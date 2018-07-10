openbase logo
by Netto Farah
0.4.0 (see all)

Get started with prettier with just one command.

npm
GitHub
Readme

Prettifier

Get started with prettier with just one command.

$ npm install -g prettifier
$ prettifier

Screenshot

What does prettifier do?

It is simple. Prettifier will get you setup with prettier in no sweat.

In order to do that this generator will:

Installs Prettier

Sets up a commit hook with husky and lint-staged

So you can make sure all code gets run through prettier before a change is commited.

  • husky - Git hooks made easy
  • lint-staged - Runs linters against staged git files

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nettofarah/prettifier. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct.

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

