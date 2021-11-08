The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular.
Simple example using ngx-translate: https://stackblitz.com/github/ngx-translate/example
Get the complete changelog here: https://github.com/ngx-translate/core/releases
First you need to install the npm module:
npm install @ngx-translate/core --save
Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:
|Angular
|@ngx-translate/core
|@ngx-translate/http-loader
|13 (ivy only)
|14.x+
|7.x+
|10/11/12/13
|13.x+
|6.x+
|9
|12.x+
|5.x+
|8
|12.x+
|4.x+
|7
|11.x+
|4.x+
|6
|10.x
|3.x
|5
|8.x to 9.x
|1.x to 2.x
|4.3
|7.x or less
|1.x to 2.x
|2 to 4.2.x
|7.x or less
|0.x
TranslateModule:
Finally, you can use ngx-translate in your Angular project. You have to import
TranslateModule.forRoot() in the root NgModule of your application.
The
forRoot static method is a convention that provides and configures services at the same time.
Make sure you only call this method in the root module of your application, most of the time called
AppModule.
This method allows you to configure the
TranslateModule by specifying a loader, a parser and/or a missing translations handler.
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {TranslateModule} from '@ngx-translate/core';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you use a
SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules,
you can export the
TranslateModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.
@NgModule({
exports: [
CommonModule,
TranslateModule
]
})
export class SharedModule { }
Note: Never call a
forRootstatic method in the
SharedModule. You might end up with different instances of the service in your injector tree. But you can use
forChildif necessary.
When you lazy load a module, you should use the
forChild static method to import the
TranslateModule.
Since lazy loaded modules use a different injector from the rest of your application, you can configure them separately with a different loader/compiler/parser/missing translations handler.
To make a child module extend translations from parent modules use
extend: true. This will cause the service to also
use translations from its parent module.
You can also isolate the service by using
isolate: true. In which case the service is a completely isolated instance (for translations, current lang, events, ...).
Otherwise, by default, it will share its data with other instances of the service (but you can still use a different loader/compiler/parser/handler even if you don't isolate the service).
@NgModule({
imports: [
TranslateModule.forChild({
loader: {provide: TranslateLoader, useClass: CustomLoader},
compiler: {provide: TranslateCompiler, useClass: CustomCompiler},
parser: {provide: TranslateParser, useClass: CustomParser},
missingTranslationHandler: {provide: MissingTranslationHandler, useClass: CustomHandler},
isolate: true
})
]
})
export class LazyLoadedModule { }
By default, there is no loader available. You can add translations manually using
setTranslation but it is better to use a loader.
You can write your own loader, or import an existing one.
For example you can use the
TranslateHttpLoader that will load translations from files using HttpClient.
To use it, you need to install the http-loader package from @ngx-translate:
npm install @ngx-translate/http-loader --save
Once you've decided which loader to use, you have to setup the
TranslateModule to use it.
Here is how you would use the
TranslateHttpLoader to load translations from "/assets/i18n/[lang].json" (
[lang] is the lang that you're using, for english it could be
en):
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {HttpClientModule, HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http';
import {TranslateModule, TranslateLoader} from '@ngx-translate/core';
import {TranslateHttpLoader} from '@ngx-translate/http-loader';
import {AppComponent} from './app';
// AoT requires an exported function for factories
export function HttpLoaderFactory(http: HttpClient) {
return new TranslateHttpLoader(http);
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
loader: {
provide: TranslateLoader,
useFactory: HttpLoaderFactory,
deps: [HttpClient]
}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you want to configure a custom
TranslateLoader while using AoT compilation or Ionic, you must use an exported function instead of an inline function.
export function createTranslateLoader(http: HttpClient) {
return new TranslateHttpLoader(http, './assets/i18n/', '.json');
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
loader: {
provide: TranslateLoader,
useFactory: (createTranslateLoader),
deps: [HttpClient]
}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
default language for the application
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
defaultLanguage: 'en'
})
],
providers: [
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
TranslateService for your application:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {TranslateService} from '@ngx-translate/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate:param }}</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
param = {value: 'world'};
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {
// this language will be used as a fallback when a translation isn't found in the current language
translate.setDefaultLang('en');
// the lang to use, if the lang isn't available, it will use the current loader to get them
translate.use('en');
}
}
Once you've imported the
TranslateModule, you can put your translations in a json file that will be imported with the
TranslateHttpLoader. The following translations should be stored in
en.json.
