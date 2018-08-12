

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox Components (checkbox, switch, radio button) with Vue.js







Demo and documentation https://hamed-ehtesham.github.io/pretty-checkbox-vue/

Installation

npm i --save-dev pretty-checkbox-vue

Browser

Include the script file, then install the component with Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox); e.g.:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/vuejs/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/pretty-checkbox-vue/dist/pretty-checkbox-vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox); </ script >

Module

import PrettyCheckbox from 'pretty-checkbox-vue' ; Vue.use(PrettyCheckbox);

Or

import PrettyInput from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/input' ; import PrettyCheck from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/check' ; import PrettyRadio from 'pretty-checkbox-vue/radio' ; Vue.component( 'p-input' , PrettyInput); Vue.component( 'p-check' , PrettyCheck); Vue.component( 'p-radio' , PrettyRadio);

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

< p-check name = "check" color = "success" v-model = "check" > check </ p-check > < p-radio name = "radio" color = "info" v-model = "radio" > radio </ p-radio > < p-input type = "checkbox" name = "check" color = "success" v-model = "check" > check </ p-input > < p-input type = "radio" name = "radio" color = "info" v-model = "radio" > radio </ p-input >

Properties

Property Type Default Value type String checkbox (checkbox & input) or radio (radio) name String value Any class String p-default (checkbox & input) or p-default p-round (radio) true-value Boolean or String true false-value Boolean or String false checked Boolean false disabled Boolean false required Boolean false indeterminate Boolean false color String off-color String hover-color String indeterminate-color String toggle Boolean false hover Boolean false focus Boolean false

Slots

Name Purpose default (no name) include label in default mode or for "on" state in toggle mode extra include icon or svg or image in default mode or for "on" state in toggle mode off-label include label for "off" state in toggle mode off-extra include icon or svg or image for "off" state in toggle mode hover-label include label in hover state hover-extra include icon or svg or image in hover state indeterminate-label include label in indeterminate state indeterminate-extra include icon or svg or image in indeterminate state

If you have discovered a 🐜 or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.

License

Released under The MIT License. Copyright (c) hamed-ehtesham.