pretty

Some tweaks for beautifying HTML with js-beautify according to my preferences.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save pretty

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add pretty

Usage

var pretty = require ( 'pretty' ); pretty(STRING_OF_HTML);

Before

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Home </ title > </ head > < body > This is content. </ body > </ html >

After

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Home </ title > </ head > < body > This is content. </ body > </ html >

Options

ocd

pretty(STRING_OF_HTML, { ocd : true });

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

condenses multiple newlines to a single newline

trims leading and trailing whitespace

ensures that a trailing newline is inserted

normalizes whitespace before code comments

About

Contributing

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

