Library to format js/json object into YAML style readable output. It's performance centric to be used as a logger formatter. It's currently 3 to 5 times quicker than util.inspect used by many loggers. It's available as a NodeJS library or a cli too.
This is based on the great work done on the project prettyjson
Via NPM:
$ npm install prettyoutput
It's pretty easy to use. Just have include it in your script and call it:
const prettyoutput = require('prettyoutput')
const data = {
username: 'kic',
url: 'https://github.com/keepitcool',
projects: ['prettyoutput', '3m2tuio']
}
console.log(prettyoutput(data))
Output:
const prettyoutput = require('prettyoutput')
prettyoutput(data, options, indent)
Parameters are :
Options are :
Colors are :
Example using options :
const prettyoutput = require('prettyoutput')
const data = {
username: 'kic',
url: 'https://github.com/keepitcool',
projects: ['prettyoutput', '3m2tuio']
}
const colors = {
keys: 'blue',
'null': 'red'
}
const options = {
noColor: true,
maxDepth: 5,
colors: colors
};
console.log(prettyoutput(data, options, 2);
Command line tool support file param or stdin.
Usage:
$ prettyoutput package.json
This should output :
It's possible to customize the output through some command line options:
# Indent 4, max depth 5, disable colors
$ prettyjson --indent=4 --depth=5 --noColor package.json
or
# Indent 4, max depth 5, disable colors
$ cat package.json | prettyjson --indent=4 --depth=5 --noColor
Project target logging, so performance is an issue. Currently, prettyoutput is 3 times quicker than util.inspect and 2.5 times quicker than prettyjson, the library it's inspired from.
To run benchmark, just run :
$ node benchmark/benchmark.js
Results :
LEVELS | KEYS | LOOPS | WEIGTHS
3 | 20 | 100 | serializable: 0.9 array: 0.3 object: 0.5 multilineString: 0.3 error: 0.2
NAME | MIN | MAX | MEAN | TOTAL
prettyoutput | 3 ms 133 µs 526 ns | 42 ms 563 µs 146 ns | 4 ms 365 µs 617 ns | 436 ms 561 µs 716 ns
prettyjson | 9 ms 615 µs 703 ns | 21 ms 441 µs 595 ns | 11 ms 447 µs 83 ns | 1 s 144 ms 708 µs 348 ns
util.inspect | 10 ms 839 µs 974 ns | 24 ms 332 µs 545 ns | 12 ms 526 µs 168 ns | 1 s 252 ms 616 µs 884 ns
LEVELS | KEYS | LOOPS | WEIGTHS
4 | 20 | 100 | serializable: 0.9 array: 0.3 object: 0.5 multilineString: 0.3 error: 0.2
NAME | MIN | MAX | MEAN | TOTAL
prettyoutput | 29 ms 966 µs 837 ns | 102 ms 170 µs 779 ns | 39 ms 502 µs 799 ns | 3 s 950 ms 279 µs 972 ns
prettyjson | 86 ms 731 µs 622 ns | 159 ms 166 µs 633 ns | 107 ms 813 µs 674 ns | 10 s 781 ms 367 µs 439 ns
util.inspect | 90 ms 942 µs 290 ns | 256 ms 995 µs 418 ns | 118 ms 794 µs 343 ns | 11 s 879 ms 434 µs 322 ns
LEVELS | KEYS | LOOPS | WEIGTHS
5 | 20 | 100 | serializable: 0.9 array: 0.3 object: 0.5 multilineString: 0.3 error: 0.2
NAME | MIN | MAX | MEAN | TOTAL
prettyoutput | 616 ms 495 µs 243 ns | 1 s 602 ms 965 µs 211 ns | 768 ms 761 µs 315 ns | 76 s 876 ms 131 µs 544 ns
prettyjson | 1 s 294 ms 734 µs 939 ns | 1 s 686 ms 600 µs 593 ns | 1 s 490 ms 394 µs 707 ns | 149 s 39 ms 470 µs 777 ns
util.inspect | 1 s 623 ms 160 µs 631 ns | 2 s 460 ms 983 µs 994 ns | 1 s 731 ms 699 µs 847 ns | 173 s 169 ms 984 µs 758 ns
To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:
$ npm install
then run the tests:
$ npm test