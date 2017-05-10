openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pre

prettierrc

by Oscar
0.0.0-5 (see all)

🗄️ 💅 config file for prettier

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Prettier RC

Prettier is an awesome tool and it's focused on doing what it does best, making your code pretty ✨.

That means there's no much effort going into adding support for configuration options, so this project adds them.

📋 Install

yarn add --dev prettier prettierrc

🔧 Config

Add your .prettierrc config file. It should look something like:

{
    "useTabs": false,      // Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces.
    "printWidth": 80,      // Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap on.
    "tabWidth": 2,         // Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
    "singleQuote": false,  // Use single quotes instead of double quotes.
    /**
     * Print trailing commas wherever possible.
     * Valid options:
     *   - "none" - no trailing commas
     *   - "es5" - trailing commas where valid in ES5 (objects, arrays, etc)
     *   - "all" - trailing commas wherever possible (function arguments)
     */
    "trailingComma": "none",
    /**
     * Do not print spaces between brackets.
     * If true, puts the > of a multi-line jsx element at the end of the last line instead of being
     * alone on the next line
     */
    "jsxBracketSameLine": false,
    /**
     * Specify which parse to use.
     * Valid options:
     *   - "flow"
     *   - "babylon"
     */
    "parser": "babylon",
    /**
     * Do not print semicolons, except at the beginning of lines which may need them.
     * Valid options:
     * - true - add a semicolon at the end of every line
     * - false - only add semicolons at the beginning of lines that may introduce ASI failures
     */
    "noSemi": true,
    /**
     * Add additional logging from prettierrc (not prettier itself).
     * Defaults to false
     * Valid options:
     * - true - enable additional logging
     * - false - disable additional logging
     */
    "rcVerbose": true
}

These are prettier defaults, any option omitted will use these values.

✏️ Usage

Check the /example folder for usage examples. Other than the .prettierrc file the rest of the setup is well described on the prettier docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial