Convert milliseconds to a human readable string:
1337000000→
15d 11h 23m 20s
$ npm install pretty-ms
const prettyMilliseconds = require('pretty-ms');
prettyMilliseconds(1337000000);
//=> '15d 11h 23m 20s'
prettyMilliseconds(1337);
//=> '1.3s'
prettyMilliseconds(133);
//=> '133ms'
// `compact` option
prettyMilliseconds(1337, {compact: true});
//=> '1s'
// `verbose` option
prettyMilliseconds(1335669000, {verbose: true});
//=> '15 days 11 hours 1 minute 9 seconds'
// `colonNotation` option
prettyMilliseconds(95500, {colonNotation: true});
//=> '1:35.5'
// `formatSubMilliseconds` option
prettyMilliseconds(100.400080, {formatSubMilliseconds: true})
//=> '100ms 400µs 80ns'
// Can be useful for time durations
prettyMilliseconds(new Date(2014, 0, 1, 10, 40) - new Date(2014, 0, 1, 10, 5))
//=> '35m'
Type:
number
Milliseconds to humanize.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
1
Number of digits to appear after the seconds decimal point.
Type:
number\
Default:
0
Number of digits to appear after the milliseconds decimal point.
Useful in combination with
process.hrtime().
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Keep milliseconds on whole seconds:
13s →
13.0s.
Useful when you are showing a number of seconds spent on an operation and don't want the width of the output to change when hitting a whole number.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Only show the first unit:
1h 10m →
1h.
Also ensures that
millisecondsDecimalDigits and
secondsDecimalDigits are both set to
0.
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
Number of units to show. Setting
compact to
true overrides this option.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Use full-length units:
5h 1m 45s →
5 hours 1 minute 45 seconds
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show milliseconds separately. This means they won't be included in the decimal part of the seconds.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show microseconds and nanoseconds.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Display time using colon notation:
5h 1m 45s →
5:01:45. Always shows time in at least minutes:
1s →
0:01
Useful when you want to display time without the time units, similar to a digital watch.
Setting
colonNotation to
true overrides the following options to
false:
compact
formatSubMilliseconds
separateMilliseconds
verbose