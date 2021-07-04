PrettyPropTypes is designed to display the output of
extract-react-types. It is
designed to read the output from
extract-react-types, and display rich prop
information for consumers.
pretty-proptypes can display props from two sources.
babel-plugin-extract-react-types and passing the component to
Props
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-extract-react-types"]
}
import MyCoolComponent from '../MyCoolComponent';
<Props heading="My Cool Component" component={MyCoolComponent} />;
Props with
extract-react-types-loader or getting types from
extract-react-types and writing it to a file
<Props
heading="My Cool Component"
props={require('!!extract-react-types-loader!../MyCoolComponent')}
/>
This analyses prop type definitions, and default props. It creates descriptions from comments before the type definitions, and will render markdown syntax using react-markings.
extract-react-types-loader or prebuild this data with
extract-react-types and read it from a file if
you prefer.
extract-react-types directly or
extract-react-types-loader, they will currently only look at the default export
of a file.
babel-plugin-extract-types will look at the default export as well as named exports.
Display a heading for the collection of props. Pass in an empty string if you want no heading, otherwise it defaults to "Props".
Set whether the prop shapes should be shown by default, or whether they should be hidden, and require being expanded.
Accepts an object that allows you to override particular style components within our prop definition. The currently modifiable components are:
Any that are not passed in will use the default component.
The
override prop allows you to override a specific prop's definition. If you
want to keep the appearance aligned, we recommend using the
Prop export from
PrettyPropType.
An override is invoked with all the props passed to the Prop component internally,
and renders the result. In the example below, we are changing the
type field,
and stopping the shape component from appearing, while leaving other parts of the
component the same.
import Props, { Prop } from 'pretty-proptypes'
${<Props
heading=""
props={require('!!extract-react-types-loader!../../PropTypes/Select')}
overrides={{
isACoolComponent: (props) => <Prop {...props} shapeComponent={() => null} type="All Components Object" /> }}
/>}
While you can pass style
components directly to
Prop, we recommend passing
style components in the top level Props, and letting them flow down.