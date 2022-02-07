Pretty-print JSON data into HTML to indent and colorize (written in TypeScript)

1) Try It Out

Interactive online tool to format JSON:

https://pretty-print-json.js.org

2) Setup

Web browser

Load from the jsdelivr.com CDN:

< link rel = stylesheet href = https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.css > ... < script src = https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.min.js > </ script >

For dark mode, replace pretty-print-json.css with pretty-print-json.dark-mode.css in the <link> tag.

Node.js server

Install package for node:

npm install pretty-print-json

Import into your application:

import { prettyPrintJson } from 'pretty-print-json' ;

Or for older CommonJS/UMD environments:

const { prettyPrintJson } = require ( 'pretty-print-json' );

3) Usage

API

const html = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options?);

Example

< pre id = account class = json-container > </ pre >

Pass data into prettyPrintJson.toHtml() and display the results.

const data = { active : true , mode : '🚃' , codes : [ 48348 , 28923 , 39080 ], city : 'London' }; const elem = document .getElementById( 'account' ); elem.innerHTML = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data);

Options

Name (key) Type Default Description indent integer 3 Number of spaces for indentation. lineNumbers boolean false Wrap HTML in an <ol> tag to support line numbers.* linkUrls boolean true Create anchor tags for URLs. quoteKeys boolean false Always double quote key names.

*When setting lineNumbers to true , do not use the <pre> tag as the white-space: pre; styling is applied to each line ( <li> ).

4) TypeScript Declarations

The TypeScript Declaration File file is pretty-print-json.d.ts in the dist folder.

The output of the prettyPrintJson.toHtml(thing: unknown, options?: FormatOptions) function is configured with a FormatOptions object:

type FormatOptions = { indent?: number , lineNumbers?: boolean , linkUrls?: boolean , quoteKeys?: boolean , };

Example TypeScript usage with explicit types:

import { prettyPrintJson, FormatOptions } from 'pretty-print-json' ; const data = { active: true , mode: '🚃' , codes: [ 48348 , 28923 , 39080 ], city: 'London' }; const options: FormatOptions = { linkUrls: true }; const html: string = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options);

5) Contributor Notes

To be a contributor, fork the project and run the commands npm install and npm test on your local clone. To see some example HTML results, run node spec/examples.js . Make your edits and rerun the tests. Pull requests welcome.

Feel free to submit questions at:

github.com/center-key/pretty-print-json/issues

