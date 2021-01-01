Convert milliseconds to a human readable string: 1337000000 → 15d 11h 23m 20s

Install

npm install pretty-ms

Usage

const prettyMilliseconds = require ( 'pretty-ms' ); prettyMilliseconds( 1337000000 ); prettyMilliseconds( 1337 ); prettyMilliseconds( 133 ); prettyMilliseconds( 1337 , { compact : true }); prettyMilliseconds( 1335669000 , { verbose : true }); prettyMilliseconds( 95500 , { colonNotation : true }); prettyMilliseconds( 100.400080 , { formatSubMilliseconds : true }) prettyMilliseconds( new Date ( 2014 , 0 , 1 , 10 , 40 ) - new Date ( 2014 , 0 , 1 , 10 , 5 ))

API

milliseconds

Type: number

Milliseconds to humanize.

options

Type: object

secondsDecimalDigits

Type: number \ Default: 1

Number of digits to appear after the seconds decimal point.

millisecondsDecimalDigits

Type: number \ Default: 0

Number of digits to appear after the milliseconds decimal point.

Useful in combination with process.hrtime() .

keepDecimalsOnWholeSeconds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Keep milliseconds on whole seconds: 13s → 13.0s .

Useful when you are showing a number of seconds spent on an operation and don't want the width of the output to change when hitting a whole number.

compact

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Only show the first unit: 1h 10m → 1h .

Also ensures that millisecondsDecimalDigits and secondsDecimalDigits are both set to 0 .

unitCount

Type: number \ Default: Infinity

Number of units to show. Setting compact to true overrides this option.

verbose

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Use full-length units: 5h 1m 45s → 5 hours 1 minute 45 seconds

separateMilliseconds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Show milliseconds separately. This means they won't be included in the decimal part of the seconds.

formatSubMilliseconds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Show microseconds and nanoseconds.

colonNotation

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Display time using colon notation: 5h 1m 45s → 5:01:45 . Always shows time in at least minutes: 1s → 0:01

Useful when you want to display time without the time units, similar to a digital watch.

Setting colonNotation to true overrides the following options to false :

compact

formatSubMilliseconds

separateMilliseconds

verbose

