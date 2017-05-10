Prettier is an awesome tool and it's focused on doing what it does best, making your code pretty ✨.
That means there's no much effort going into adding support for configuration options, so this project adds them.
yarn add --dev prettier prettierrc
Add your
.prettierrc config file. It should look something like:
{
"useTabs": false, // Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces.
"printWidth": 80, // Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap on.
"tabWidth": 2, // Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
"singleQuote": false, // Use single quotes instead of double quotes.
/**
* Print trailing commas wherever possible.
* Valid options:
* - "none" - no trailing commas
* - "es5" - trailing commas where valid in ES5 (objects, arrays, etc)
* - "all" - trailing commas wherever possible (function arguments)
*/
"trailingComma": "none",
/**
* Do not print spaces between brackets.
* If true, puts the > of a multi-line jsx element at the end of the last line instead of being
* alone on the next line
*/
"jsxBracketSameLine": false,
/**
* Specify which parse to use.
* Valid options:
* - "flow"
* - "babylon"
*/
"parser": "babylon",
/**
* Do not print semicolons, except at the beginning of lines which may need them.
* Valid options:
* - true - add a semicolon at the end of every line
* - false - only add semicolons at the beginning of lines that may introduce ASI failures
*/
"noSemi": true,
/**
* Add additional logging from prettierrc (not prettier itself).
* Defaults to false
* Valid options:
* - true - enable additional logging
* - false - disable additional logging
*/
"rcVerbose": true
}
These are prettier defaults, any option omitted will use these values.
Check the
/example folder for usage examples. Other than the
.prettierrc file the rest of the setup is well described on the prettier docs.