Helper functions for ES6 Promises.
The
Promise implementation included in the ES6 "harmony" Javascript
specification is missing some of the useful utility functions that
are common in popular packages like bluebird, when, and q.
This package supplies them. It optionally loads a
Promise
implementation from core-js, if there is not already a
Promise
implementation present. The
prfun package also requires an
implementation of
Object.setPrototypeOf; it will attempt to
load this from core-js if not already present. Implementations
loaded from core-js do not pollute the global namespace.
Portions of the API and test suite are borrowed from bluebird, when, and q.
Unlike many other utility packages for
Promise,
prfun does not
pollute the global namespace. By default
prfun creates a
Promise
subclass, using ES6 semantics. This means you use it like:
var Promise = require('prfun'); // subclasses global.Promise
// note that global.Promise !== Promise after this point
or
var SomeOtherPromise = require( /*something*/ );
var Promise = require('prfun/wrap')( SomeOtherPromise );
// Note that the same `Promise` object will always be
// returned if given the same `SomeOtherPromise` to wrap.
Note that the
SomeOtherPromise implementation must support
Promise
subclassing using ES6 semantics. (The implementations in babybird,
es6-shim, and core-js are known to do so.) We will call the subclass
created by
prfun a "
prfun
Promise".
According to the ES6
Promise spec, all
Promise methods (including
the new ones added by
prfun) will return an instance of the subclass
when invoked on an instance of the subclass. That is, if you are given
a
prfun
Promise and you call
then on it, the result will be
another
prfun
Promise. So within your own code you can assume
that all
prfun helper methods will be present, and they will all
return
prfun
Promises which also contain all the
prfun helper
methods.
If your code is given a promise from an outside API, and you can't
guarantee that it is a
prfun Promise, then you can use
Promise.resolve in order to cast the outside promise to a
prfun
Promise. For example:
var Promise = require('prfun'); // this is a "prfun Promise"
function myApi(externalPromise) {
return Promise.resolve(externalPromise).tap(function(value) {
// we can call 'tap' after resolving the external promise
}); // this result will also be a "prfun Promise"
}
In order to modify the global
Promise object (instead of
subclassing), use:
require('prfun/smash');
// global.Promise.reduce, global.Promise.tap, etc, now exist.
This is how
prfun worked by default prior to version 2.0, but it
it not recommended: stomping on global objects is never a good idea,
and future changes to the
Promise object in ES7 or incompatible
methods added by your third-party
Promise implementation or other
libraries could break your code in mysterious ways.
Methods of
Promise instances and core static methods of the Promise
class to deal with collections of promises or mixed promises and
values.
Promise.all(Array<dynamic>|Iterable values) →
Promise
This is an ES6 built-in. Note that, unlike many libraries, the ES6 method accepts as its argument only an array (or iterable), not a promise for an array (or iterable). Also, the ES6 method does not preserve sparsity in the passed array.
Given an array or iterable which contains promises (or a mix of promises and values) return a promise that is fulfilled when all the items in the array are fulfilled. The promise's fulfillment value is an array with fulfillment values at respective positions to the original iterable. If any promise in the iterable rejects, the returned promise is rejected with the rejection reason.
Promise#all() →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function(value) {
return Promise.all(value);
});
See
Promise.all.
Promise.filter(Array<dynamic>|Promise values, Function callback [, Object thisArg]) →
Promise
Filters an array-like, or a promise of an array-like, using the provided
callback function.
Convenience method for:
Promise.resolve(values).filter(callback, thisArg);
See
Promise#filter.
Promise#filter(Function callback [, Object thisArg]) →
Promise
Call the given
callback function once for each element in (a promise of)
an array which contains a promises (or a mix of promises and values), and
construct a new array of all the values for which the callback returns
(a promise of) a true value. The
callback function has
the signature
(item, index, array) where
item is the resolved
value of the promise in the input array at
index. If any promise in
the input array is rejected the returned promise is rejected as well.
If a
thisArg parameter is provided, it will be passed to
callback
when invoked, for use as its
this value. Otherwise, the value
undefined will be passed for use as its
this value.
Note that the callback is invoked on each element in the array as soon as possible; that is, as soon as the promise for each element is resolved the callback is invoked for that element, without waiting for other elements to be resolved.
The behavior of
filter matches
Array.prototype.filter
as much as possible. Note that this means that non-array objects are often
accepted without error, and any object without a length field returns a
zero-length array. For example,
Array.prototype.filter.call(123, Object.toString) returns
[].
Promise#filter rejects with a
TypeError if
Array.prototype.filter
would throw a
TypeError.
The original array is not modified.
Promise.join([dynamic value...]) →
Promise
Like
Promise.all but instead of having to pass an array, the array
is generated from the passed variadic arguments.
So instead of:
Promise.all([a, b]).spread(function(aResult, bResult) {
});
You can do:
Promise.join(a, b).spread(function(aResult, bResult) {
});
Promise.map(Array<dynamic>|Promise values, Function mapper [, Object thisArg]) →
Promise
Maps an array-like, or a promise of an array-like, using the provided
mapper function.
Convenience method for:
Promise.resolve(values).map(mapper, thisArg);
See
Promise#map.
Promise#map(Function mapper [, Object thisArg]) →
Promise
Map (a promise of) an array which contains a promises (or
a mix of promises and values) with the given
mapper function with
the signature
(item, index, array) where
item is the resolved
value of a respective promise in the input array. If any promise in
the input array is rejected the returned promise is rejected as well.
If the
mapper function returns promises or thenables, the returned
promise will wait for all the mapped results to be resolved as well,
as if
Promise.all were invoked on the result.
If a
thisArg parameter is provided, it will be passed to
mapper
when invoked, for use as its
this value. Otherwise, the value
undefined will be passed for use as its
this value.
Note that the
mapper function is invoked on each element in the
array as soon as possible; that is, as soon as the promise for each
element is resolved
mapper is invoked for that element, without
waiting for other elements to be resolved.
The behavior of
map matches
Array.prototype.map
as much as possible. Note that this means that non-array objects are often
accepted without error, and any object without a length field returns a
zero-length array. For example,
Array.prototype.map.call(123, Object.toString) returns
[].
Promise#map rejects with a
TypeError if
Array.prototype.map
would throw a
TypeError.
The original array is not modified.
Promise.props(Object|Promise object) →
Promise
Like
Promise.all but for object properties instead of array
items. Returns a promise that is fulfilled when all the properties of
the object are fulfilled. The promise's fulfillment value is an object
with fulfillment values at respective keys to the original object. If
any promise in the object rejects, the returned promise is rejected
with the rejection reason.
If
object is a
Promise or "thenable" --- that is, if it has a
property named
then which is a callable function --- then it will be
treated as a promise for the object, rather than for its properties.
All other objects are treated for their own enumerable properties, as returned by
Object.keys.
Promise.props({
pictures: getPictures(),
comments: getComments(),
tweets: getTweets()
}).then(function(result){
console.log(result.tweets, result.pictures, result.comments);
});
Note that if you have no use for the result object other than
retrieving the properties, it is more convenient to use
Promise.all and
Promise#spread:
Promise.all([getPictures(), getComments(), getTweets()])
.spread(function(pictures, comments, tweets) {
console.log(pictures, comments, tweets);
});
The original object is not modified.
Promise#props() →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function(value) {
return Promise.props(value);
});
See
Promise.props.
Promise.race(Array<dynamic>|Iterable values) →
Promise
This is an ES6 built-in. Note that, unlike many libraries, the ES6 method accepts as its argument only an array (or iterable), not a promise for an array (or iterable). The ES6 method also returns a promise that never resolves if you promise a zero-length array; user beware!
Given an array or iterable which contains promises (or a mix of promises and values) return a promise that is fulfilled or rejected as soon as a promise in the array is fulfilled or rejected with the respective rejection reason or fulfillment value.
Promise#race() →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function(value) {
return Promise.race(value);
});
See
Promise.race.
Promise.reduce(Array<dynamic>|Promise values, Function reducer [, dynamic initialValue]) →
Promise
Reduce an array-like, or a promise of an array-like, left-to-right
using the provided
reducer function.
Convenience method for:
Promise.resolve(values).reduce(reducer /*, initialValue*/);
See
Promise#reduce.
Promise#reduce(Function reducer [, dynamic initialValue]) →
Promise
Reduce an array, or a promise of an array, which contains a promises
(or a mix of promises and values) left-to-right with the given
reducer function with the signature
(previousValue, currentValue, index, array) where
currentValue is the resolved value of a
respective promise in the input array, and
previousValue is the
value returned by the previous invocation of the
reducer. If the
reducer returns a promise or thenable, it will be resolved and
previousValue will be the resolved value. The
initialValue may
also be a promise or thenable. If any promise is rejected (in the
input array, an
initialValue, or a promise returned by
resolved),
returned promise is rejected as well.
Promises are resolved in order: first the initialValue (if any), then
the first item in the array, then the returned value from the
resolver (if it is a promise), then the next item in the array, then
the next returned value from
resolver, etc.
For example: Read given files sequentially while summing their
contents as an integer. Each file contains just the text
10.
var readFileAsync = Promise.promisify(fs.readFile, false, fs);
Promise.reduce(["file1.txt", "file2.txt", "file3.txt"], function(total, fileName) {
return readFileAsync(fileName, "utf8").then(function(contents) {
return total + parseInt(contents, 10);
});
}, 0).then(function(total) {
//Total is 30
});
The behavior of
reduce matches
Array.prototype.reduce
as much as possible. Note that this means that non-array objects are often
accepted without error, and any object without a length field is treated as a
zero-length array. For example,
Array.prototype.reduce.call(123, Math.pow, 42) returns
42.
Promise#reduce rejects with a
TypeError if
Array.prototype.reduce
would throw a
TypeError, for example if you pass a zero-length array without
an
initialValue.
The original array is not modified.
Promise.reduceRight(Array<dynamic>|Promise values, Function reducer [, dynamic initialValue]) →
Promise
Reduce an array-like, or a promise of an array-like, right-to-left
using the provided
reducer function.
Convenience method for:
Promise.resolve(values).reduceRight(reducer /*, initialValue*/);
See
Promise#reduceRight.
Promise#reduceRight(Function reducer [, dynamic initialValue]) →
Promise
Reduce an array, or a promise of an array, which contains a promises
(or a mix of promises and values) right-to-left with the given
reducer function with the signature
(previousValue, currentValue, index, array) where
currentValue is the resolved value of a
respective promise in the input array, and
previousValue is the
value returned by the previous invocation of the
reducer. If the
reducer returns a promise or thenable, it will be resolved and
previousValue will be the resolved value. The
initialValue may
also be a promise or thenable. If any promise is rejected (in the
input array, an
initialValue, or a promise returned by
resolved),
returned promise is rejected as well.
Promises are resolved in order: first the initialValue (if any), then
the last item in the array, then the returned value from the
resolver (if it is a promise), then the next-to-last item in the array, then
the next returned value from
resolver, etc.
The behavior of
reduceRight matches
Array.prototype.reduceRight
as much as possible. Note that this means that non-array objects are often
accepted without error, and any object without a length field is treated as a
zero-length array. For example,
Array.prototype.reduceRight.call(123, Math.pow, 42) returns
42.
Promise#reduceRight rejects with a
TypeError if
Array.prototype.reduceRight
would throw a
TypeError, for example if you pass a zero-length array without
an
initialValue.
The original array is not modified.
Promise#spread([Function fulfilledHandler] [, Function rejectedHandler ]) →
Promise
Like calling
Promise#then, but the fulfillment value or rejection reason is
assumed to be an array, which is flattened to the formal parameters of
the handlers.
Promise.all([task1, task2, task3]).spread(function(result1, result2, result3){
});
Normally when using
Promise#then the code would be like:
Promise.all([task1, task2, task3]).then(function(results){
var result1 = results[0];
var result2 = results[1];
var result3 = results[2];
});
This is useful when the
results array contains items that are not
conceptually items of the same list.
Shorthands for common operations.
Promise.bind(dynamic thisArg) ->
Promise
Sugar for
Promise.resolve(undefined).bind(thisArg);.
See
Promise#bind.
Promise#bind(dynamic thisArg) ->
Promise
Create a promise that follows this promise, but is bound to the given
thisArg value. A bound promise will call its handlers with
this
set to the bound value. Additionally promises derived from a bound
promise will also be bound promises with the same
thisArg binding as
the original promise.
Without arrow functions that provide lexical
this, the
correspondence between async and sync code breaks down when writing
object-oriented code. The
Promise#bind method alleviates this.
