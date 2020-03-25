This is a babel-plugin-macros macro for babel-plugin-preval .

Please see those projects for more information.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev preval .macro

You'll also need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.

Usage

Once you've configured babel-plugin-macros you can import/require preval.macro . For example:

import preval from 'preval.macro' const one = preval `module.exports = 1 + 2 - 1 - 1`

Note: