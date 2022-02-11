This is an overview page, please visit PrimeFaces.org for more information.
PrimeFaces is one of the most popular UI libraries in Java EE Ecosystem and widely used by software companies, world renowned brands, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, universities and more. Here are some of the users who notified us or subscribed to a PrimeFaces Support Service.
PrimeFaces can be downloaded manually or via maven.
|Version
|Binary
|Source
|JSF version
|Java version
|Documentation
|11.0.0
|primefaces-11.0.0.jar
|primefaces-11.0.0-sources.jar
|2.0 - 4.0
|1.8 - ?
|11.0.0 Documentation
|10.0.0
|primefaces-10.0.0.jar
|primefaces-10.0.0-sources.jar
|2.0 - 3.0
|1.8 - ?
|10.0.0 Documentation
|8.0
|primefaces-8.0.jar
|primefaces-8.0-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.3
|1.8 - ?
|8.0 Documentation
|7.0
|primefaces-7.0.jar
|primefaces-7.0-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.3
|1.7 - ?
|7.0 Documentation
|6.2
|primefaces-6.2.jar
|primefaces-6.2-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.3
|1.6 - ?
|6.2 Documentation
|6.1
|primefaces-6.1.jar
|primefaces-6.1-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.3
|1.5 - ?
|6.1 Documentation
|6.0
|primefaces-6.0.jar
|primefaces-6.0-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.2
|1.5 - ?
|6.0 Documentation
|5.3
|primefaces-5.3.jar
|primefaces-5.3-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.2
|1.5 - ?
|5.3 Documentation
|5.2
|primefaces-5.2.jar
|primefaces-5.2-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.2
|1.5 - ?
|5.2 Documentation
|5.1
|primefaces-5.1.jar
|primefaces-5.1-sources.jar
|2.0 - 2.2
|1.5 - ?
|5.1 Documentation
Official release (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3)
<dependency>
<groupId>org.primefaces</groupId>
<artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
<version>11.0.0</version>
</dependency>
Official release (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0)
<dependency>
<groupId>org.primefaces</groupId>
<artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
<version>11.0.0</version>
<classifier>jakarta</classifier>
</dependency>
Snapshot (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3; should NOT be used in production environments!)
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.primefaces</groupId>
<artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
<version>master-SNAPSHOT</version>
</dependency>
<repositories>
<repository>
<id>jitpack.io</id>
<url>https://jitpack.io</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
Snapshot (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0; should NOT be used in production environments!)
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.primefaces</groupId>
<artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
<version>master-SNAPSHOT</version>
<classifier>jakarta</classifier>
</dependency>
<repositories>
<repository>
<id>jitpack.io</id>
<url>https://jitpack.io</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
The PrimeFaces namespace is necessary to add PrimeFaces components to your pages.
xmlns:p="http://primefaces.org/ui"
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"
xmlns:h="http://java.sun.com/jsf/html"
xmlns:f="http://java.sun.com/jsf/core"
xmlns:p="http://primefaces.org/ui">
<h:head>
</h:head>
<h:body>
<p:spinner />
</h:body>
</html>
Please refer to the showcase in order to see the full usage of the components. Sources of PrimeFaces showcase are available within module primefaces-showcase.
A User Guide is available here.
Visit the Contribution Wiki page for detailed information.
mvn versions:set -DgenerateBackupPoms=false -DnewVersion=11.0.0 to update all modules versions
11.0.0 to tag this release
mvn clean deploy -Pminify,release to push to Maven Central
Licensed under the MIT License.