Consider:
MyClass.prototype.method = function() {
try {
var contents = fs.readFileSync(this.file);
var url = urlParse(contents);
var result = this.httpGetSync(url);
var refined = this.refine(result);
return this.writeRefinedSync(refined);
}
catch (e) {
this.error(e.stack);
}
};
The above has a direct translation:
MyClass.prototype.method = function() {
return fs.readFileAsync(this.file).bind(this)
.then(function(contents) {
var url = urlParse(contents);
return this.httpGetAsync(url);
}).then(function(result){
var refined = this.refine(result);
return this.writeRefinedAsync(refined);
}).catch(function(e){
this.error(e.stack);
});
};
Promise#bind also has a useful side purpose --- promise handlers don't
need to share a function to use shared state:
somethingAsync().bind({})
.then(function (aValue, bValue) {
this.aValue = aValue;
this.bValue = bValue;
return somethingElseAsync(aValue, bValue);
}).then(function (cValue) {
return this.aValue + this.bValue + cValue;
});
The above without
Promise#bind could be achieved with:
var scope = {};
somethingAsync()
.then(function (aValue, bValue) {
scope.aValue = aValue;
scope.bValue = bValue;
return somethingElseAsync(aValue, bValue);
}).then(function (cValue) {
return scope.aValue + scope.bValue + cValue;
});
However, there are many differences when you look closer:
scope.
Note that bind is only propagated with promise transformation. If you
create new promise chains inside a handler, those chains are not bound
to the "outer"
this:
something().bind(var1).then(function(){
//`this` is var1 here
return Promise.all(getStuff()).then(function(results){
//`this` is undefined here
//refine results here etc
});
}).then(function(){
//`this` is var1 here
});
If you don't want to return a bound promise to the consumers of a promise, you can rebind the chain at the end:
MyClass.prototype.method = function() {
return fs.readFileAsync(this.file).bind(this)
.then(function(contents) {
var url = urlParse(contents);
return this.httpGetAsync(url);
}).then(function(result){
var refined = this.refine(result);
return this.writeRefinedAsync(refined);
}).catch(function(e){
this.error(e.stack);
}).bind(); // Unbind the promise.
};
Rebinding can also be abused to do something gratuitous like this:
Promise.resolve("my-element")
.bind(document)
.then(document.getElementById)
.bind(console)
.then(console.log);
The above does
console.log(document.getElementById("my-element"));.
Promise#call(String propertyName [, Promise|dynamic arg...]) →
Promise
This is a convenience method for doing:
promise.then(function(obj){
return obj[propertyName].call(obj, arg...);
});
If any of the
arg... are Promises, they will be resolved before the method
is invoked.
Promise#get(String propertyName) →
Promise
This is a convenience method for doing:
promise.then(function(obj){
return obj[propertyName];
});
Promise#return(Promise|dynamic value) →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function() {
return value;
});
in the case where
value doesn't change its value.
That means
value is bound at the time of calling
Promise#return
so this will not work as expected:
function getData() {
var data;
return query().then(function(result) {
data = result;
}).return(data);
}
because
data is
undefined at the time
.return is called.
Promise#tap(Function handler) →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function(value) {
return Promise.resolve(handler(value)).return(value);
});
That is, it waits for the promise, then invokes the handler with the promised value. It waits for any promise returned by the handler, then returns the original value.
Common use case is to add logging to an existing promise chain:
doSomething()
.then(...)
.then(...)
.tap(console.log)
.then(...)
.then(...)
Promise#then0([Function onFulfilled [, Function onRejected]]) →
undefined
This is identical to
Promise#then except that it does not return
a value. Some
Promise implementations (for example, babybird)
export a
then0 implementation which is substantially faster than
calling
Promise#then. If such an implementation is present, its
implementation will be used. Otherwise
prfun will provide a
shim implementation that just calls
Promise#then and discards
the result.
This allows you to use
then0 freely in your own code whenever
you don't care about the result, and
prfun will use the most
efficient implementation available.
Promise#throw(Promise|dynamic reason) →
Promise
Convenience method for:
promise.then(function() {
throw reason;
});
...except that
reason is first resolved, if it is a
Promise or thenable.
Same limitations apply as with
Promise#return.
Promise.defer() →
PromiseResolver
Create a promise with undecided fate and return a
PromiseResolver to
control it.
The use of
Promise.defer is discouraged---it is much more awkward
and error-prone than using
new Promise. It is provided only for
compatibility with older libraries like q, when, etc.
A
PromiseResolver contains three fields:
promise,
resolve, and
reject. It also contains two additional helpers, which are
implemented as getters:
resolver and
callback. The
resolver
property returns an object with only
resolve and
reject fields, as
in the when package. The
callback property returns a node-style
callback function with signature
(err, result) which will invoke
reject and
resolve as appropriate. This is like the
callback
property in bluebird or the result of
makeNodeResolver in q.
