xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" xmlns:h = "http://java.sun.com/jsf/html" xmlns:f = "http://java.sun.com/jsf/core" xmlns:p = "http://primefaces.org/ui" > < h:head > </ h:head > < h:body > < p:spinner /> </ h:body > </ html >

Demo

Please refer to the showcase in order to see the full usage of the components. Sources of PrimeFaces showcase are available within module primefaces-showcase.

Documentation

A User Guide is available here.

Contribution

Visit the Contribution Wiki page for detailed information.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.