{
"HELLO": "hello {{value}}"
}
You can also define your translations manually with
setTranslation.
translate.setTranslation('en', {
HELLO: 'hello {{value}}'
});
The
TranslateParser understands nested JSON objects. This means that you can have a translation that looks like this:
{
"HOME": {
"HELLO": "hello {{value}}"
}
}
You can then access the value by using the dot notation, in this case
HOME.HELLO.
You can either use the
TranslateService, the
TranslatePipe or the
TranslateDirective to get your translation values.
With the service, it looks like this:
translate.get('HELLO', {value: 'world'}).subscribe((res: string) => {
console.log(res);
//=> 'hello world'
});
This is how you do it with the pipe:
<div>{{ 'HELLO' | translate:param }}</div>
And in your component define
param like this:
param = {value: 'world'};
You can construct the translation keys dynamically by using simple string concatenation inside the template:
<ul *ngFor="let language of languages">
<li>{{ 'LANGUAGES.' + language | translate }}</li>
</ul>
Where
languages is an array member of your component:
languages = ['EN', 'FR', 'BG'];
You can also use the output of the built-in pipes
uppercase and
lowercase in order to guarantee that your dynamically generated translation keys are either all uppercase or all lowercase. For example:
<p>{{ 'ROLES.' + role | uppercase | translate }}</p>
role = 'admin';
will match the following translation:
{
"ROLES": {
"ADMIN": "Administrator"
}
}
This is how you use the directive:
<div [translate]="'HELLO'" [translateParams]="{value: 'world'}"></div>
Or even simpler using the content of your element as a key:
<div translate [translateParams]="{value: 'world'}">HELLO</div>
You can easily use raw HTML tags within your translations.
{
"HELLO": "Welcome to my Angular application!<br><strong>This is an amazing app which uses the latest technologies!</strong>"
}
To render them, simply use the
innerHTML attribute with the pipe on any element.
<div [innerHTML]="'HELLO' | translate"></div>
currentLang: The lang currently used
currentLoader: An instance of the loader currently used (static loader by default)
onLangChange: An EventEmitter to listen to lang change events. A
LangChangeEvent is an object with the properties
lang: string &
translations: any (an object containing your translations).
example:
onLangChange.subscribe((event: LangChangeEvent) => {
// do something
});
onTranslationChange: An EventEmitter to listen to translation change events. A
TranslationChangeEvent is an object with the properties
lang: string &
translations: any (an object containing your translations).
example:
onTranslationChange.subscribe((event: TranslationChangeEvent) => {
// do something
});
onDefaultLangChange: An EventEmitter to listen to default lang change events. A
DefaultLangChangeEvent is an object with the properties
lang: string &
translations: any (an object containing your translations).
example:
onDefaultLangChange.subscribe((event: DefaultLangChangeEvent) => {
// do something
});
setDefaultLang(lang: string): Sets the default language to use as a fallback
getDefaultLang(): string: Gets the default language
use(lang: string): Observable<any>: Changes the lang currently used
getTranslation(lang: string): Observable<any>: Gets an object of translations for a given language with the current loader
setTranslation(lang: string, translations: Object, shouldMerge: boolean = false): Manually sets an object of translations for a given language, set
shouldMerge to true if you want to append the translations instead of replacing them
addLangs(langs: Array<string>): Add new langs to the list
getLangs(): Returns an array of currently available langs
get(key: string|Array<string>, interpolateParams?: Object): Observable<string|Object>: Gets the translated value of a key (or an array of keys) or the key if the value was not found
getStreamOnTranslationChange(key: string|Array<string>, interpolateParams?: Object): Observable<string|Object>: Returns a stream of translated values of a key (or an array of keys) or the key if the value was not found. Without any
onTranslationChange events this returns the same value as
get but it will also emit new values whenever the translation changes.
stream(key: string|Array<string>, interpolateParams?: Object): Observable<string|Object>: Returns a stream of translated values of a key (or an array of keys) or the key if the value was not found. Without any
onLangChange events this returns the same value as
get but it will also emit new values whenever the used language changes.
