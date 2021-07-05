openbase logo
Extends Node's repl.REPLServer to allow for a colorize function.

Readme

Pretty REPL

Node.js CI

An extension of the Node REPL (repl.REPLServer) that applies syntax highlighting as the user types.

Pretty REPL Screenshot

How to use it

Install the package:

$ npm install --save pretty-repl

Use the package:

const repl = require('pretty-repl');

const options = {
    prompt: '→ '
};

repl.start(options);

options is an an object with the same options as repl.REPLServer.

Additionally, it's possible to pass an additional colorize property to the options object:

{
    colorize: function (str) {
        // str is the the string in input.
        // the function should return the string that has been colorized to output in the REPL.
    }
}

In order to highlighting matching pairs of brackets, a colorizeMatchingBracket is also available.

Credits

Pretty repl is inspired and includes code fragments from:

