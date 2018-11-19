Demo and documentation
Install the library from
npm or
yarn package manager
> npm install pretty-checkbox // or
> yarn add pretty-checkbox
Add
pretty-checkbox.min.css in your html
jsDelivr )
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-checkbox@3.0/dist/pretty-checkbox.min.css"/>
Github )
Download the source from Github.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../<PATH>/pretty-checkbox/dist/pretty-checkbox.min.css"/>
<PATH> is where the library is downloaded.
SCSS
You can also import
pretty-checkbox.scss in your main scss file.
@import '~pretty-checkbox/src/pretty-checkbox.scss';
Please refer the document for SCSS settings.
Pretty checkbox comes with many styles,
|Class name
|Description
p-default
|Basic style
p-switch
|iOS like toggle style
p-icon
|Custom font icons
p-svg
|Custom SVG files, markup
p-image
|Tiny images
And three shapes
p-round
p-curve
p-square (default)
<div class="pretty p-default">
<input type="checkbox" />
<div class="state">
<label>Check me</label>
</div>
</div>
Basic checkbox has three variants
p-fill
p-thick
p-outline (default)
You can combine them.
<div class="pretty p-default p-curve p-fill">
<input type="checkbox" />
<div class="state">
<label>Fill</label>
</div>
</div>
Switch has three variants
p-outline
p-fill
p-slim
<div class="pretty p-switch p-fill">
<input type="checkbox" />
<div class="state">
<label>On</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="pretty p-icon">
<input type="checkbox">
<div class="state">
<i class="icon fa fa-check"></i>
<label>Check me</label>
</div>
</div>
Note: class `icon` should be added along with icon class names
Note: For icons to work, you need to add appropriate font icons library. In above example , we used font awesome icon. So, FontAwesome should be included separately.
Supports SVG file in tag, markup (
<svg> ... </svg>) and sprites
<div class="pretty p-svg">
<input type="checkbox">
<div class="state">
<img class="svg" src="file.svg" />
<label>Check me</label>
</div>
</div>
Note: class `svg` to be added in img tag or svg tag.
Supports any type of valid image format.
<div class="pretty p-image">
<input type="checkbox" />
<div class="state">
<img class="image" src="/check.png" />
<label>Block</label>
</div>
</div>
Note: class `image` to be added in img tag.
There are five solid colors
p-primary
p-success
p-warning
p-info
p-danger
And five outline colors
p-primary-o
p-success-o
p-warning-o
p-info-o
p-danger-o
<div class="pretty p-default p-curve p-thick">
<input type="checkbox" />
<div class="state p-warning">
<label>Warning</label>
</div>
</div>
Note: Color class must be added in state class. Solid colors and Ouline colors have distinct role in font icons and toggle feature.
There are more features like Radio buttons , Toggle , States , Animations , Border less , Lock , Scale, SCSS Settings.
Please refer the documentation to know about them.
Works in all modern browsers.
Chrome >= 26
Firefox >= 16
Safari >= 6.1
Opera >= 15
IE >= 9
Thanks to all those good people who spend their valuable time and helped to improve this library. Any Contributions are welcome!
This project is licensed under the MIT License