pretty-quick
Get Pretty Quick
Runs Prettier on your changed files.
Supported source control managers:
With
yarn:
yarn add --dev prettier pretty-quick
With
npm:
npm install --save-dev prettier pretty-quick
With
yarn:
yarn pretty-quick
With
npx:
npx -p prettier@latest -p pretty-quick pretty-quick
Note: You can (should) change
latestto a specific version of Prettier.
With
npm:
"pretty-quick": "pretty-quick" to the
"scripts" section of
package.json.
npm run pretty-quick
You can run
pretty-quick as a pre-commit hook using
husky.
For Mercurial have a look at
husky-hg
yarn add --dev husky
In
package.json, add:
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "pretty-quick --staged"
}
}
--staged (only git)
Pre-commit mode. Under this flag only staged files will be formatted, and they will be re-staged after formatting.
Partially staged files will not be re-staged after formatting and pretty-quick will exit with a non-zero exit code. The intent is to abort the git commit and allow the user to amend their selective staging to include formatting fixes.
--no-restage (only git)
Use with the
--staged flag to skip re-staging files after formatting.
--branch
When not in
staged pre-commit mode, use this flag to compare changes with the specified branch. Defaults to
master (git) /
default (hg) branch.
--pattern
Filters the files for the given minimatch pattern.
For example
pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.*(js|jsx)" or
pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.js" --pattern "**/*.jsx"
--verbose
Outputs the name of each file right before it is proccessed. This can be useful if Prettier throws an error and you can't identify which file is causing the problem.
--bail
Prevent
git commit if any files are fixed.
--check
Check that files are correctly formatted, but don't format them. This is useful on CI to verify that all changed files in the current branch were correctly formatted.
--no-resolve-config
Do not resolve prettier config when determining which files to format, just use standard set of supported file types & extensions prettier supports. This may be useful if you do not need any customization and see performance issues.
By default, pretty-quick will check your prettier configuration file for any overrides you define to support formatting of additional file extensions.
Example
.prettierrc file to support formatting files with
.cmp or
.page extensions as html.
{
"printWidth": 120,
"bracketSpacing": false,
"overrides": [
{
"files": "*.{cmp,page}",
"options": {"parser": "html"}
}
],
}
--ignore-path
Check an alternative file for ignoring files with the same format as
.prettierignore.
For example
pretty-quick --ignore-path .gitignore
pretty-quick will respect your
.prettierrc,
.prettierignore, and
.editorconfig files if you don't use
--ignore-path . Configuration files will be found by searching up the file system.
.prettierignore files are only found from the repository root and the working directory that the command was executed from.
An essential package if you're using prettier with git hooks. When the codebase gets larger this becomes vital (as well as lint-staged)