Promise#done() →
undefined
Terminate a chain of promises, ensuring that any unhandled rejections are rethrown so as to trigger the top-level unhandled exception handler (which will typically result in a message on console).
The use of
Promise#done is discouraged---it is hoped that future
promise implementations will provide special development tools to track orphaned promises.
This method is provided for compatibility with older libraries,
and as a make-do until better debugging tools are integrated
into JavaScript engines.
Promise.try(Function fn [, dynamic ctx [, dynamic args...]] ) →
Promise
Start the chain of promises with
Promise.try. Any synchronous
exceptions will be turned into rejections on the returned promise.
function getUserById(id) {
return Promise.try(function(){
if (typeof id !== "number") {
throw new Error("id must be a number");
}
return db.getUserById(id);
});
}
Now if someone uses this function, they will catch all errors in their
Promise
.catch handlers instead of having to handle both synchronous
and asynchronous exception flows.
If provided,
ctx becomes the
this value for the function call. If
it is a promise, it is first resolved. Any
args provided are
resolved (if they are promises) and passed as arguments to the
function call.
Promise#caught([Function ErrorClass|Function predicate...], Function handler) →
Promise
This extends
.catch to work more like catch-clauses in languages
like Java or C#. Instead of manually checking
instanceof or
.name === "SomeError", you may specify a number of error constructors which
are eligible for this catch handler. The catch handler that is first
met that has eligible constructors specified, is the one that will be
called.
Example:
somePromise.then(function(){
return a.b.c.d();
}).caught(TypeError, function(e){
//If a is defined, will end up here because
//it is a type error to reference property of undefined
}).caught(ReferenceError, function(e){
//Will end up here if a wasn't defined at all
}).caught(function(e){
//Generic catch-the rest, error wasn't TypeError nor
//ReferenceError
});
You may also add multiple filters for a catch handler:
somePromise.then(function(){
return a.b.c.d();
}).caught(TypeError, ReferenceError, function(e){
//Will end up here on programmer error
}).caught(NetworkError, TimeoutError, function(e){
//Will end up here on expected everyday network errors
}).catch(function(e){
//Catch any unexpected errors
});
For a parameter to be considered a type of error that you want to
filter, you need the constructor to have its
.prototype property be
instanceof Error.
Such a constructor can be minimally created like so:
function MyCustomError() {}
MyCustomError.prototype = Object.create(Error.prototype);
Using it:
Promise.resolve().then(function(){
throw new MyCustomError();
}).caught(MyCustomError, function(e){
//will end up here now
});
However, you can obtain better stack traces and string output with:
function MyCustomError(message) {
this.message = message;
this.name = "MyCustomError";
if (Error.captureStackTrace) // v8 environments
Error.captureStackTrace(this, MyCustomError);
}
MyCustomError.prototype = Object.create(Error.prototype);
MyCustomError.prototype.constructor = MyCustomError;
Using CoffeeScript's
class for the same:
class MyCustomError extends Error
constructor: (@message) ->
@name = "MyCustomError"
Error.captureStackTrace?(this, MyCustomError)
This method also supports predicate-based filters. If you pass a predicate function instead of an error constructor, the predicate will receive the error as an argument. The return result of the predicate will be used determine whether the error handler should be called.
Predicates should allow for very fine grained control over caught errors: pattern matching, error-type sets with set operations and many other techniques can be implemented on top of them.
Example of using a predicate-based filter:
var request = Promise.promisify(require("request"), ['response', 'body']);
function clientError(e) {
return e.code >= 400 && e.code < 500;
}
request("http://www.google.com").then(function(result) {
console.log(result.body);
}).caught(clientError, function(e){
//A client error like 400 Bad Request happened
});
Promise#finally(Function handler) →
Promise
Pass a handler that will be called regardless of this promise's
fate. Returns a new promise chained from this promise, which will
become resolved with the same fulfillment value or rejection reason as
this promise. However, if
handler returns a promise, the resolution
of the returned promise will be delayed until the promise returned
from
handler is finished. If
handler throws an exception or
returns a rejected promise, the returned promise will reject in the
same way. (This matches the JavaScript semantics for exceptions
thrown inside
finally clauses.)
