{{prettify}} handlebars helper for formatting (beautifying) HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
This helper depends on and extends js-beautify. Please visit and star that project to show your support.
In the root of the project in which you plan to use the helper, in the command line run:
npm i prettify --save
Use within your application with the following line of JavaScript:
var helpers = require('prettify');
Now your handlebars instance will have access to the {{prettify}} helper.
All options from js-beautify are available in this helper, as well as a few custom options that were specially created for this helper. The helper comes with some sensible defaults (in the humble opinion of the helper creator), but it's easy to customize them if you need to. Here are are two (convenient) ways to set options:
{{#prettify opts.obj}}.
By design, options define here will override options defined anywhere else. This approach also provides granular control over options, allowing you to defined different options on multiple instances of the helper in the same file.
Example:
{{#prettify condense='true'}}
{{> header }}
{{/prettify}}
{{#prettify padcomments='true'}}
{{> body }}
{{/prettify}}
{{#prettify condense='true'}}
{{> footer }}
{{/prettify}}
The helper can be used without Grunt or Assemble. But if you happen to use these two awesome tools you can define options for the helper in your Gruntfile in the
prettify sub-options for Assemble:
grunt.initConfig({
assemble: {
options: {
prettify: {
mode: 'js', // 'html' is defined by default
condense: true,
padcomments: true,
indent: 4
}
},
...
}
});
Options defined in the Assemble task can be viewed as custom "global" defaults, which can be overridden by options defined in the options hash.
The following options are passed to js-beautify. The defaults are shown for each option.
These options are available by default (see detailed HTML options):
{
"brace_style": "expand", // collapse|expand|end-expand
"indent-scripts": "normal", // keep|separate|normal
"indent_char": " ", // (default: space) Indentation character. Can be an actual tab or space
"indent_handlebars": false, // format and indent {{#foo}}...{{/foo}}
"indent_inner_html": false, // Indent <head> and <body> sections
"indent_size": 2, // Indentation size
"max_preserve_newlines": 5, // Maximum number of line-breaks to be preserved in one chunk
"preserve_newlines": true, // Preserve existing line-breaks
"unformatted": ["a", "sub", "sup", "b", "i", "u"], // List of tags that should not be reformatted (inline elements included by default)
"wrap_line_length": 78, // Maximum characters per line (0 disables this)
// custom options made for this helper
"indent": 2, // convenience alias for indent_size
"condense": false, // remove extra newlines missed by js-beautify.
"padcomments": false // add an extra newline above each HTML code comment
}
When
mode is set to
js, the following options are available:
{
"brace_style": "collapse",
"break_chained_methods": false,
"eval_code": false,
"indent": 2,
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_level": 0,
"indent_size": 2,
"indent_with_tabs": false,
"jslint_happy": false,
"keep_array_indentation": false,
"keep_function_indentation": false,
"max_preserve_newlines": 10,
"preserve_newlines": true,
"space_before_conditional": true,
"unescape_strings": false,
"wrap_line_length": 0
}
When
mode is set to
css, the following options are available:
{
"end_with_newline": false,
"indent": 2,
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_size": 2,
"selector_separator": ""
}
Options created specially for this helper
Type:
String
Default value:
html (valid modes:
html|
js|
css)
Only necessary if you want to format CSS or JavaScript (e.g. you must specify either
js or
css respectively). Example:
{{#prettify mode="js" indent=4}}
function foo(str) {return str;}
{{/prettify}}
Assemble options:
assemble: {
options: {
prettify: {
// options for default 'html' mode go here
js: {
// options for 'js' mode go here
},
css: {
// options for 'css' mode go here
}
}
}
}
Alias for
indent_size.
Type:
Number
Default value:
2
Number of spaces or tabs to indent the generated code. This option is an alias for
indent_size.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Removes extra newlines and retains indenting:
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
True
Add a newline above each code comment:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- code comment -->
<h1>My Blog</h1>
<h2>Post of the day</h2>
<!-- scripts -->
<a href="#">Read more...</a>
</body>
</html>
