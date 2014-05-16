PrettyMonitor

PrettyMonitor is a small debug utility that catches escaped when.js rejections in node.js apps and renders them in a readable format.

Screenshot

This is similar to when.js's default monitoring tool: when/monitor/console. Here is a screenshot of the original tool (as of when-3.1):

PrettyMonitor does the same thing with some formatting:

Usage (in when-3.x )

Install with npm:

npm install pretty-monitor

And in your javascript:

wn = require ( 'when' ); PrettyMonitor = require ( 'pretty-monitor' ); PromiseMonitor = require ( 'when/monitor/PromiseMonitor' ); promiseMonitor = new PromiseMonitor( new PrettyMonitor()); promiseMonitor.monitor(wn.Promise); wn().then( function ( ) { someNonExistingFunction(); });

Note on when-3.1

The monitoring api on when-3.1 looks a tiny bit different:

wn = require ( 'when' ); PrettyMonitor = require ( 'pretty-monitor' ); PromiseMonitor = require ( 'when/monitor/PromiseMonitor' ); console .promiseMonitor = new PromiseMonitor( new PrettyMonitor()); wn().then( function ( ) { someNonExistingFunction(); });

Usage (in when-2.x )

Install with npm:

npm install pretty-monitor @ 0 . 1 . 7

And then require it somewhere in your code:

require ( 'pretty-monitor' ).start(); var wn = require ( 'when' ); require ( 'pretty-monitor' ).start(); wn().then( function ( ) { someNonExistingFunction(); });

Customization

PrettyMonitor uses PrettyError to render the rejections. PrettyError is very customizable. You can set themes, customize layout and colors, and simplify the stack trace. There are a bunch of examples at PrettyError's docs, so, make sure to check them out.

To access the PrettyError instance when using PrettyMonitor:

prettyError = prettyMonitor.getPrettyError(); prettyError = prettyMonitor.start();

State of The Project

This is a work in progress. I'll try to fix bugs and keep it up-to-date with when.js. Feel free to open an issue if something isn't working, and of course, Pull Requests are more than welcome :)

License

MIT