Consider the example:
function anyway() {
$("#ajax-loader-animation").hide();
}
function ajaxGetAsync(url) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest;
xhr.addEventListener("error", reject);
xhr.addEventListener("load", resolve);
xhr.open("GET", url);
xhr.send(null);
}).then(anyway, anyway);
}
This example doesn't work as intended because the
then handler
actually swallows the exception and returns
undefined for any
further chainers.
The situation can be fixed with
Promise#finally:
function ajaxGetAsync(url) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest;
xhr.addEventListener("error", reject);
xhr.addEventListener("load", resolve);
xhr.open("GET", url);
xhr.send(null);
}).finally(function(){
$("#ajax-loader-animation").hide();
});
}
Now the animation is hidden but an exception or the actual return
value will automatically skip the finally and propagate to further
chainers. This is more in line with the synchronous
finally keyword.
Promise#finally works like Q's finally method, unless
callback returns a rejected promise.
Note that the parallel with synchronous
finally is not exact:
// as expected:
(function() { try { return 1; } finally { throw "2"; } })(); // throws "2"
Promise.resolve(1).finally(function() { throw "2"; }); // rejects with "2"
// but:
(function() { try { return 1; } finally { return 2; } })(); // returns 2
Promise.resolve(1).finally(function() { return 2; }); // resolves to '1'
// compare:
(function() { try { return 1; } finally { 2; } })(); // returns 1
This asymmetry is because the
Promise API can't distinguish the
return
statement from an expression evaluating to a value.
Functions for writing promise-returning methods.
Promise.guard(Function|Number condition, Function fn) →
Function
Limit the concurrency of a function
fn. Creates a new function
whose concurrency is limited by
condition. This can be useful with
operations such as
Promise.map,
Promise.all, etc that allow
tasks to execute in "parallel", to limit the number which can be
in-flight simultanously.
The
condition argument is a concurrency limiting condition, such as
Promise.guard.n. If
condition is a number, it will be treated
as if it were
Promise.guard.n(condition).
Example:
// Using Promise.guard with Promise.map to limit concurrency
// of the mapFunc
var guardedAsyncOperation, mapped;
// Allow only 1 inflight execution of guarded
guardedAsyncOperation = Promise.guard(1, asyncOperation);
mapped = Promise.map(array, guardedAsyncOperation);
mapped.then(function(results) {
// Handle results as usual
});
Example:
// Using Promise.guard with Promise.all to limit concurrency
// across *all tasks*
var guardTask, tasks, taskResults;
tasks = [/* Array of async functions to execute as tasks */];
// Use bind() to create a guard that can be applied to any function
// Only 2 tasks may execute simultaneously.
// Note that all guarded tasks share the same condition instance
// (`Promise.guard.n(2)`) -- if we had passed `2` instead they
// would each have their own guard, which wouldn't do what we want.
guardTask = Promise.guard.bind(Promise, Promise.guard.n(2));
// Use guardTask to guard all the tasks.
tasks = tasks.map(guardTask);
// Execute the tasks with concurrency/"parallelism" limited to 2
taskResults = Promise.all(tasks);
taskResults.then(function(results) {
// Handle results as usual
});
Promise.guard.n(Number number) →
Function
Creates a condition that allows at most
number of simultaneous executions inflight.
var condition = Promise.guard.n(number);
Promise.method(Function fn) →
Function
Returns a new function that wraps the given function
fn. The new
function will always return a promise that is fulfilled with the
original function's return value or rejected with thrown exceptions
from the original function. It will also unwrap any arguments
(including
this) which are promises, converting them to their
fulfilled values.
This method is convenient when a function can sometimes return synchronously or throw synchronously.
Example without using
Promise.method:
MyClass.prototype.method = function(input) {
if (!this.isValid(input)) {
return Promise.reject(new TypeError("input is not valid"));
}
if (this.cache(input)) {
return Promise.resolve(this.someCachedValue);
}
return db.queryAsync(input).bind(this).then(function(value) {
this.someCachedValue = value;
return value;
});
};
Using
Promise.method, there is no need to manually wrap direct
return or throw values into a promise:
MyClass.prototype.method = Promise.method(function(input) {
if (!this.isValid(input)) {
throw new TypeError("input is not valid");
}
if (this.cachedFor(input)) {
return this.someCachedValue;
}
return db.queryAsync(input).bind(this).then(function(value) {
this.someCachedValue = value;
return value;
});
});
See also
Q.promised,
when.lift.
