pre

pretty

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Sensible presets and some tweaks for beautifying HTML with js-beautify according to my preferences.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pretty NPM version NPM monthly downloads Linux Build Status

Some tweaks for beautifying HTML with js-beautify according to my preferences.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save pretty

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add pretty

Usage

var pretty = require('pretty');

pretty(STRING_OF_HTML);

Before

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> 
<meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Home</title> 
</head> <body> This is content. </body> </html>

After

<!DOCTYPE html>
  <html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Home</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    This is content.
  </body>
</html>

Options

ocd

pretty(STRING_OF_HTML, {ocd: true});

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

  • condenses multiple newlines to a single newline
  • trims leading and trailing whitespace
  • ensures that a trailing newline is inserted
  • normalizes whitespace before code comments

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 13, 2017.

