Opinionated Reveal slideshow generator with nice PDF output and ability to treat notes as first-class content.
npm install -g prez
Check that you have node 6 installed:
node --version
6.x.x
In your terminal, go to an empty directory and run:
prez --init
A sample workspace has been generated for you. Then run:
prez --serve --print --watch
slides folder (html or markdown)
images,
css,
js,
media folders and use
includes.txt
build folder
slides.pdf is automatically generated on any change too
. (hidden), it will be skipped. (or use
--keep-hidden)
--sub-covers the title is the stripped name, accents and case remain untouched.
images/
js/
css/
slides/
01-intro.md
02-Chapter 1/
01-hello-world.md
02-bonjour-monde.md
03-conclusion.md
# Slide's title
Content of your slide
note:
Your notes go here.
Complex (multiline, code samples, etc.) notes are really supported only with --such-notes.
You can set per-slide properties like general style, background or transition by adding special lines at the head of your slides:
$class:some class$ add class
$id:id$ replace automatic id, if you set it to "none", it will remove any id on the slide
$background:/path/to/image.jpg$
$background-video:/path/to/video.webm$
$background-iframe:http://mysite.com$
$transition:zoom$
$transition-speed:fast$
mkdir sandbox
cd sandbox
prez --init
This will create a full workspace with
js,
images, etc… where you'll put your custom content. In reality the only required folder is
slides.
prez
This will create a
build folder with your slideshow.
prez --serve
This will run a server on port 9000 and open your local browser to your slideshow.
prez --print --print-theme=simple
This will generate "slides.pdf" from your slideshow.
Option
--such-notes modifies the print layout and the notes popup so that notes have more space.
prez [<source> [<destination>]] [options]
source is the slideshow workspace (where you'll have your slides and assets), default =
./
destination is the target directory, default =
./build/
-v,
--version: show version and exit
-s <dir>,
--slides-dir=<dir>: customize name of the folder containing slides (default =
slides)
Assets & slides
--init: populate your new presentation with dummy initial data (see the content of
data/init)
--skip-reveal: do not copy reveal.js slides into target directory (useful if you want faster build over existing build)
--skip-index: do not generate
index.html in target (will remain untouched if already existing)
--skip-user: do not include user assets
--keep-hidden: render slides or chapters starting with a dot
.
--sub-covers: auto generate cover slides with the dir name as a h1 for each chapter (vertical stack of slides)
Custom parser
--parser: parser used to convert slides from Markdown to HTML, available values are:
marked and
highlight.js, automatically embedded)
marky-markdown and note that
highlight's themes are not embedded so you'll have to include the CSS file yourself yet)
markdown-it)
remarkable)
lib/parsers to look for our implementations.
Meta
--title=<title>: specify the title of your presentation (default =
package.json name if found or
Prez)
--author=<author>: specify the author of your presentation (default =
package.json author if found)
--description=<description>: specify the description of your presentation (default =
package.json description if found)
Theme
--theme=<theme>: choose reveal theme (default =
solarized)
--highlight-theme=<theme>: choose highlight.js theme (default =
zenburn)
--no-dynamic-theme: disable ability to change theme from query string
--print-notes: enable special print layout with first-class notes
--such-notes: focus on notes, which will enable a special print layout with notes as first-class content, and more space for them in the notes popup
Live server
-w,
--watch: automatically rebuild (lazy) on changes
--serve[=<port>]: serve slideshow (you can specify port here or use
--port)
-p <port>,
--port=<port>: modify http server port (default 9000), you can use value
auto to use a random available port
--no-live-reload: disable live-reload when serving slideshow
--no-open-browser: do not open local browser automatically when serving slideshow
--print[=<file>]: print slideshow as pdf (requires
--serve and phantomjs must be installed)
--print-theme=<theme>: theme to be used for pdf output (default = no override)
--phantomjs=<path to phantomjs>: path to phantomjs (default =
phantomjs)
Misc
--no-update-notifier: disable version checking
--stats: display visual stats about your slides and chapters
You can store your default preferences in a configuration file. Take a look at CONFIG.md for details and see examples on the Wiki.