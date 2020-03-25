This is a
babel-plugin-macros macro for
babel-plugin-preval.
Please see those projects for more information.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev preval.macro
You'll also need to install and configure
babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.
Once you've
configured
babel-plugin-macros
you can import/require
preval.macro. For example:
import preval from 'preval.macro'
const one = preval`module.exports = 1 + 2 - 1 - 1`
Note:
babel-plugin-preval allows you to have a few more APIs
than you have with this macro, but this macro comes with all the benefits of
using
babel-plugin-macros (which you can read about in
the
babel-plugin-macros docs).