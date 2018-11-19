A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

Demo and documentation https://lokesh-coder.github.io/pretty-checkbox/

Features

Basic Shapes - Square, Curve, Round Variants - Default, Fill, Thick Colors - Primary, Success, Info, Warning, Danger Color types - Solid, Outline Animations - Smooth, Tada, Jelly, Pulse, Rotate

Switch - iOS style - Outline, Fill, Slim

Responsive

No JavaScript

Custom Font Icons

SVG Icons

Image support

Toggle between icons / SVG's / images

Lock

State - Focus, Hover, Indeterminate

Supports frameworks - Bootstrap, Foundation, Sematic UI, Bulma, ...

SCSS customization

Supports all modern browsers, including mobile devices

Print friendly

and more... ( I am kidding, that's all! )

Installation

From CLI

Install the library from npm or yarn package manager

> npm install pretty-checkbox // or > yarn add pretty-checkbox

Add pretty-checkbox.min.css in your html

From CDN ( jsDelivr )

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pretty-checkbox@3.0/dist/pretty-checkbox.min.css" />

Manual download ( Github )

Download the source from Github.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../<PATH>/pretty-checkbox/dist/pretty-checkbox.min.css" />

<PATH> is where the library is downloaded.

SCSS

You can also import pretty-checkbox.scss in your main scss file.

@ import '~pretty-checkbox/src/pretty-checkbox.scss' ;

Please refer the document for SCSS settings.

Usage

Pretty checkbox comes with many styles,

Class name Description p-default Basic style p-switch iOS like toggle style p-icon Custom font icons p-svg Custom SVG files, markup p-image Tiny images

And three shapes p-round p-curve p-square (default)

Basic checkbox

< div class = "pretty p-default" > < input type = "checkbox" /> < div class = "state" > < label > Check me </ label > </ div > </ div >

Basic checkbox has three variants p-fill p-thick p-outline (default)

You can combine them.

< div class = "pretty p-default p-curve p-fill" > < input type = "checkbox" /> < div class = "state" > < label > Fill </ label > </ div > </ div >

Switch checkbox

Switch has three variants p-outline p-fill p-slim

< div class = "pretty p-switch p-fill" > < input type = "checkbox" /> < div class = "state" > < label > On </ label > </ div > </ div >

Custom Font icons

< div class = "pretty p-icon" > < input type = "checkbox" > < div class = "state" > < i class = "icon fa fa-check" > </ i > < label > Check me </ label > </ div > </ div >

Note: class `icon` should be added along with icon class names

Note: For icons to work, you need to add appropriate font icons library. In above example , we used font awesome icon. So, FontAwesome should be included separately.

SVG

Supports SVG file in tag, markup ( <svg> ... </svg> ) and sprites

< div class = "pretty p-svg" > < input type = "checkbox" > < div class = "state" > < img class = "svg" src = "file.svg" /> < label > Check me </ label > </ div > </ div >

Note: class `svg` to be added in img tag or svg tag.

Image

Supports any type of valid image format.

< div class = "pretty p-image" > < input type = "checkbox" /> < div class = "state" > < img class = "image" src = "/check.png" /> < label > Block </ label > </ div > </ div >

Note: class `image` to be added in img tag.

Colors

There are five solid colors p-primary p-success p-warning p-info p-danger

And five outline colors p-primary-o p-success-o p-warning-o p-info-o p-danger-o

< div class = "pretty p-default p-curve p-thick" > < input type = "checkbox" /> < div class = "state p-warning" > < label > Warning </ label > </ div > </ div >

Note: Color class must be added in state class. Solid colors and Ouline colors have distinct role in font icons and toggle feature.

More

There are more features like Radio buttons , Toggle , States , Animations , Border less , Lock , Scale, SCSS Settings.

Please refer the documentation to know about them.

Browser support

Works in all modern browsers.

Chrome >= 26 Firefox >= 16 Safari >= 6.1 Opera >= 15 IE >= 9

Font Icon libraries

SVG

UIKit

Feathers

Others

Contributions

Thanks to all those good people who spend their valuable time and helped to improve this library. Any Contributions are welcome!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License