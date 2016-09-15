format old JavaScript dates in a “pretty” way. ex : 2 hours ago , 3 minutes ago

inspired by the John Resig Pretty Date plugin for jQuery (http://ejohn.org/blog/javascript-pretty-date/)

Usage

npm install pretty-date

var prettydate = require ( "pretty-date" ); console .log(prettydate.format( new Date ( "Fri Aug 23 2013 17:30:34 GMT+0200 (EET)" )));

Examples

var prettydate = require ( "pretty-date" ); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -2 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - -1 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ())); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 1 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ))); console .log( prettydate.format( new Date ( new Date () - 2 * 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 )));

Contributions

feel free to fork and add features , fix bugs and your pull request is more than welcome