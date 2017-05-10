Prettier RC

Prettier is an awesome tool and it's focused on doing what it does best, making your code pretty ✨.

That means there's no much effort going into adding support for configuration options, so this project adds them.

📋 Install

yarn add --dev prettier prettierrc

🔧 Config

Add your .prettierrc config file. It should look something like:

{ "useTabs" : false , "printWidth" : 80 , "tabWidth" : 2 , "singleQuote" : false , "trailingComma" : "none" , "jsxBracketSameLine" : false , "parser" : "babylon" , "noSemi" : true , "rcVerbose" : true }

These are prettier defaults, any option omitted will use these values.

✏️ Usage