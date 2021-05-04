openbase logo
prez

by byteclubfr
4.7.0 (see all)

Generate Reveal.js slideshows from a set of markdowns

Readme

npm version Dependency Status

prez

Opinionated Reveal slideshow generator with nice PDF output and ability to treat notes as first-class content.

Install

npm install -g prez

Feel the magic

Check that you have node 6 installed:

node --version
6.x.x

In your terminal, go to an empty directory and run:

prez --init

A sample workspace has been generated for you. Then run:

prez --serve --print --watch
  • edit your slides from slides folder (html or markdown)
  • if you need some assets, you can work in images, css, js, media folders and use includes.txt
  • your slideshow is automatically built into build folder
  • your slideshow is hosted and your browser is opened to localhost:9000
  • any change you make will rebuild and refresh your browser
  • oh, and a printer-friendly slides.pdf is automatically generated on any change too

Slides structure and format

  • Slides and chapters (vertical stacks) are sorted by name.
  • If a slide or a chapter name starts with a dot . (hidden), it will be skipped. (or use --keep-hidden)
  • You can number your slides to ensure order by adding a "number-" prefix, it will be automagically stripped out.
  • Each slide will have an id generated from filename (removing accents and spaces).
  • If you use --sub-covers the title is the stripped name, accents and case remain untouched.

Sample structure

images/
js/
css/
slides/
  01-intro.md
  02-Chapter 1/
    01-hello-world.md
    02-bonjour-monde.md
  03-conclusion.md

Sample slide

# Slide's title

Content of your slide

note:

Your notes go here.

Complex (multiline, code samples, etc.) notes are really supported only with --such-notes.

Customize slide attributes

You can set per-slide properties like general style, background or transition by adding special lines at the head of your slides:

  • $class:some class$ add class
  • $id:id$ replace automatic id, if you set it to "none", it will remove any id on the slide
  • Any other property will be added as a data-attribute, here are some examples supported by Reveal:
    • $background:/path/to/image.jpg$
    • $background-video:/path/to/video.webm$
    • $background-iframe:http://mysite.com$
    • $transition:zoom$
    • $transition-speed:fast$

Step by step

Initialize sample workspace

mkdir sandbox
cd sandbox

prez --init

This will create a full workspace with js, images, etc… where you'll put your custom content. In reality the only required folder is slides.

Build

prez

This will create a build folder with your slideshow.

Show

prez --serve

This will run a server on port 9000 and open your local browser to your slideshow.

Print

prez --print --print-theme=simple

This will generate "slides.pdf" from your slideshow.

Such notes!

Option --such-notes modifies the print layout and the notes popup so that notes have more space.

Usage

prez [<source> [<destination>]] [options]

  • source is the slideshow workspace (where you'll have your slides and assets), default = ./
  • destination is the target directory, default = ./build/

Available options:

  • -v, --version: show version and exit
  • -s <dir>, --slides-dir=<dir>: customize name of the folder containing slides (default = slides)

Assets & slides

  • --init: populate your new presentation with dummy initial data (see the content of data/init)
  • --skip-reveal: do not copy reveal.js slides into target directory (useful if you want faster build over existing build)
  • --skip-index: do not generate index.html in target (will remain untouched if already existing)
  • --skip-user: do not include user assets
  • --keep-hidden: render slides or chapters starting with a dot .
  • --sub-covers: auto generate cover slides with the dir name as a h1 for each chapter (vertical stack of slides)

Custom parser

  • --parser: parser used to convert slides from Markdown to HTML, available values are:
    • marked (default, depending on marked and highlight.js, automatically embedded)
    • marky-markdown (requires installation of marky-markdown and note that highlight's themes are not embedded so you'll have to include the CSS file yourself yet)
    • markdown-it (requires installation of markdown-it)
    • remarkable (requires installation of remarkable)
    • Path to custom module, relative to current working directory. This module's default export must be a function taking a string (original content) and return a string (converted content). You can use a custom module when you need to call an external command, or our defaults do not match your preferences. You can browser lib/parsers to look for our implementations.

Meta

  • --title=<title>: specify the title of your presentation (default = package.json name if found or Prez)
  • --author=<author>: specify the author of your presentation (default = package.json author if found)
  • --description=<description>: specify the description of your presentation (default = package.json description if found)

Theme

  • --theme=<theme>: choose reveal theme (default = solarized)
  • --highlight-theme=<theme>: choose highlight.js theme (default = zenburn)
  • --no-dynamic-theme: disable ability to change theme from query string
  • --print-notes: enable special print layout with first-class notes
  • --such-notes: focus on notes, which will enable a special print layout with notes as first-class content, and more space for them in the notes popup

Live server

  • -w, --watch: automatically rebuild (lazy) on changes
  • --serve[=<port>]: serve slideshow (you can specify port here or use --port)
  • -p <port>, --port=<port>: modify http server port (default 9000), you can use value auto to use a random available port
  • --no-live-reload: disable live-reload when serving slideshow
  • --no-open-browser: do not open local browser automatically when serving slideshow

Print

  • --print[=<file>]: print slideshow as pdf (requires --serve and phantomjs must be installed)
  • --print-theme=<theme>: theme to be used for pdf output (default = no override)
  • --phantomjs=<path to phantomjs>: path to phantomjs (default = phantomjs)

Misc

  • --no-update-notifier: disable version checking
  • --stats: display visual stats about your slides and chapters

Configuration file

You can store your default preferences in a configuration file. Take a look at CONFIG.md for details and see examples on the Wiki.

TODO

  • Lazier reprint in watch mode
  • FIX issue with notes too tall in printed pdf

