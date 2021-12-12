Pretty Checkbox React (PCR for short) is a small react wrapper around the the pretty awesome library pretty checkbox.
Pretty Checkbox React uses hooks heavily., Be sure you're running React 16.9 or later 😄. Not using hooks? No sweat – you still need 16.9+! PCR is compatible with classes, too!
npm i pretty-checkbox pretty-checkbox-react
# or with yarn
yarn add pretty-checkbox pretty-checkbox-react
Make sure you're on a supported version of React and React DOM:
npm i react@^16.9 react-dom@^16.9
# or use the latest and greatest react
npm i react react-dom
PCR seamlessly integrates with Preact 😎, you don't even need to
include
preact/compat!
PCR components are easy to use and require no additional setup. Use as
controlled or uncontrolled, use with hooks or with classes, and pass all the
props you want -- it's all forwarded to the underlying
input element. Hungry
for more? Head on over the the
doc site.
import { Checkbox } from 'pretty-checkbox-react';
function App() {
return <Checkbox>Do you agree to the terms and conditions?</Checkbox>;
}
Add a
ref and get access to the input element. Uncontrolled mode allows for
seamless integration with form solutions like
react-hook-form:
import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react';
import { Checkbox } from 'pretty-checkbox-react';
function App() {
const ref = useRef(null);
useEffect(() => {
if (ref.current) {
// do something awesome
}
}, []);
return (
<Checkbox ref={ref}>Do you agree to the terms and conditions?</Checkbox>
);
}
Use our awesome hooks to abstract away state logic!
import { useCallback } from 'react';
import { Checkbox, useCheckboxState } from 'pretty-checkbox-react';
function App() {
const checkbox = useCheckboxState();
const onSubmit = useCallback(
(e) => {
e.preventDefault();
if (!checkbox.state) {
// update the state manually from the `confirm` result
checkbox.setState(confirm('Do you agree to the terms and conditions?'));
}
},
[checkbox]
);
return (
<form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<Checkbox name="tac" value="" {...checkbox}>
Do you agree to the terms and conditions?
</Checkbox>
</form>
);
}
PCR has extensive docs documented here: https://pretty-checkbox-react.netlify.app/. Give it a read and see what PCR is all about 👍.
For posterity purposes, PCR 1.x docs are still hosted here: https://atomicpages.github.io/pretty-checkbox-react/home/
Head on over to releases 🎉
Shout out to Lokesh for creating the original pretty-checkbox library ⭐
This project is licensed under the MIT License