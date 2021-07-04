PrettyPropTypes

PrettyPropTypes is designed to display the output of extract-react-types. It is designed to read the output from extract-react-types , and display rich prop information for consumers.

Core usage pattern

pretty-proptypes can display props from two sources.

Using babel-plugin-extract-react-types and passing the component to Props

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "babel-plugin-extract-react-types" ] }

import MyCoolComponent from '../MyCoolComponent' ; < Props heading = "My Cool Component" component = {MyCoolComponent} /> ;

Directly passing a component's props to Props with extract-react-types-loader or getting types from extract-react-types and writing it to a file

<Props heading= "My Cool Component" props={ require ( '!!extract-react-types-loader!../MyCoolComponent' )} />

This analyses prop type definitions, and default props. It creates descriptions from comments before the type definitions, and will render markdown syntax using react-markings.

Quick Tips

Using babel-plugin-extract-react-types is definitely the easiest way to get this information from your components, however you can use extract-react-types-loader or prebuild this data with extract-react-types and read it from a file if you prefer.

or prebuild this data with and read it from a file if you prefer. When using extract-react-types directly or extract-react-types-loader , they will currently only look at the default export of a file. babel-plugin-extract-types will look at the default export as well as named exports.

Customisation Props

Heading

Display a heading for the collection of props. Pass in an empty string if you want no heading, otherwise it defaults to "Props".

shouldCollapseProps

Set whether the prop shapes should be shown by default, or whether they should be hidden, and require being expanded.

Components

Accepts an object that allows you to override particular style components within our prop definition. The currently modifiable components are:

Indent

Outline

Required

Type

StringType

TypeMeta

Any that are not passed in will use the default component.

Overrides

The override prop allows you to override a specific prop's definition. If you want to keep the appearance aligned, we recommend using the Prop export from PrettyPropType.

An override is invoked with all the props passed to the Prop component internally, and renders the result. In the example below, we are changing the type field, and stopping the shape component from appearing, while leaving other parts of the component the same.

import Props, { Prop } from 'pretty-proptypes' ${<Props heading= "" props={ require ( '!!extract-react-types-loader!../../PropTypes/Select' )} overrides={{ isACoolComponent : ( props ) => < Prop { ...props } shapeComponent = {() => null} type="All Components Object" /> }} />}