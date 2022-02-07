openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pretty-print-json

by center-key
1.1.1 (see all)

🦋 Pretty-print JSON data into HTML to indent and colorize (written in TypeScript)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pretty-print-json

logo

Pretty-print JSON data into HTML to indent and colorize (written in TypeScript)

License:MIT npm Size Vulnerabilities Hits Build

screenshot

1) Try It Out

Interactive online tool to format JSON:
https://pretty-print-json.js.org

2) Setup

Web browser

Load from the jsdelivr.com CDN:

<link rel=stylesheet href=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.css>
...
<script src=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.min.js></script>

For dark mode, replace pretty-print-json.css with pretty-print-json.dark-mode.css in the <link> tag.

Node.js server

Install package for node:

$ npm install pretty-print-json

Import into your application:

import { prettyPrintJson } from 'pretty-print-json';

Or for older CommonJS/UMD environments:

const { prettyPrintJson } = require('pretty-print-json');  //deprecated

3) Usage

API

const html = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options?);

Example

HTML:
<pre id=account class=json-container></pre>
JavaScript:

Pass data into prettyPrintJson.toHtml() and display the results.

const data = { active: true, mode: '🚃', codes: [48348, 28923, 39080], city: 'London' };
const elem = document.getElementById('account');
elem.innerHTML = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data);

Options

Name (key)TypeDefaultDescription
indentinteger3Number of spaces for indentation.
lineNumbersbooleanfalseWrap HTML in an <ol> tag to support line numbers.*
linkUrlsbooleantrueCreate anchor tags for URLs.
quoteKeysbooleanfalseAlways double quote key names.

screenshot

*When setting lineNumbers to true, do not use the <pre> tag as the white-space: pre; styling is applied to each line (<li>).

4) TypeScript Declarations

The TypeScript Declaration File file is pretty-print-json.d.ts in the dist folder.

The output of the prettyPrintJson.toHtml(thing: unknown, options?: FormatOptions) function is configured with a FormatOptions object:

type FormatOptions = {
   indent?:      number,   //number of spaces for indentation
   lineNumbers?: boolean,  //add line numbers
   linkUrls?:    boolean,  //create anchor tags for URLs
   quoteKeys?:   boolean,  //always double quote key names
   };

Example TypeScript usage with explicit types:

import { prettyPrintJson, FormatOptions } from 'pretty-print-json';

const data = { active: true, mode: '🚃', codes: [48348, 28923, 39080], city: 'London' };
const options: FormatOptions = { linkUrls: true };
const html: string = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options);

5) Contributor Notes

To be a contributor, fork the project and run the commands npm install and npm test on your local clone.  To see some example HTML results, run node spec/examples.js.  Make your edits and rerun the tests.  Pull requests welcome.


Feel free to submit questions at:
github.com/center-key/pretty-print-json/issues

MIT License | Blog post

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial