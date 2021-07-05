Pretty REPL

An extension of the Node REPL ( repl.REPLServer ) that applies syntax highlighting as the user types.

How to use it

Install the package:

$ npm install --save pretty-repl

Use the package:

const repl = require ( 'pretty-repl' ); const options = { prompt : '→ ' }; repl.start(options);

options is an an object with the same options as repl.REPLServer .

Additionally, it's possible to pass an additional colorize property to the options object:

{ colorize : function ( str ) { } }

In order to highlighting matching pairs of brackets, a colorizeMatchingBracket is also available.

Credits

Pretty repl is inspired and includes code fragments from: