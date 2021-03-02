Pretty Diff

Pretty diff generates colorized HTML diffs similar to the diff/commit views on GitHub. Simply use pretty-diff the same way you use git diff and you'll get pretty diffs. If you want to share the diff, you can use gist-diff and you'll get a new gist.

Support this project by donating on Gratipay.

Installation

Simply install globally via npm:

npm install -g pretty-diff

Usage

pretty-diff has no settings of its own. Simply provide whatever settings you want to pass to git diff .

For example, to see what changed in the last commit:

gist-diff has one setting: --public . By default gist-diff will generate a private gist. If --public is provided, the gist will be public. This setting can be specified anywhere (before or after the git diff settings).

gist-diff will attempt to create the gist using your GitHub account. In order to create the gist with your account, you will be prompted for your password. If you enter no password, then an anonymous gist will be generated. However, if you enter an incorrect password, then no gist will be generated.

Authentication

If you set your GitHub username in your git config, you will only be prompted for your password.

git config --global github.user "Your Username"

To avoid being prompted for your password, you can create a personal access token and store it in your git config. You don't need to set github.user if you're using a token.

git config --global gist-diff.token "Your token"

License

Copyright Scott González. Released under the terms of the MIT license.

