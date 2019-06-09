openbase logo
pd

pretty-dropdowns

by T. H. Doan
4.17.0 (see all)

A simple, lightweight jQuery plugin to create stylized drop-down menus.

Overview

Categories

Readme

jQuery Pretty Dropdowns

Pretty Dropdowns is a simple, lightweight jQuery plugin that converts <select> drop-down menus into "pretty" menus that you can skin using CSS.

Features:

  • Two arrow styles and sizes to choose from (or add your own style)
  • Easily add icons, thumbnails, and other custom HTML to the menu items
  • Support for multiple-select lists (<select multiple>)
  • Support for option groups (<optgroup>)
  • Tooltips (title) carried over at <select>, <option>, and <optgroup> levels
  • Full keyboard navigation (you can even go directly to a menu item by typing its text)
  • Auto-linked to <label for> (menu will get focus when you click on the label)
  • Accessible (it plays nicely with screen readers)
  • Sensible (when you open the menu it does its best to keep the menu items within the viewport)

See a demo »

Getting Started

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/prettydropdowns.css">
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.prettydropdowns.js"></script>

You have complete control over the look and feel of the drop-down menu by modifying prettydropdowns.css. It is recommended to load the JavaScript files at the bottom just before the closing </body> tag if possible.

Step 2: Call the .prettyDropdown() function

Make sure this comes after the two required JavaScript files from Step 1 are loaded.

<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
  $('select').prettyDropdown();
});
</script>

You can also specify some options:

<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
  $('select').prettyDropdown({
    height: 30
  });
});
</script>

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
classicbooleanfalseThe default behavior is to move the selected item to the top. If you want the order of items to remain static, then set this to true.
customClassstringarrowClass name to customize the drop-down menu style. The default arrow class displays a chevron-type arrow icon. Two additional helper classes are built in (add either or both to arrow): triangle converts the chevron into a solid triangle; small renders the arrow icon at half size.
widthnumber or stringnullDrop-down menu width in pixels or percentage. Use a number for pixels or a string for percentage. By default, the width scales to fit the longest item in the drop-down menu.
heightnumber50Drop-down menu height in pixels. The minimum value is 8. Note that the maximum number of items displayed when the menu is opened is determined by the size attribute of the <select> element.
hoverIntentnumber200Wait period (in milliseconds) before collapsing the drop-down menu after you hover off of it. If you hover back onto the menu within the wait period, it will remain open. To keep the menu open until you click outside of it, set this option to -1.
multiDelimiterstring;Separator character to use for the list of selected items in a multi-select menu.
multiVerbositynumber99Maximum number of selected items to display in a multi-select menu before replacing it with a summary (e.g., "2/3 selected"). To display "0/3 selected" instead of "None selected", set this option to -1.
selectedMarkerstringIcon or symbol to mark that an item is selected. HTML is accepted (e.g., <i class="fa fa-check"></i>).
afterLoadfunctionCallback function to execute after the drop-down menu widget is loaded.

Methods

NameDescription
refresh()Rebuild the drop-down menu. You should do this whenever the <select> state changes (e.g., one or more <option> gets added, removed, or disabled).

Example:

<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
  $dropdown = $('select').prettyDropdown();
});
// When <select> state changes...
$dropdown.refresh();
</script>

Data Attributes

The data-prefix and data-suffix attributes can be added to the <option> and <optgroup> elements to insert custom HTML before and after each menu item or menu group label, respectively. You can make use of these attributes to add icons, thumbnails, badges, etc. to the menu items. A good example can be seen in the demo.

Keyboard Navigation

KeyDescription
TabPut focus on the next drop-down menu. If a menu is open, it will automatically close.
Shift+TabPut focus on the previous drop-down menu. If a menu is open, it will automatically close.
EnterOpen the drop-down menu that is in focus. If it is already open, then select the highlighted item.
EscClose the drop-down menu.
HomeJump to the first item in the drop-down menu.
EndJump to the last item in the drop-down menu.
PgUpGo to the previous page of items. If there is no scrollbar, then this is the same as Home.
PgDnGo to the next page of items. If there is no scrollbar, then this is the same as End.
UpHighlight the previous item in the drop-down menu. If already on the first item, then highlight the last item.
DownHighlight the next item in the drop-down menu. If already on the last item, then highlight the first item.
A-Z
0-9
Space		If the drop-down menu is open, jump to the first item matching the key(s) pressed. Every time you press a key it will cycle through the matching items. Hint: if you type fast enough, it will try to find a match for everything you typed instead of just the first character. If the menu is closed and in focus, Space opens the menu (same as Enter).

Accessibility

The following attributes are added to improve accessibility when using alternative input methods (e.g., keyboard, screen reader):

  • role="listbox" and role="option" (to tell screen readers that it's a drop-down menu widget)
  • aria-activedescendant (points to the currently selected menu item)
  • aria-expanded (this is true when the menu is open and false when it's closed)
  • aria-label (this is equivalent to the title attribute for screen readers)
  • aria-labelledby (points to the <label> element that is linked to the <select> if it exists)
  • tabindex="0" (to allow the widget to get focus when you hit the Tab key)

Please submit an issue if there are other ways to improve accessibility.

Known Issues

  • After resizing the window, the drop-down menu near the bottom of the page sometimes doesn't open in reverse.
  • The title value will be read twice in some screen reader clients (once for title, once for aria-label).

Installation

Choose from one of the following methods:

  • git clone git@github.com:thdoan/pretty-dropdowns.git
  • git clone https://github.com/thdoan/pretty-dropdowns.git
  • bower install pretty-dropdowns
  • npm install pretty-dropdowns
  • Download ZIP

