Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
pre
prettydiff2
●
by Austin Cheney
●
2.2.8 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Beautifier and language aware code comparison tool for many languages. It also minifies and a few other things.
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i prettydiff2
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
7.7K
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Maintenance
Last Commit
1mo
ago
Contributors
16
Package
Dependencies
0
License
CC0-1.0
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
Pretty Diff 2
Deprecated
The latest version of Pretty Diff is available as package
prettydiff
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial