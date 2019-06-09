Pretty Dropdowns is a simple, lightweight jQuery plugin that converts
<select> drop-down menus into "pretty" menus that you can skin using CSS.
<select multiple>)
<optgroup>)
title) carried over at
<select>,
<option>, and
<optgroup> levels
<label for> (menu will get focus when you click on the label)
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/prettydropdowns.css">
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.prettydropdowns.js"></script>
You have complete control over the look and feel of the drop-down menu by modifying
prettydropdowns.css. It is recommended to load the JavaScript files at the bottom just before the closing
</body> tag if possible.
Make sure this comes after the two required JavaScript files from Step 1 are loaded.
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('select').prettyDropdown();
});
</script>
You can also specify some options:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('select').prettyDropdown({
height: 30
});
});
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
classic
|boolean
|false
|The default behavior is to move the selected item to the top. If you want the order of items to remain static, then set this to
true.
customClass
|string
|arrow
|Class name to customize the drop-down menu style. The default
arrow class displays a chevron-type arrow icon. Two additional helper classes are built in (add either or both to
arrow):
triangle converts the chevron into a solid triangle;
small renders the arrow icon at half size.
width
|number or string
|null
|Drop-down menu width in pixels or percentage. Use a number for pixels or a string for percentage. By default, the width scales to fit the longest item in the drop-down menu.
height
|number
|50
|Drop-down menu height in pixels. The minimum value is 8. Note that the maximum number of items displayed when the menu is opened is determined by the
size attribute of the
<select> element.
hoverIntent
|number
|200
|Wait period (in milliseconds) before collapsing the drop-down menu after you hover off of it. If you hover back onto the menu within the wait period, it will remain open. To keep the menu open until you click outside of it, set this option to -1.
multiDelimiter
|string
|;
|Separator character to use for the list of selected items in a multi-select menu.
multiVerbosity
|number
|99
|Maximum number of selected items to display in a multi-select menu before replacing it with a summary (e.g., "2/3 selected"). To display "0/3 selected" instead of "None selected", set this option to -1.
selectedMarker
|string
|✓
|Icon or symbol to mark that an item is selected. HTML is accepted (e.g.,
<i class="fa fa-check"></i>).
afterLoad
|function
|Callback function to execute after the drop-down menu widget is loaded.
|Name
|Description
refresh()
|Rebuild the drop-down menu. You should do this whenever the
<select> state changes (e.g., one or more
<option> gets added, removed, or disabled).
Example:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$dropdown = $('select').prettyDropdown();
});
// When <select> state changes...
$dropdown.refresh();
</script>
The
data-prefix and
data-suffix attributes can be added to the
<option> and
<optgroup> elements to insert custom HTML before and after each menu item or menu group label, respectively. You can make use of these attributes to add icons, thumbnails, badges, etc. to the menu items. A good example can be seen in the demo.
|Key
|Description
Tab
|Put focus on the next drop-down menu. If a menu is open, it will automatically close.
Shift+
Tab
|Put focus on the previous drop-down menu. If a menu is open, it will automatically close.
Enter
|Open the drop-down menu that is in focus. If it is already open, then select the highlighted item.
Esc
|Close the drop-down menu.
Home
|Jump to the first item in the drop-down menu.
End
|Jump to the last item in the drop-down menu.
PgUp
|Go to the previous page of items. If there is no scrollbar, then this is the same as
Home.
PgDn
|Go to the next page of items. If there is no scrollbar, then this is the same as
End.
Up
|Highlight the previous item in the drop-down menu. If already on the first item, then highlight the last item.
Down
|Highlight the next item in the drop-down menu. If already on the last item, then highlight the first item.
A-
Z
0-
9
Space
|If the drop-down menu is open, jump to the first item matching the key(s) pressed. Every time you press a key it will cycle through the matching items. Hint: if you type fast enough, it will try to find a match for everything you typed instead of just the first character. If the menu is closed and in focus,
Space opens the menu (same as
Enter).
The following attributes are added to improve accessibility when using alternative input methods (e.g., keyboard, screen reader):
role="listbox" and
role="option" (to tell screen readers that it's a drop-down menu widget)
aria-activedescendant (points to the currently selected menu item)
aria-expanded (this is
true when the menu is open and
false when it's closed)
aria-label (this is equivalent to the
title attribute for screen readers)
aria-labelledby (points to the
<label> element that is linked to the
<select> if it exists)
tabindex="0" (to allow the widget to get focus when you hit the
Tab key)
Please submit an issue if there are other ways to improve accessibility.
title value will be read twice in some screen reader clients (once for
title, once for
aria-label).
Choose from one of the following methods:
git clone git@github.com:thdoan/pretty-dropdowns.git
git clone https://github.com/thdoan/pretty-dropdowns.git
bower install pretty-dropdowns
npm install pretty-dropdowns