Easily format the time from node.js process.hrtime . Works with timescales ranging from weeks to nanoseconds.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save pretty-time

Usage

var pretty = require ( 'pretty-time' ); var start = process.hrtime(); var time = process.hrtime(start); console .log(pretty(time));

API

By default, when no time increment is given as the second argument, the closest timescale is used (e.g. most granular without being less than zero).

Examples:

pretty([ 1200708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 800708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 400708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 70708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 12708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 3708 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 208 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 20 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 0 , 795428088 ]); pretty([ 0 , 000428088 ]); pretty([ 0 , 000000088 ]); pretty([ 0 , 000000018 ]);

Minimum time increment

(All of the following examples use [6740, 795428088] as the hrtime array.)

This value is passed as the second argument and determines how granular to make the time.

Examples

pretty(time, 'h' ); pretty(time, 'm' ); pretty(time, 's' );

Valid time increments

Any of the following may be used:

ns | nano | nanosecond | nanoseconds

| | | μs | micro | microsecond | microseconds

| | | ms | milli | millisecond | milliseconds

| | | s | sec | second | seconds

| | | m | min | minute | minutes

| | | h | hr | hour | hours

| | | d | day | days

| | w | wk | week | weeks

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

o-clock: Simple javascript utility for displaying the time in 12-hour clock format. | homepage

seconds: Get the number of seconds for a minute, hour, day and week. | homepage

time-stamp: Get a formatted timestamp. | homepage

timescale: Convert from one time scale to another. Nanosecond is the most atomic unit, week is… more | homepage

week: Get the current week number. | homepage

weekday: Get the name and number of the current weekday. Or get the name of the… more | homepage

year: Simple utility to get the current year with 2 or 4 digits. | homepage

Contributors

Commits Contributor 14 jonschlinkert 5 doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 12, 2018.