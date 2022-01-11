Package for formatting JSON data in a coloured YAML-style, perfect for CLI output.
Just install it via NPM:
$ npm install -g prettyjson
This will install
prettyjson globally, so it will be added automatically
to your
PATH.
This package installs a command line interface to render JSON data in a more convenient way. You can use the CLI in three different ways:
Decode a JSON file: If you want to see the contents of a JSON file, just pass it as the first argument to the CLI:
$ prettyjson package.json
Decode the stdin: You can also pipe the result of a command (for example an HTTP request) to the CLI to see the JSON result in a clearer way:
$ curl https://api.github.com/users/rafeca | prettyjson
Decode random strings: if you call the CLI with no arguments, you'll get a prompt where you can past JSON strings and they'll be automatically displayed in a clearer way:
It's possible to customize the output through some command line options:
# Change colors
$ prettyjson --string=red --multiline_string=cyan --keys=blue --dash=yellow --number=green package.json
# Do not use colors
$ prettyjson --nocolor=1 package.json
# Change indentation
$ prettyjson --indent=4 package.json
# Render arrays elements in a single line
$ prettyjson --inline-arrays=1 package.json
# Escape conflictive strings
$ prettyjson --escape=1 package.json
Deprecation Notice: The old configuration through environment variables is deprecated and it will be removed in the next major version (1.0.0).
It's pretty easy to use it. You just have to include it in your script and call
the
render() method:
var prettyjson = require('prettyjson');
var data = {
username: 'rafeca',
url: 'https://github.com/rafeca',
twitter_account: 'https://twitter.com/rafeca',
projects: ['prettyprint', 'connfu']
};
var options = {
noColor: true
};
console.log(prettyjson.render(data, options));
And will output:
You can also configure the colors of the hash keys and array dashes (using colors.js colors syntax):
var prettyjson = require('prettyjson');
var data = {
username: 'rafeca',
url: 'https://github.com/rafeca',
twitter_account: 'https://twitter.com/rafeca',
projects: ['prettyprint', 'connfu']
};
console.log(prettyjson.render(data, {
keysColor: 'rainbow',
dashColor: 'magenta',
stringColor: 'white',
multilineStringColor: 'cyan'
}));
Will output something like:
To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:
$ npm install
then run the tests:
$ npm test
On windows, you can run the tests with:
C:\git\prettyjson> npm run-script testwin