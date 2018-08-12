Quickly integrate pretty checkbox Components (checkbox, switch, radio button) with Vue.js
Demo and documentation
npm i --save-dev pretty-checkbox-vue
Include the script file, then install the component with
Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox); e.g.:
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/pretty-checkbox-vue/dist/pretty-checkbox-vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox);
</script>
import PrettyCheckbox from 'pretty-checkbox-vue';
Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox);
Or
import PrettyInput from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/input';
import PrettyCheck from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/check';
import PrettyRadio from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/radio';
Vue.component('p-input', PrettyInput);
Vue.component('p-check', PrettyCheck);
Vue.component('p-radio', PrettyRadio);
Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:
<p-check name="check" color="success" v-model="check">check</p-check>
<p-radio name="radio" color="info" v-model="radio">radio</p-radio>
<!-- Or it can be used just like input -->
<p-input type="checkbox" name="check" color="success" v-model="check">check</p-input>
<p-input type="radio" name="radio" color="info" v-model="radio">radio</p-input>
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|type
|String
|checkbox (checkbox & input) or radio (radio)
|name
|String
|value
|Any
|class
|String
p-default (checkbox & input) or
p-default p-round (radio)
|true-value
|Boolean or String
|true
|false-value
|Boolean or String
|false
|checked
|Boolean
|false
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|required
|Boolean
|false
|indeterminate
|Boolean
|false
|color
|String
|off-color
|String
|hover-color
|String
|indeterminate-color
|String
|toggle
|Boolean
|false
|hover
|Boolean
|false
|focus
|Boolean
|false
|Name
|Purpose
|default (no name)
|include label in default mode or for "on" state in toggle mode
|extra
|include icon or svg or image in default mode or for "on" state in toggle mode
|off-label
|include label for "off" state in toggle mode
|off-extra
|include icon or svg or image for "off" state in toggle mode
|hover-label
|include label in hover state
|hover-extra
|include icon or svg or image in hover state
|indeterminate-label
|include label in indeterminate state
|indeterminate-extra
|include icon or svg or image in indeterminate state
If you have discovered a 🐜 or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.
Released under The MIT License. Copyright (c) hamed-ehtesham.