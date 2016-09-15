openbase logo
pd

pretty-date

by Eslam Salem
0.2.0 (see all)

format old JavaScript dates in a “pretty” way. ex : 2 hours ago , 3 minutes ago

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

node-prettydate

format old JavaScript dates in a “pretty” way. ex : 2 hours ago , 3 minutes ago

inspired by the John Resig Pretty Date plugin for jQuery (http://ejohn.org/blog/javascript-pretty-date/)

Usage

npm install pretty-date

var prettydate = require("pretty-date");
console.log(prettydate.format(new Date("Fri Aug 23 2013 17:30:34 GMT+0200 (EET)")));

Examples

var prettydate = require("pretty-date");

console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*365*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -365*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*30*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -30*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -2*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - -1*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date()));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 1*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 30*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*30*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 365*24*60*60*1000 )));
console.log( prettydate.format( new Date( new Date() - 2*365*24*60*60*1000 )));

/* outputs
* 2 years from now
* 1 year from now
* 2 months from now
* 1 month from now
* 2 days from now
* tomorrow
* 2 hours from now
* 1 hour from now
* 2 minutes from now
* 1 minute from now
* 2 seconds from now
* 1 second from now
* just now
* 1 second ago
* 2 seconds ago
* 1 minute ago
* 2 minutes ago
* 1 hour ago
* 2 hours ago
* yesterday
* 2 days ago
* 1 month ago
* 2 months ago
* 1 year ago
* 2 years ago
*/

Contributions

feel free to fork and add features , fix bugs and your pull request is more than welcome

