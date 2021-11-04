Convert bytes to a human readable string:
1337→
1.34 kB
Useful for displaying file sizes for humans.
Note that it uses base-10 (e.g. kilobyte). Read about the difference between kilobyte and kibibyte.
$ npm install pretty-bytes
const prettyBytes = require('pretty-bytes');
prettyBytes(1337);
//=> '1.34 kB'
prettyBytes(100);
//=> '100 B'
// Display with units of bits
prettyBytes(1337, {bits: true});
//=> '1.34 kbit'
// Display file size differences
prettyBytes(42, {signed: true});
//=> '+42 B'
// Localized output using German locale
prettyBytes(1337, {locale: 'de'});
//=> '1,34 kB'
Type:
number
The number to format.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Include plus sign for positive numbers. If the difference is exactly zero a space character will be prepended instead for better alignment.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Format the number as bits instead of bytes. This can be useful when, for example, referring to bit rate.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Format the number using the Binary Prefix instead of the SI Prefix. This can be useful for presenting memory amounts. However, this should not be used for presenting file sizes.
Type:
boolean | string\
Default:
false (No localization)
Important: Only the number and decimal separator are localized. The unit title is not and will not be localized.
true: Localize the output using the system/browser locale.
string: Expects a BCP 47 language tag (For example:
en,
de, …)
string[]: Expects a list of BCP 47 language tags (For example:
en,
de, …)
Note: Localization should generally work in browsers. Node.js needs to be built with
full-icu or
system-icu. Alternatively, the
full-icu module can be used to provide support at runtime. Node.js 13 and later ships with ICU by default.
Type:
number\
Default:
undefined
The minimum number of fraction digits to display.
If neither
minimumFractionDigits or
maximumFractionDigits are set, the default behavior is to round to 3 significant digits.
const prettyBytes = require('pretty-bytes');
// Show the number with at least 3 fractional digits
prettyBytes(1900, {minimumFractionDigits: 3});
//=> '1.900 kB'
prettyBytes(1900);
//=> '1.9 kB'
Type:
number\
Default:
undefined
The maximum number of fraction digits to display.
If neither
minimumFractionDigits or
maximumFractionDigits are set, the default behavior is to round to 3 significant digits.
const prettyBytes = require('pretty-bytes');
// Show the number with at most 1 fractional digit
prettyBytes(1920, {maximumFractionDigits: 1});
//=> '1.9 kB'
prettyBytes(1920);
//=> '1.92 kB'