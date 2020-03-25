openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pm

preval.macro

by Kent C. Dodds
5.0.0 (see all)

Pre-evaluate code at build-time with babel-macros

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.1K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

preval.macro

This is a babel-plugin-macros macro for babel-plugin-preval.

Please see those projects for more information.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:

npm install --save-dev preval.macro

You'll also need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.

Usage

Once you've configured babel-plugin-macros you can import/require preval.macro. For example:

import preval from 'preval.macro'

const one = preval`module.exports = 1 + 2 - 1 - 1`

Note:

babel-plugin-preval allows you to have a few more APIs than you have with this macro, but this macro comes with all the benefits of using babel-plugin-macros (which you can read about in the babel-plugin-macros docs).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial