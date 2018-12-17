Easily format the time from node.js
process.hrtime. Works with timescales ranging from weeks to nanoseconds.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save pretty-time
var pretty = require('pretty-time');
var start = process.hrtime();
var time = process.hrtime(start);
console.log(pretty(time));
//=> 3μs
By default, when no time increment is given as the second argument, the closest timescale is used (e.g. most granular without being less than zero).
Examples:
pretty([1200708, 795428088]);
//=> '2w'
pretty([800708, 795428088]);
//=> '1w'
pretty([400708, 795428088]);
//=> '5d'
pretty([70708, 795428088]);
//=> '20h'
pretty([12708, 795428088]);
//=> '4h'
pretty([3708, 795428088]);
//=> '1h'
pretty([208, 795428088]);
//=> '3m'
pretty([20, 795428088]);
//=> '21s'
pretty([0, 795428088]);
//=> '795ms'
pretty([0, 000428088]);
//=> '428μs'
pretty([0, 000000088]);
//=> '88ns'
pretty([0, 000000018]);
//=> '18ns'
(All of the following examples use
[6740, 795428088] as the hrtime array.)
This value is passed as the second argument and determines how granular to make the time.
Examples
pretty(time, 'h');
//=> '2h'
pretty(time, 'm');
//=> '1h 52m'
pretty(time, 's');
//=> '1h 52m 21s'
Valid time increments
Any of the following may be used:
ns |
nano |
nanosecond |
nanoseconds
μs |
micro |
microsecond |
microseconds
ms |
milli |
millisecond |
milliseconds
s |
sec |
second |
seconds
m |
min |
minute |
minutes
h |
hr |
hour |
hours
d |
day |
days
w |
wk |
week |
weeks
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
