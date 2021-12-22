openbase logo
pq

pretty-quick

by Lucas Azzola
3.1.2 (see all)

Downloads/wk

981K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/52
pretty-quick

Get Pretty Quick

Runs Prettier on your changed files.

demo

Supported source control managers:

  • Git
  • Mercurial

Install

With yarn:

yarn add --dev prettier pretty-quick

With npm:

npm install --save-dev prettier pretty-quick

Usage

With yarn:

yarn pretty-quick

With npx:

npx -p prettier@latest -p pretty-quick pretty-quick

Note: You can (should) change latest to a specific version of Prettier.

With npm:

  1. Add "pretty-quick": "pretty-quick" to the "scripts" section of package.json.
  2. npm run pretty-quick

Pre-Commit Hook

You can run pretty-quick as a pre-commit hook using husky.

For Mercurial have a look at husky-hg

yarn add --dev husky

In package.json, add:

"husky": {
  "hooks": {
    "pre-commit": "pretty-quick --staged"
  }
}

demo

CLI Flags

--staged (only git)

Pre-commit mode. Under this flag only staged files will be formatted, and they will be re-staged after formatting.

Partially staged files will not be re-staged after formatting and pretty-quick will exit with a non-zero exit code. The intent is to abort the git commit and allow the user to amend their selective staging to include formatting fixes.

--no-restage (only git)

Use with the --staged flag to skip re-staging files after formatting.

--branch

When not in staged pre-commit mode, use this flag to compare changes with the specified branch. Defaults to master (git) / default (hg) branch.

--pattern

Filters the files for the given minimatch pattern.
For example pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.*(js|jsx)" or pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.js" --pattern "**/*.jsx"

--verbose

Outputs the name of each file right before it is proccessed. This can be useful if Prettier throws an error and you can't identify which file is causing the problem.

--bail

Prevent git commit if any files are fixed.

--check

Check that files are correctly formatted, but don't format them. This is useful on CI to verify that all changed files in the current branch were correctly formatted.

--no-resolve-config

Do not resolve prettier config when determining which files to format, just use standard set of supported file types & extensions prettier supports. This may be useful if you do not need any customization and see performance issues.

By default, pretty-quick will check your prettier configuration file for any overrides you define to support formatting of additional file extensions.

Example .prettierrc file to support formatting files with .cmp or .page extensions as html.

{
    "printWidth": 120,
    "bracketSpacing": false,
    "overrides": [
        {
            "files": "*.{cmp,page}",
            "options": {"parser": "html"}
        }
    ],
}

--ignore-path

Check an alternative file for ignoring files with the same format as .prettierignore. For example pretty-quick --ignore-path .gitignore

Configuration and Ignore Files

pretty-quick will respect your .prettierrc, .prettierignore, and .editorconfig files if you don't use --ignore-path . Configuration files will be found by searching up the file system. .prettierignore files are only found from the repository root and the working directory that the command was executed from.

100
Karolis Šarapnickis
December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use

An essential package if you're using prettier with git hooks. When the codebase gets larger this becomes vital (as well as lint-staged)

2
vishnuprasad-95
aswanikv

Alternatives

Tutorials

