A language aware diff, beautification, and minification tool.
git clone https://github.com/prettydiff/prettydiff.git
cd prettydiff
npm install typescript -g
npm install eslint -g
npm install
tsc --pretty
node js/services build
npm install prettydiff -g
node js/services test
or
npm test
The instructions for installing Pretty Diff globally via NPM do not indicate installing ESLint or Typescript, but the build and test commands will not work without them.
npm install -g typescript
npm install -g eslint
prettydiff test
The application runs on the terminal with Node.js and in a web browser.
Executing in a terminal shell is powerful when you need access to additional tools, the local file system, or wish to integrate Pretty Diff output into other application tasks. The application comes with some additional utilities not available to the browser, such as: hashing, base64 encoding, file system tools, and other features.
prettydiff commands (global) or
node js/services commands (local) for a list of available commands.
prettydiff commands base64 (global) or
node js/services commands base64 (local)
node js/services beautify source:myFile.js --verbose
Pretty Diff is written in TypeScript, and so once built runs directly in all modern web browsers.
To get started immediately simply navigate your browser to the project's index.xhtml file in the local filesystem. Browsers restrict some capabilities when executing web applications from the file scheme. The included index.xhtml has all supported options dynamically built-in with updated documentation.
To run the web tool in a browser with all capabilities launch a local web server with this command:
prettydiff server (global) or
node js/services server (local) and then in your web browser go to http://localhost:9001. This features a handy file system watcher and a web sockets service for users wanting to experiment with the code. Once the server is active and the page is open in a web browser any changes to the code will automatically rebuild the project and reload the page.
To run Pretty Diff as a utility in a third party application simply include either js/browser.js or js/prettydiff.js. Those two files are identical except for the very end where an object named
prettydiff is assigned. Both files provide all options with default values assigned to an object named
prettydiff.options.
js/browser.js - In this file an object named
prettydiff is assigned to the browser's window object. To access Pretty Diff simply call
window.prettydiff();. The options exist as
window.prettydiff.options. See the browser demo for an example. This provides all the necessary code in a single file without any DOM bindings.
js/prettydiff.js - In this file an object named
prettydiff is assigned to Node's module.exports. To access Pretty Diff simply require the file:
let prettydiff = require("prettydiff");. Default options are available as
prettydiff.options. To execute simply call
prettydiff();.
// integrate into the browser
let output = "",
prettydiff = window.prettydiff,
options = window.prettydiff.options;
options.source = "my code";
output = prettydiff();
// You can include the Pretty Diff code in any way that is convenient,
// whether that is using an HTML script tag or concatenating the
// js/browser.js code with your other code.
// integrate into a Node.js app
let output = "",
prettydiff = require("prettydiff"),
options = prettydiff.options;
options.source = "my code";
output = prettydiff();
// You should not have to point to the specific file.
// The js/prettydiff.js is defined as 'main' in the package.json.
For supported option documentation you may read the documentation.xhtml file in a browser, options.md markdown file, or use these commands on the terminal:
prettydiff options (global) or
node js/services options (local)
prettydiff option mode (global) or
node js/services options mode (local)
prettydiff options mode:diff api:node (global) or
node js/services options mode:diff api:node (local)
45 total languages