Promise#nodify([Function callback]) →
Promise
Register a node-style callback on this promise. When this promise is
is either fulfilled or rejected, the node callback will be called back
with the node.js convention, where error reason is the first argument
and success value is the sec ond argument. The error argument will be
null in case of success.
Returns back this promise instead of creating a new one. If the
callback argument is not a function, this method does not do
anything.
This can be used to create APIs that both accept node-style callbacks and return promises:
function getDataFor(input, callback) {
return dataFromDataBase(input).nodify(callback);
}
The above function can then make everyone happy.
Promises:
getDataFor("me").then(function(dataForMe) {
console.log(dataForMe);
});
Normal callbacks:
getDataFor("me", function(err, dataForMe) {
if( err ) {
console.error( err );
} else {
console.log(dataForMe);
}
});
Promise.promisify(Function nodeFunction [, dynamic pattern [, dynamic receiver]]) →
Function
Returns a function that will wrap the given
nodeFunction. Instead of
taking a callback, the returned function will return a promise whose
fate is decided by the callback behavior of the given node
function. The node function should conform to node.js convention of
accepting a callback as last argument and calling that callback with
error as the first argument and success value(s) in the second and
following arguments.
If the
pattern is
true, the fulfillment value will be an array
containing the callback arguments.
If the
pattern is not present or falsy, the fulfillment value will
be the second value passed to the callback. (This is useful in the
common case where only a single value is provided to the callback.)
If the
pattern is an array of names, the fulfillment value will be
an object with the callback arguments assigned to named fields in the
order given by
pattern.
If you pass a
receiver, the
nodeFunction will be called as a
method on the
receiver (that is,
this will be set to
receiver when
nodeFunction is invoked).
Example of promisifying the asynchronous
readFile of node.js
fs-module:
var fs = require('fs');
var readFile = Promise.promisify(fs.readFile, false, fs);
readFile("myfile.js", "utf8").then(function(contents){
return eval(contents);
}).then(function(result){
console.log("The result of evaluating myfile.js", result);
}).caught(SyntaxError, function(e){
console.log("File had syntax error", e);
//Catch any other error
}).catch(function(e){
console.log("Error reading file", e);
});
Tip
Use
Promise#spread with APIs that have multiple success values:
var request = Promise.promisify(require('request'), true);
request("http://www.google.com").spread(function(response, body) {
console.log(body);
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
The above uses the request library which has a callback signature of multiple success values.
Since
prfun version 1.0.0.
Methods to delay and time out promises.
Promise.delay([dynamic value,] int ms) →
Promise
Returns a promise that will be fulfilled with
value (or
undefined)
after given
ms milliseconds. If
value is a promise, the delay will
start counting down when it is fulfilled and the returned promise will
be fulfilled with the fulfillment value of the
value promise.
Promise.delay(500).then(function(){
console.log("500 ms passed");
return "Hello world";
}).delay(500).then(function(helloWorldString) {
console.log(helloWorldString);
console.log("another 500 ms passed") ;
});
Promise#delay(int ms) →
Promise
Convenience method for:
Promise.delay(this, ms);
See
Promise.delay.
Promise#timeout(int ms [, String message]) →
Promise
Returns a promise that will be fulfilled with this promise's
fulfillment value or rejection reason. However, if this promise is not
fulfilled or rejected within
ms milliseconds, the returned promise
is rejected with a
Promise.TimeoutError instance.
You may specify a custom error message with the
message parameter.
The example function
fetchContent tries to fetch the contents of a
web page with a 50ms timeout and sleeping 100ms between each retry. If
there is no response after 5 retries, then the returned promise is
rejected with a
ServerError (made up error type).
function fetchContent(retries) {
if (!retries) retries = 0;
var jqXHR = $.get("http://www.slowpage.com");
//Cast the jQuery promise into a bluebird promise
return Promise.resolve(jqXHR)
.timeout(50)
.caught(Promise.TimeoutError, function() {
if (retries < 5) {
return Promise.delay(100).then(function(){
return fetchContent(retries+1);
});
} else {
throw new ServerError("not responding after 5 retries");
}
});
}
Using ECMAScript6 generators feature to implement better syntax for promises.
Note: Requires an environment that supports ES6 generators
and the
yield keyword. Node >=
0.11.2 with the
--harmony-generators
command-line flag will work, or Node >=
4 with no special flags.
