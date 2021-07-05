An extension of the Node REPL (
repl.REPLServer) that applies syntax highlighting as the user types.
Install the package:
$ npm install --save pretty-repl
Use the package:
const repl = require('pretty-repl');
const options = {
prompt: '→ '
};
repl.start(options);
options is an an object with the same options as
repl.REPLServer.
Additionally, it's possible to pass an additional
colorize property to the options object:
{
colorize: function (str) {
// str is the the string in input.
// the function should return the string that has been colorized to output in the REPL.
}
}
In order to highlighting matching pairs of brackets, a
colorizeMatchingBracket
is also available.
Pretty repl is inspired and includes code fragments from: