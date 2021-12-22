Get Pretty Quick

Runs Prettier on your changed files.

Supported source control managers:

Git

Mercurial

Install

With yarn :

yarn add --dev prettier pretty-quick

With npm :

npm install --save-dev prettier pretty-quick

Usage

With yarn :

yarn pretty-quick

With npx :

npx -p prettier@latest -p pretty-quick pretty-quick

Note: You can (should) change latest to a specific version of Prettier.

With npm :

Add "pretty-quick": "pretty-quick" to the "scripts" section of package.json . npm run pretty-quick

Pre-Commit Hook

You can run pretty-quick as a pre-commit hook using husky .

For Mercurial have a look at husky-hg

yarn add --dev husky

In package.json , add:

"husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "pretty-quick --staged" } }

CLI Flags

Pre-commit mode. Under this flag only staged files will be formatted, and they will be re-staged after formatting.

Partially staged files will not be re-staged after formatting and pretty-quick will exit with a non-zero exit code. The intent is to abort the git commit and allow the user to amend their selective staging to include formatting fixes.

Use with the --staged flag to skip re-staging files after formatting.

When not in staged pre-commit mode, use this flag to compare changes with the specified branch. Defaults to master (git) / default (hg) branch.

Filters the files for the given minimatch pattern.

For example pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.*(js|jsx)" or pretty-quick --pattern "**/*.js" --pattern "**/*.jsx"

Outputs the name of each file right before it is proccessed. This can be useful if Prettier throws an error and you can't identify which file is causing the problem.

Prevent git commit if any files are fixed.

Check that files are correctly formatted, but don't format them. This is useful on CI to verify that all changed files in the current branch were correctly formatted.

Do not resolve prettier config when determining which files to format, just use standard set of supported file types & extensions prettier supports. This may be useful if you do not need any customization and see performance issues.

By default, pretty-quick will check your prettier configuration file for any overrides you define to support formatting of additional file extensions.

Example .prettierrc file to support formatting files with .cmp or .page extensions as html.

{ "printWidth" : 120 , "bracketSpacing" : false , "overrides" : [ { "files" : "*.{cmp,page}" , "options" : { "parser" : "html" } } ], }

Check an alternative file for ignoring files with the same format as .prettierignore . For example pretty-quick --ignore-path .gitignore

Configuration and Ignore Files