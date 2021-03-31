prettylint

Run Prettier as a linter

Changelog

Sample

$ prettylint "**/*.ts" src/diagnose.ts: 14 : 13 ⚠ 14 : 13 Delete · prettier/prettier ⚠ 15 : 14 Insert · prettier/prettier ⚠ 47 : 34 Replace "" with '' prettier/prettier 3 warnings

Install

npm install --save-dev prettylint prettier yarn add --dev prettylint prettier

Usage

Usage $ prettylint <glob> ... Options --no-config Do not load config file. --config <path> Specify the config file. (require prettier@1.7.1+) --fix Fix linting errors. --format <path> Specify the module to format output. Defaults to "eslint-formatter-pretty" . --ignore-path <path> Specify the .ignore file. Defaults to ".prettierignore" . --silent Do not print message. -h, -- help Show help . -v, --version Show version. Examples $ prettylint "src/**/*.{js,ts}" $ prettylint "src/**/*.{js,ts}" --fix $ prettylint "src/**/*.{js,ts}" --ignore-path .gitignore

Development

yarn run lint yarn run build yarn run test

License

MIT © Ika