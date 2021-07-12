An unofficial fork of the Prettier code formatter, intended to provide some additional options to help improve consistency with "Standard JS" (
feross/standard) and
Flet/semistandard. This fork is an attempt to pick up where
arijs/prettier-miscellaneous left off.
Major thanks is due to @adalinesimonian for contributions in PR #603 that enabled updates from Prettier 2.3.2.
prettier-plugin-x - provides the additional formatting options in a prettier plugin
Quick CLI usage:
prettierx <options> <file(s)>
--align-object-properties (
alignObjectProperties: true): Align colons in multiline object literals (not applied with any of the JSON parsers).
--offset-ternary-expressions (
offsetTernaryExpressions: true): Indent and align ternary expression branches more consistently with "Standard JS" (similar to the corresponding eslint option).
--space-before-function-paren (
spaceBeforeFunctionParen: true): Put a space before function parenthesis in all declarations (similar to the corresponding eslint option). (Default is to put a space before function parenthesis for untyped anonymous functions only.)
--generator-star-spacing (
generatorStarSpacing: true): Put spaces around the star (
*) in generator functions (before and after - similar to the corresponding eslint option). (Default is after only.)
--yield-star-spacing (
yieldStarSpacing: true): Put spaces around the star (
*) in
yield* expressions (before and after - similar to the corresponding eslint option). (Default is after only.)
--no-indent-chains (
indentChains: false): Disable indents at the start of chained calls.
--break-before-else (
breakBeforeElse: true): Always add a line break before else.
--import-formatting <auto|oneline> (
importFormatting: "<auto|oneline>"): Formatting of import statements, may be
oneline to avoid conflict with VSCode "Organize Imports" feature.
--html-void-tags (
htmlVoidTags: true): Format void HTML elements as void tags.
--break-long-method-chains (
breakLongMethodChains: true): Break method chains with more than 3 method calls, like Prettier 1.x.
--array-bracket-spacing (
arrayBracketSpacing: true): Put spaces between array brackets (similar to the corresponding eslint option). Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--css-paren-spacing (
cssParenSpacing: true): Put spaces between parens in CSS, WordPress style. Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--computed-property-spacing (
computedPropertySpacing: true): Put spaces between computed property brackets (similar to the corresponding eslint option). Status: experimental, with limited testing.",
--space-in-parens (
spaceInParens: true): Print spaces in between parens, WordPress style (similar to the corresponding eslint option). Not recommended in combination with the default
arrowParens: "always" option. Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--space-unary-ops (
spaceUnaryOps: true): Put spaces after unary operator symbols, except in the middle of
!! (similar to the corresponding eslint option). Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--template-curly-spacing (
templateCurlySpacing: true): Put spaces between template curly brackets (similar to the corresponding eslint option). Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--type-angle-bracket-spacing (
typeAngleBracketSpacing: true): Put spaces between type angle brackets. Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--type-bracket-spacing (
typeBracketSpacing: true): Put spaces between type brackets. Status: experimental, with limited testing.
--no-export-curly-spacing (
exportCurlySpacing: false): Put or disable spaces between export curly braces.
--no-import-curly-spacing (
importCurlySpacing: false): Put or disable spaces between import curly braces.
--no-object-curly-spacing (
objectCurlySpacing: false): Disable spaces between object curly braces (similar to the corresponding eslint option).
--no-graphql-curly-spacing (
graphqlCurlySpacing: false): Disable spaces between curly braces for GraphQL.
--no-yaml-bracket-spacing (
yamlBracketSpacing: false): Disable spaces between brackets / curly braces for YAML.
--no-type-curly-spacing (
typeCurlySpacing: false): Disable spaces between type curly braces.
(See
docs/options.md for more information.)
The following options should be used to format the code as consistently as possible with "Standard JS":
--arrow-parens avoid (
arrowParens: "avoid")
--generator-star-spacing (
generatorStarSpacing: true)
--space-before-function-paren (
spaceBeforeFunctionParen: true)
--single-quote (
singleQuote: true)
--jsx-single-quote (
jsxSingleQuote: true)
--no-semi (
semi: false)
--offset-ternary-expressions (
offsetTernaryExpressions: true)
--yield-star-spacing (
yieldStarSpacing: true)
--trailing-comma none (
trailingComma: "none")
Note that this tool does not follow any of the other "Standard JS" rules. It is recommended to use this tool together with eslint, in some form, to archive correct formatting according to "Standard JS".
Any known conflicts with "Standard JS" will be tracked in open issues with the
conflict-with-standard tag.
--arrow-parens avoid (
arrowParens: "avoid"), especially in combination with
--space-in-parens (
spaceInParens: true).
--break-long-method-chains (
breakLongMethodChains: true)
--offset-ternary-expressions (
offsetTernaryExpressions: true)
--no-align-ternary-lines - replaced with:
--offset-ternary-expressions
--paren-spacing - replaced with finer-grained options:
--array-bracket-spacing
--css-paren-spacing
--computed-property-spacing
--space-in-parens
--space-unary-ops
--template-curly-spacing
--type-angle-bracket-spacing
--type-bracket-spacing
no-bracket-spacing - replaced with finer-grained options:
--no-export-curly-spacing
--no-import-curly-spacing
--no-object-curly-spacing
--no-graphql-curly-spacing
--no-yaml-bracket-spacing
--no-type-curly-spacing
foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());
foo(
reallyLongArg(),
omgSoManyParameters(),
IShouldRefactorThis(),
isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);
A couple packages by @aMarCruz (Alberto Martínez):
See CONTRIBUTING.md.