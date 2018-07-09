prettyCron is a simple JavaScript deuglifier for cron schedules: it prints out a human-readable interpretation of when the schedule will run.
Include prettycron.js after adding moment.js and later.js.
<script src="moment.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="later.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="prettycron.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Simply use
npm and
require:
$ npm install prettycron
var prettyCron = require('prettycron');
prettyCron exposes three methods, both of which take a cron specification as the only argument.
Returns a human-readable sentence describing all the times this cron will run.
prettyCron.toString("37 10 * * * *");
// returns "10:37 every day"
Returns a string representing the next time this cron will run, formatted with moment's calendar() method.
prettyCron.getNext("0 * * * *");
// if current time is 4:45pm, then returns "Today at 5:00 PM"
Returns an array of strings representing the next (numDates) amount of times this cron will run, formatted with moment's calendar() method.
prettyCron.getNextDates("0 * * * *", 4);
// If current time is 3.45 PM, then returns [ 'Today at 4:00 PM', 'Today at 5:00 PM', 'Today at 6:00 PM', 'Today at 7:00 PM' ]
prettyCron was originally written by dunse and posted to gist. This version is by Hourann Bosci with contributions from Johan Andersson, Phil Jepsen, Andre Buchanan, and Anton Petrov.
It's licensed under LGPLv3.