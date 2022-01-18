Pretty Diff

A language aware diff, beautification, and minification tool.

Version - 101.2.6

Sparser - 1.4.12

Try it out - https://prettydiff.com/

Build

Local install for development

git clone https://github.com/prettydiff/prettydiff.git cd prettydiff npm install typescript -g npm install eslint -g npm install tsc --pretty node js/services build

Global install with NPM

npm install prettydiff -g

Test it

Local install for development

node js/services test

or

npm test

Global install with NPM

The instructions for installing Pretty Diff globally via NPM do not indicate installing ESLint or Typescript, but the build and test commands will not work without them.

npm install -g typescript npm install -g eslint prettydiff test

Usage

The application runs on the terminal with Node.js and in a web browser.

Terminal

Executing in a terminal shell is powerful when you need access to additional tools, the local file system, or wish to integrate Pretty Diff output into other application tasks. The application comes with some additional utilities not available to the browser, such as: hashing, base64 encoding, file system tools, and other features.

To get started execute prettydiff commands (global) or node js/services commands (local) for a list of available commands.

(global) or (local) for a list of available commands. For detailed documentation on a specific command supply the command's name: prettydiff commands base64 (global) or node js/services commands base64 (local)

(global) or (local) To see execution details of a specific command specify the verbose flag: node js/services beautify source:myFile.js --verbose

Browser

Pretty Diff is written in TypeScript, and so once built runs directly in all modern web browsers.

To get started immediately simply navigate your browser to the project's index.xhtml file in the local filesystem. Browsers restrict some capabilities when executing web applications from the file scheme. The included index.xhtml has all supported options dynamically built-in with updated documentation.

To run the web tool in a browser with all capabilities launch a local web server with this command: prettydiff server (global) or node js/services server (local) and then in your web browser go to http://localhost:9001. This features a handy file system watcher and a web sockets service for users wanting to experiment with the code. Once the server is active and the page is open in a web browser any changes to the code will automatically rebuild the project and reload the page.

Integration

To run Pretty Diff as a utility in a third party application simply include either js/browser.js or js/prettydiff.js. Those two files are identical except for the very end where an object named prettydiff is assigned. Both files provide all options with default values assigned to an object named prettydiff.options .

Browser

js/browser.js - In this file an object named prettydiff is assigned to the browser's window object. To access Pretty Diff simply call window.prettydiff(); . The options exist as window.prettydiff.options . See the browser demo for an example. This provides all the necessary code in a single file without any DOM bindings.

js/prettydiff.js - In this file an object named prettydiff is assigned to Node's module.exports. To access Pretty Diff simply require the file: let prettydiff = require("prettydiff"); . Default options are available as prettydiff.options . To execute simply call prettydiff(); .

let output = "" , prettydiff = window .prettydiff, options = window .prettydiff.options; options.source = "my code" ; output = prettydiff(); let output = "" , prettydiff = require ( "prettydiff" ), options = prettydiff.options; options.source = "my code" ; output = prettydiff();

Options

For supported option documentation you may read the documentation.xhtml file in a browser, options.md markdown file, or use these commands on the terminal:

Lists all available options: prettydiff options (global) or node js/services options (local)

(global) or (local) For option specific details specify the option's name: prettydiff option mode (global) or node js/services options mode (local)

(global) or (local) The option list supports filtering against the documentation headings and values: prettydiff options mode:diff api:node (global) or node js/services options mode:diff api:node (local)

(global) or (local) All options, configuration, and documentation are located in the file api/optionsDef.ts file. All option related documentation, features, configurations, and defaults are built from this file for all supported environments.

Supported Languages

45 total languages