Prey Node.js client

Here you will find all the source code for the current and in development releases of the Prey client for Mac, Linux, and Windows.

Prey is the most complete anti-theft application! It lets you track and locate your lost or stolen laptop. Locate and recover your device with geolocation and many more features.

Prey is a freemium web service for tracking and monitoring laptops, smartphones and other electronic devices, based on an open-source software agent that connects to a host computer, also referred to as the control panel. The host can signal the agent, prompting it to reply with information about its current location, and can trigger various other actions.

Installation

Download the appropiate installer from the releases section.

Authors

By Tomás Pollak, with the help of the following contributors:

Carlos Yaconi

Javier Acuña

Mauricio Schneider

Rodrigo Aliste

Credits

To Robert Harder for the ImageSnap utility for OS X.

To Michael Hipp for mpg123.

And to all the Node.js developers for their awesome modules (async, connect, rimraf, etc).