Promise.async(GeneratorFunction generatorFunction [, int cbArg]) →
Function
Takes a function that can use
yield to await the resolution of
promises while control is transferred back to the JS event loop. You
can write code that looks and acts like synchronous code, even using
synchronous
try,
catch and
finally. Returns a function which
returns a
Promise.
If the optional
cbArg is present, then
Promise.nodify is invoked
on the result with the given (optional) argument as a parameter.
// Use Promise.async to create a function that returns a Promise
var getRecentTodosForUser = Promise.async(function*(todosFilter, userId) {
var todos = yield getTodosForUser(userId);
return todos.filter(todosFilter);
});
function getTodosForUser(userId) {
// returns a promise for an array of the user's todos
}
// Get (a promise for) the todos for user 123, and filter them
// using the `isRecentTodo` filter.
var filteredTodos = getRecentTodosForUser(isRecentTodo, 123);
filteredTodos.then(showTodos, showError);
In addition to
try,
catch, and
finally,
return also works as
expected. In this revised example,
yield allows us to return a
result and move error handling out to the caller.
// Use Promise.async to create a function that returns a Promise
var getRecentTodosForUser = Promise.async(function*(todosFilter, userId) {
var todos;
try {
todos = yield getTodosForUser(userId);
showTodos(todos.filter(todosFilter));
} catch(e) {
showError(e);
}
});
function getTodosForUser(userId) {
// returns a promise for an array of the user's todos
}
// Get (a promise for) the todos for user 123, and filter them
// using the `isRecentTodo` filter.
var filteredTodos = getRecentTodosForUser(isRecentTodo, 123);
However, note the difference between
func1 and
func2 in the following:
var thrower = Promise.method(function(msg) { throw new Error(msg); });
var func1 = Promise.async(function *() {
try {
return thrower("hey");
} catch (e) {
console.log("This line is never reached.");
}
});
var func2 = Promise.async(function *() {
try {
return (yield thrower("ho"));
} catch (e) {
console.log("Exception is caught here!", e);
}
});
When
func1 returns a
Promise, we leave the scope of the try block.
By the time the returned
Promise rejects with an error, we can no longer
catch it.
If you want to ensure that rejected
Promises get a chance to be caught,
be sure to
yield them (which resolves the
Promise completely) before
returning, as in
func2.
You can also use
Promise.async to implement coroutines:
function PingPong() { }
PingPong.prototype.ping = Promise.async(function* (val) {
console.log("Ping?", val)
yield Promise.delay(500)
this.pong(val+1)
});
PingPong.prototype.pong = Promise.async(function* (val) {
console.log("Pong!", val)
yield Promise.delay(500);
this.ping(val+1)
});
var a = new PingPong();
a.ping(0);
Running the example with node version at least
0.11.2:
$ node --harmony test.js
Ping? 0
Pong! 1
Ping? 2
Pong! 3
Ping? 4
...
Tip
You can use
Promise.join to wait for multiple promises at once.
You can combine it with ES6 destructuring for some neat syntax:
var getData = Promise.async(function* (urlA, urlB) {
[resultA, resultB] = yield Promise.join(http.getAsync(urlA), http.getAsync(urlB));
//use resultA
//use resultB
});
You might wonder why not just do this?
var getData = Promise.async(function* (urlA, urlB) {
var resultA = yield http.getAsync(urlA);
var resultB = yield http.getAsync(urlB);
});
The problem with the above is that the requests are not done in
parallel. It will completely wait for request A to complete before
even starting request B. In the example with
Promise.join both
requests fire off at the same time in parallel.
Legacy callbacks
For compatibility with legacy code which uses callbacks, you can
use the optional
cbArg, as follows:
var getDataFor = Promise.async(function *(input) {
return dataFromDataBase(input);
}, 1 /* arg #1 is optional callback */);
/* Calling this using node 'callback' syntax */
getDataFor(input, function(err, dataForMe) {
if (err) {
console.error( err );
} else {
console.log(dataForMe);
}
});
See also
The
async
functions and
await
operator available in Node >=
7.6 are compatible with
Promise.async and
yield. It should be straightforward to do a search-and-replace in your
codebase once your minimum node version permits.
See also
Q.async.
Copyright (c) 2014-2018 C. Scott Ananian
Portions are Copyright (c) 2014 Petka Antonov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.