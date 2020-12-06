pretty-swag is a UI for Swagger Specification V2. It is inspired by Swagger Editor.
An example of the generated html from petstore spec can be found here
Bugs filing and suggestions are always welcome.
See CHANGELOG
npm install pretty-swag -g
pretty-swag -i input.json
pretty-swag -c config.json
pretty-swag -i input.json -o output.html
pretty-swag -i input.json -o output.html -f lite
pretty-swag -i input.json -o output.html -f offline -m true
pretty-swag -i input.json -o output.html -f offline -m true -th default
Syntax
prettySwag.run(input,output,config,callback);
const prettySwag = require('pretty-swag');
config = {};
config.format = "singleFile";
config.markdown = true;
config.fixedNav = true;
config.autoTags = true;
config.theme = {
"default": "blue",
"GET": "blue",
"POST": "indigo",
"DELETE": "red",
"PUT": "amber"
};
input = "input.json";
output = "doc.html";
prettySwag.run(input,output,config,function(err){
if(err){
console.log(err);
}
else{
console.log("success");
}
});
When
dst equals
null, no file will be written and the html will be returned as second parameter.
...
prettySwag.run(input,null,config,function(err,data){
if(err){
console.log(err);
}
else{
console.log(data); // Plain html
}
});
|Switch
|Name
|Optional
|Description
|-i
|input
|No
|Location of a Swagger spec file(can be JSON or YAML)
|-o
|output
|Yes
|Location of generated document(s). Default to doc.html
|-f
|format
|Yes
|Format of the output (
singlefile,
offline,
lite,
noicon). Default to
singlefile
|-m
|markdown
|Yes
|Render Summary & Description as markdown.
true or
false. Default to
false
|-th
|theme
|Yes
|One of the supported colors or pre-defined theme
default
|-c
|config
|Yes
|Location of a configuration file
|-fixedNav
|fixedNav
|Yes
|Include this flag to fixed the navigation bar on screen
|-autoTags
|autoTags
|Yes
|Include this flag to turn on/off automatically generate tags by path and method name
|-noDate
|noDate
|Yes
|Include this flag to remove generated date
|-noCredit
|noCredit
|Yes
|Include this flag to remove credit
|-noNav
|noNav
|Yes
|Include this flag to remove navigation bar. Default to
false
|-noReq
|noRequest
|Yes
|Include this flag to remove request panel. Default to
false
|-noBaseURL
|noBaseURL
|Yes
|Include this flag to suppress baseURL. Default to
false
|-indent
|indent
|Yes
|Include this flag to specify space per indentation. Default to 3
|-v
|version
|Yes
|To show pertty-swag current version
|-collapsePath
|collapse.path
|Yes
|Collapse path by default.
true or
false. Default to
false
|-collapseMethod
|collapse.method
|Yes
|Collapse method by default.
true or
false. Default to
false
|-collapseTool
|collapse.tool
|Yes
|Collapse tool by default.
true or
false. Default to
true
|-home.url
|home.url
|Yes
|A home URL. Leave it blank to suppress the display
|-home.location
|home.location
|Yes
|A location on navigation bar. Either L (Left) RL (Right before Expand) RR(Right most)
|-home.text
|home.text
|Yes
|A text on navigation bar. Default to
Home
Valid keys are:
Example of Configuration file
{
"input": "/tmp/petstore.json",
"output": "/tmp/petstore.html",
"format": "singlefile",
"markdown": true,
"theme": {
"default": "blue",
"GET": "blue",
"POST": "indigo",
"DELETE": "red",
"PUT": "amber"
},
"fixedNav": true,
"autoTags": true,
"indent": 2,
"collapse":{
"path":true
,"method":true
,"tool":true
}
"home":{
"URL": "https://github.com/twskj/pretty-swag/"
,"location": "RR"
,"text": "Home"
}
}
Search / Filter by Tag
Collapsible Panel
Fold / Unfold Schema
Live Request / Response Feedback
Syntax Highlight code block
Download and Preview response data
- to exclude unwanted tags. For example
-store will exclude api(s) that contain
store tag.
Ctrl + ` to bring up a console
tab to auto complete
|Command
|Description
|add header -g \<key> \<value>
|Adding the header to all paths/methods
|remove header -g \<key> \<value>
|Remove a given header from all paths/methods
The contents of this repository are covered under the MIT License
Like the project? buy me some 🍻!