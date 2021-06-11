openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pretty-fast

by mozilla
0.2.7 (see all)

Pretty Fast is a source-map-generating JavaScript pretty printer, used by the Firefox Developer Tools debugger.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pretty Fast

Pretty Fast is a source-map-generating JavaScript pretty printer, that is pretty fast.

Build Status

Install

npm install pretty-fast

Usage

var prettyFast = require("pretty-fast");

var uglyJS = "function ugly(){code()}";

var pretty = prettyFast(uglyJS, {
  url: "test.js",
  indent: "  "
});

console.log(pretty.code);
// function ugly() {
//   code()
// }

console.log(pretty.map);
// [object SourceMapGenerator]

(See the mozilla/source-map library for information on SourceMapGenerator instances, and source maps in general.)

Options

  • url - The URL of the JavaScript source being prettified. Used in the generated source map. If you are prettifying JS that isn't from a file or doesn't have a URL, you can use a dummy value, such as "(anonymous)".

  • indent - The string that you want your code indented by. Most people want one of " ", " ", or "\t".

  • ecmaVersion - Indicates the ECMAScript version to parse. See acorn.parse documentation for more details. Defaults to "latest".

Issues

Please use Bugzilla

Goals

  • To be pretty fast, while still generating source maps.

  • To avoid fully parsing the source text; we should be able to get away with only a tokenizer and some heuristics.

  • Preserve comments.

  • Pretty Fast should be able to run inside Web Workers.

Non-goals

  • Extreme configurability of types of indentation, where curly braces go, etc.

  • To be the very fastest pretty printer in the universe. This goal is unattainable given that generating source maps is a requirement. We just need to be Pretty Fast.

  • To perfectly pretty print exactly as you would have written the code. This falls out from both not wanting to support extreme configurability, and avoiding full on parsing. We just aim to pretty print Pretty Well.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial