Description

prime is an Object Oriented JavaScript library. It helps you with prototypal inheritance and contains generic utilities for every-day JavaScripting.

No Native JavaScript Objects were harmed in the making of this library.

Modules Overview

A short overview of the available modules. For more information, refer to the documentation.

prime

The function to create new primes.

var prime = require ( "prime" ) var Animal = prime({ say : function ( ) { return "!!" } }) var Emitter = require ( "prime/emitter" ) var Cat = prime({ inherits : Animal, mixin : Emitter, say : function ( ) { return "meaow" + Cat.parent.say.call( this ) } })

The event emitter.

var Emitter = require ( "prime/emitter" ) var Dog = prime({ inherits : Animal, mixin : Emitter, say : function ( ) { var word = "wuff" + Dog.parent.say.call( this ) this .emit( "say" , word) return word } }) var barkley = new Dog barkley.on( "say" , function ( word ) { console .log( "barkley barked" , word) })

Map-like implementation.

var Map = require ( "prime/map" ) var map = new Map () map.set(domElement, "header" ) map.set(domElement2, "footer" ) map.get(domElement) map.get(domElement2)

Optimized timeouts / immediates / animationFrames.

var defer = require ( "prime/defer" ) defer.frame( function ( ) { console .log( 'on next animation frame' ); }); defer.immediate( function ( ) { console .log( 'on platform next tick.' ); }); defer.timeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'late' ); }, 500 );

