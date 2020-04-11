Promise Extensions for JavaScript (prex)

Asynchronous coordination for JavaScript and TypeScript.

This library contains a number of coordination primitives to assist in asynchronous application development in JavaScript and TypeScript. This includes useful additions for building complex asynchronous logic including:

Installing

For the latest version:

npm install prex

Documentation

Samples

Cancellation

API Reference: Cancellation

The CancellationTokenSource and CancellationToken primitives allow you to create asynchronous operations that can be canceled externally. The following is an example of a function used to download a file asynchronously that can be canceled:

import * as http from "http" ; import * as fs from "fs" ; import { CancellationTokenSource, CancellationToken } from "prex" ; function downloadFile ( from : string , to: string , token = CancellationToken.none ) { return new Promise < void > ( ( resolve, reject ) => { const request = http. get ( from ); const registration = token.register( ( ) => { request.abort( ); reject( new Error ( "Operation canceled." ) ); } ); request.on( "error", err => { registration.unregister( ); reject( err ); } ); request.on( "response", ( response: http.IncomingMessage ) => { response .pipe( fs.createWriteStream( to ) ) .on( "error", err => { registration.unregister( ); reject( err ); } ) .on( "end", ( ) => { registration.unregister( ); resolve( ); } ); } ); } ); } async function main () { const source = new CancellationTokenSource () ; // cancel the source if the file takes more than one second to download setTimeout ( ( ) => source.cancel( ), 1000 ); await downloadFile ( "http: }

Coordination

API Reference: Coordination

A Semaphore can be used to protect access to a critical section of your code when you must limit access across multiple async operations. The following is an example of two functions which both need exclusive access to a single resource but could possibly be preempted when suspended while awaiting an asynchronous operation:

import { Semaphore } from "prex" ; const criticalResource = new Semaphore( 1 ); async function updateCriticalLocalResource ( ) { await criticalResource.wait(); await postUpdateToNetworkResource(changes); criticalResource.release(); } async function deleteCriticalLocalResource ( ) { await criticalResource.wait(); await postUpdateToNetworkResource(changes); criticalResource.release(); } declare function postUpdateToNetworkResource ( changes ): Promise < void > ;

A Barrier can be used to coordinate complex async operations:

import { Barrier } from "prex" ; const barrier = new Barrier( 3 ); async function processNpcAI ( ) { while ( true ) { await barrier.signalAndWait(); } } async function processGameRules ( ) { while ( true ) { await barrier.signalAndWait(); } } async function processGameInput ( ) { while ( true ) { await barrier.signalAndWait(); } }

Scheduling

API Reference: Scheduling

An AsyncQueue is a useful primitive for scheduling asynchronous work:

import { AsyncQueue } from "prex" ; const workItems = new AsyncQueue(); function queueUserWorkItem ( action: () => void ) { workItems.put(action); } async function processWorkItems ( ) { while ( true ) { const action = await workItems.get(); try { action(); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } } }

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

See LICENSE file in the project root for details.