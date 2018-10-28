Automatically process your source files with Prettier when bundling via Webpack.
This plugin reads all file dependencies in your dependency graph. If a file is found with a matching extension, the file is processed by Prettier and overwritten.
You can provide options Prettier by specifying them when creating the plugin.
It's in its early stages, but you can find a loader version of this plugin here: prettier-webpack-loader
Note, for Webpack 4 support, install prettier-webpack-plugin@1. For Webpack < 4, install prettier-webpack-plugin@0
Simply run
npm install --save-dev prettier prettier-webpack-plugin or
yarn add --dev prettier prettier-webpack-plugin to install.
Then, in your Webpack config files, add the lines:
var PrettierPlugin = require("prettier-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
// ... config settings here ...
plugins: [
new PrettierPlugin()
],
};
Keeping style consistent between programmers new to collaboration can be tricky. Prettier tackles this problem by formatting your code to fit its preferred style, which is admittedly very pretty. Now, your code is automatically formatted when you bundle with Webpack.
Perfect for group projects bundling code on save!
The API is very simple.
The constructor accepts one argument,
options, a JavaScript object which you can leverage to override any default behaviors.
You can specify any of Prettier's options to override any of the defaults.
For the most basic example, simple add this in your
webpack.config.js:
plugins: [
new PrettierPlugin()
],
Or, you could add options to the plugin in the form of an
Object:
plugins: [
new PrettierPlugin({
printWidth: 80, // Specify the length of line that the printer will wrap on.
tabWidth: 2, // Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
useTabs: false, // Indent lines with tabs instead of spaces.
semi: true, // Print semicolons at the ends of statements.
encoding: 'utf-8', // Which encoding scheme to use on files
extensions: [ ".js", ".ts" ] // Which file extensions to process
})
],
Again, see Prettier's options for a complete list of options to specify for Prettier.
Note that you can specify any option for Prettier to use in this object. So, all options are assumed to be for Prettier, and will thus be passed to prettier, with the exception of three for this plugin:
encoding (type:
String)
utf-8
extensions (type:
[String])
[ ".css", ".graphql", ".js", ".json", ".jsx", ".less", ".sass", ".scss", ".ts", ".tsx", ".vue", ".yaml" ]
configFile (type:
String)
.prettierrc (from your current project directory)
npm run test or
yarn run test will show you how tests are going currently.
These tests can also serve as primitive examples for configuring Prettier Webpack Plugin.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Josh Hawkins
💻 📖 💡 ⚠️
Erwann Mest
📖
Eduardo Sganzerla
💻 📖 ⚠️
rkilgore-meta
💻 🤔 ⚠️
Jacob
🤔
Jason Salzman
💻 📖 🤔 ⚠️
pastelInc
💻
Nicolas Beauvais
💻
Alejandro Sanchez
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!