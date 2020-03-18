openbase logo
pfi

pretty-file-icons

by Levko Kravets
2.2.1 (see all)

Pretty colorful icons for files (in svg format).

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Pretty File Icons

Pretty colorful icons for files (in svg format).

Icon pack author: Madebyoliver. Icons are published as-is and under the licence by flaticon.com. Licence for everything except icons is MIT.

See index.json for available icons list. Live preview is available here.

Usage

Just download image files and use them. Also, this package is available on NPM:

npm install pretty-file-icons

In addition, this package contains mapping for some file extensions - see the index.json file. Also, it can be used in javascript applications to retrieve icon names by file name:

var prettyFileIcons = require('pretty-file-icons');

console.log(prettyFileIcons.getIcon('test.csv'));
console.log(prettyFileIcons.getIcon('test.csv', 'svg'));
console.log(prettyFileIcons.getIcon('.test', 'svg'));

// Prints:
// csv
// csv.svg
// unknown.svg

Preview:

Preview