instant(key: string|Array<string>, interpolateParams?: Object): string|Object: Gets the instant translated value of a key (or an array of keys). /!\ This method is synchronous and the default file loader is asynchronous. You are responsible for knowing when your translations have been loaded and it is safe to use this method. If you are not sure then you should use the
get method instead.
set(key: string, value: string, lang?: string): Sets the translated value of a key
reloadLang(lang: string): Observable<string|Object>: Calls resetLang and retrieves the translations object for the current loader
resetLang(lang: string): Removes the current translations for this lang. /!\ You will have to call
use,
reloadLang or
getTranslation again to be able to get translations
getBrowserLang(): string | undefined: Returns the current browser lang if available, or undefined otherwise
getBrowserCultureLang(): string | undefined: Returns the current browser culture language name (e.g. "de-DE" if available, or undefined otherwise
If you want to write your own loader, you need to create a class that implements
TranslateLoader. The only required method is
getTranslation that must return an
Observable. If your loader is synchronous, just use
Observable.of to create an observable from your static value.
class CustomLoader implements TranslateLoader {
getTranslation(lang: string): Observable<any> {
return Observable.of({KEY: 'value'});
}
}
Once you've defined your loader, you can provide it in your configuration by adding it to its
providers property.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
loader: {provide: TranslateLoader, useClass: CustomLoader}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Another custom loader example with translations stored in Firebase
By default, translation values are added "as-is". You can configure a
compiler that implements
TranslateCompiler to pre-process translation values when they are added (either manually or by a loader). A compiler has the following methods:
compile(value: string, lang: string): string | Function: Compiles a string to a function or another string.
compileTranslations(translations: any, lang: string): any: Compiles a (possibly nested) object of translation values to a structurally identical object of compiled translation values.
Using a compiler opens the door for powerful pre-processing of translation values. As long as the compiler outputs a compatible interpolation string or an interpolation function, arbitrary input syntax can be supported.
You can setup a provider for the
MissingTranslationHandler in the bootstrap of your application (recommended), or in the
providers property of a component. It will be called when the requested translation is not available. The only required method is
handle where you can do whatever you want. If this method returns a value or an observable (that should return a string), then this will be used. Just don't forget that it will be called synchronously from the
instant method.
You can use
useDefaultLang to decide whether default language string should be used when there is a missing translation in current language. Default value is true. If you set it to false,
MissingTranslationHandler will be used instead of the default language string.
Create a Missing Translation Handler
import {MissingTranslationHandler, MissingTranslationHandlerParams} from '@ngx-translate/core';
export class MyMissingTranslationHandler implements MissingTranslationHandler {
handle(params: MissingTranslationHandlerParams) {
return 'some value';
}
}
Setup the Missing Translation Handler in your module import by adding it to the
forRoot (or
forChild) configuration.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
missingTranslationHandler: {provide: MissingTranslationHandler, useClass: MyMissingTranslationHandler},
useDefaultLang: false
})
],
providers: [
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you need it for some reason, you can use the
TranslateParser service.
interpolate(expr: string | Function, params?: any): string: Interpolates a string to replace parameters or calls the interpolation function with the parameters.
This is a {{ key }} ==>
This is a value with
params = { key: "value" }
(params) => \This is a ${params.key}` ==>
This is a value with
params = { key: "value" }
getValue(target: any, key: string): any: Gets a value from an object by composed key
parser.getValue({ key1: { keyA: 'valueI' }}, 'key1.keyA') ==> 'valueI'
npm ERR! peerinvalid Peer [...]
If you're using npm 2.x, upgrade to npm 3.x, because npm 2 doesn't handle peer dependencies well. With npm 2 you could only use fixed versions, but with npm 3 you can use
^ to use a newer version if available.
If you're already on npm 3, check if it's an error (
npm ERR!) or a warning (
npm WARN!), warning are just informative and if everything works then don't worry !
If you're using an old version of Angular and ngx-translate requires a newer version then you should consider upgrading your application to use the newer angular 2 version. There is always a reason when I upgrade the minimum dependencies of the library. Often it is because Angular had a breaking changes. If it's not an option for you, then check the changelog to know which version is the last compatible version for you.
reloadLang does not work
If you want to reload the translations and see the update on all your components without reloading the page, you have to load the translations manually and call
setTranslation function which triggers
onTranslationChange.
ngx-translate, which included
ngx-translate-lint