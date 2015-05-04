openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pri

prime

by Valerio Proietti
0.5.0 (see all)

An essential JavaScript library for node.js and browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prime

Package Info NPM Version Coverage Status Build Status Dependencies Status DevDependencies Status

  1. fundamental, basic, essential.
  2. make (something) ready for use or action.
  3. archetypal, prototypical, typical, classic.

Description

prime is an Object Oriented JavaScript library. It helps you with prototypal inheritance and contains generic utilities for every-day JavaScripting.

No Native JavaScript Objects were harmed in the making of this library.

Modules Overview

A short overview of the available modules. For more information, refer to the documentation.

prime

The function to create new primes.

var prime = require("prime")

var Animal = prime({
    say: function(){
        return "!!"
    }
})

var Emitter = require("prime/emitter")

var Cat = prime({
    inherits: Animal,
    mixin: Emitter,
    say: function(){
        return "meaow" + Cat.parent.say.call(this)
    }
})

prime/emitter

The event emitter.

var Emitter = require("prime/emitter")

var Dog = prime({
    inherits: Animal,
    mixin: Emitter,
    say: function(){
        var word = "wuff" + Dog.parent.say.call(this)
        this.emit("say", word)
        return word
    }
})

var barkley = new Dog

barkley.on("say", function(word){
    console.log("barkley barked", word)
})

prime/map

Map-like implementation.

var Map = require("prime/map")

var map = new Map()

map.set(domElement, "header")
map.set(domElement2, "footer")
map.get(domElement) // "header"
map.get(domElement2) // "footer"

prime/defer

Optimized timeouts / immediates / animationFrames.

var defer = require("prime/defer")

defer.frame(function() {
    console.log('on next animation frame');
});

defer.immediate(function() {
    console.log('on platform next tick.');
});

defer.timeout(function() {
    console.log('late');
}, 500);

When all else fails, read the full documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial