Pretty-print JSON data into HTML to indent and colorize (written in TypeScript)
Interactive online tool to format JSON:
https://pretty-print-json.js.org
Load from the jsdelivr.com CDN:
<link rel=stylesheet href=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.css>
...
<script src=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-print-json@1.2/dist/pretty-print-json.min.js></script>
For dark mode, replace
pretty-print-json.css with
pretty-print-json.dark-mode.css in
the
<link> tag.
Install package for node:
$ npm install pretty-print-json
Import into your application:
import { prettyPrintJson } from 'pretty-print-json';
Or for older CommonJS/UMD environments:
const { prettyPrintJson } = require('pretty-print-json'); //deprecated
const html = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options?);
<pre id=account class=json-container></pre>
Pass data into
prettyPrintJson.toHtml() and display the results.
const data = { active: true, mode: '🚃', codes: [48348, 28923, 39080], city: 'London' };
const elem = document.getElementById('account');
elem.innerHTML = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data);
|Name (key)
|Type
|Default
|Description
indent
|integer
3
|Number of spaces for indentation.
lineNumbers
|boolean
false
|Wrap HTML in an
<ol> tag to support line numbers.*
linkUrls
|boolean
true
|Create anchor tags for URLs.
quoteKeys
|boolean
false
|Always double quote key names.
*When setting
lineNumbers to
true, do not use the
<pre> tag as the
white-space: pre;
styling is applied to each line (
<li>).
The TypeScript Declaration File file is pretty-print-json.d.ts in the dist folder.
The output of the
prettyPrintJson.toHtml(thing: unknown, options?: FormatOptions) function is
configured with a
FormatOptions object:
type FormatOptions = {
indent?: number, //number of spaces for indentation
lineNumbers?: boolean, //add line numbers
linkUrls?: boolean, //create anchor tags for URLs
quoteKeys?: boolean, //always double quote key names
};
Example TypeScript usage with explicit types:
import { prettyPrintJson, FormatOptions } from 'pretty-print-json';
const data = { active: true, mode: '🚃', codes: [48348, 28923, 39080], city: 'London' };
const options: FormatOptions = { linkUrls: true };
const html: string = prettyPrintJson.toHtml(data, options);
To be a contributor, fork the project and run the commands
npm install and
npm test on your
local clone.
To see some example HTML results, run
node spec/examples.js.
Make your edits and rerun the tests. Pull requests welcome.
Feel free to submit questions at:
github.com/center-key/pretty-print-json/issues