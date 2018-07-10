Get started with prettier with just one command.
$ npm install -g prettifier
$ prettifier
It is simple. Prettifier will get you setup with prettier in no sweat.
In order to do that this generator will:
So you can make sure all code gets run through prettier before a change is commited.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nettofarah/prettifier. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct.
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.