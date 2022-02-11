openbase logo
primefaces

by primefaces
11.0.0

Ultimate Component Suite for JavaServer Faces

Readme

Maven Actions Status CI Actions Status Integration Tests Sonar License: MIT Discord Chat Stackoverflow

PrimeFaces Hero

PrimeFaces

This is an overview page, please visit PrimeFaces.org for more information.

PrimeFaces Logo

Overview

PrimeFaces is one of the most popular UI libraries in Java EE Ecosystem and widely used by software companies, world renowned brands, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, universities and more. Here are some of the users who notified us or subscribed to a PrimeFaces Support Service.

Getting Started

PrimeFaces can be downloaded manually or via maven.

Latest Downloads
VersionBinarySourceJSF versionJava versionDocumentation
11.0.0primefaces-11.0.0.jarprimefaces-11.0.0-sources.jar2.0 - 4.01.8 - ?11.0.0 Documentation
10.0.0primefaces-10.0.0.jarprimefaces-10.0.0-sources.jar2.0 - 3.01.8 - ?10.0.0 Documentation
8.0primefaces-8.0.jarprimefaces-8.0-sources.jar2.0 - 2.31.8 - ?8.0 Documentation
7.0primefaces-7.0.jarprimefaces-7.0-sources.jar2.0 - 2.31.7 - ?7.0 Documentation
6.2primefaces-6.2.jarprimefaces-6.2-sources.jar2.0 - 2.31.6 - ?6.2 Documentation
6.1primefaces-6.1.jarprimefaces-6.1-sources.jar2.0 - 2.31.5 - ?6.1 Documentation
6.0primefaces-6.0.jarprimefaces-6.0-sources.jar2.0 - 2.21.5 - ?6.0 Documentation
5.3primefaces-5.3.jarprimefaces-5.3-sources.jar2.0 - 2.21.5 - ?5.3 Documentation
5.2primefaces-5.2.jarprimefaces-5.2-sources.jar2.0 - 2.21.5 - ?5.2 Documentation
5.1primefaces-5.1.jarprimefaces-5.1-sources.jar2.0 - 2.21.5 - ?5.1 Documentation

For a full list of the available downloads, please visit the download page.

Maven

  • Official release (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3)

    <dependency>
    <groupId>org.primefaces</groupId>
    <artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
    <version>11.0.0</version>
</dependency>

  • Official release (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0)

    <dependency>
    <groupId>org.primefaces</groupId>
    <artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
    <version>11.0.0</version>
    <classifier>jakarta</classifier>
</dependency>

  • Snapshot (javax; JSF 2.0 - JSF 2.3; should NOT be used in production environments!)

    <dependency>
    <groupId>com.github.primefaces</groupId>
    <artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
    <version>master-SNAPSHOT</version>
</dependency>

<repositories>
    <repository>
        <id>jitpack.io</id>
        <url>https://jitpack.io</url>
    </repository>
</repositories>

  • Snapshot (jakarta; Faces 3.0 - Faces 4.0; should NOT be used in production environments!)

    <dependency>
    <groupId>com.github.primefaces</groupId>
    <artifactId>primefaces</artifactId>
    <version>master-SNAPSHOT</version>
    <classifier>jakarta</classifier>
</dependency>

<repositories>
    <repository>
        <id>jitpack.io</id>
        <url>https://jitpack.io</url>
    </repository>
</repositories>

Usage

Namespaces

The PrimeFaces namespace is necessary to add PrimeFaces components to your pages.

xmlns:p="http://primefaces.org/ui"
Test Run
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"
    xmlns:h="http://java.sun.com/jsf/html"
    xmlns:f="http://java.sun.com/jsf/core"
    xmlns:p="http://primefaces.org/ui">

    <h:head>

    </h:head>

    <h:body>

        <p:spinner />

    </h:body>
</html>

Demo

Please refer to the showcase in order to see the full usage of the components. Sources of PrimeFaces showcase are available within module primefaces-showcase.

Documentation

A User Guide is available here.

Contribution

Visit the Contribution Wiki page for detailed information.

Release Instructions

  • Run mvn versions:set -DgenerateBackupPoms=false -DnewVersion=11.0.0 to update all modules versions
  • Commit and push the changes to GitHub
  • In GitHub create a new Release titled 11.0.0 to tag this release
  • Run mvn clean deploy -Pminify,release to push to Maven Central
  • Rename Milestone in GitHub Issues and close it
  • Create a new Milestone

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

