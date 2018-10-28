Prettier Webpack Plugin

Automatically process your source files with Prettier when bundling via Webpack.

How it works

This plugin reads all file dependencies in your dependency graph. If a file is found with a matching extension, the file is processed by Prettier and overwritten.

You can provide options Prettier by specifying them when creating the plugin.

Looking for a loader?

It's in its early stages, but you can find a loader version of this plugin here: prettier-webpack-loader

Installation

Note, for Webpack 4 support, install prettier-webpack-plugin@1. For Webpack < 4, install prettier-webpack-plugin@0

Simply run npm install --save-dev prettier prettier-webpack-plugin or yarn add --dev prettier prettier-webpack-plugin to install.

Then, in your Webpack config files, add the lines:

var PrettierPlugin = require ( "prettier-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new PrettierPlugin() ], };

Keeping style consistent between programmers new to collaboration can be tricky. Prettier tackles this problem by formatting your code to fit its preferred style, which is admittedly very pretty. Now, your code is automatically formatted when you bundle with Webpack.

Perfect for group projects bundling code on save!

Usage

The API is very simple. The constructor accepts one argument, options , a JavaScript object which you can leverage to override any default behaviors. You can specify any of Prettier's options to override any of the defaults.

For the most basic example, simple add this in your webpack.config.js :

plugins: [ new PrettierPlugin() ],

Or, you could add options to the plugin in the form of an Object :

plugins: [ new PrettierPlugin({ printWidth : 80 , tabWidth : 2 , useTabs : false , semi : true , encoding : 'utf-8' , extensions : [ ".js" , ".ts" ] }) ],

Again, see Prettier's options for a complete list of options to specify for Prettier.

Note that you can specify any option for Prettier to use in this object. So, all options are assumed to be for Prettier, and will thus be passed to prettier, with the exception of three for this plugin:

encoding (type: String ) The encoding scheme to use for the file. Default : utf-8

(type: ) extensions (type: [String] ) Which file extensions to pass. Default : Either what your version of Prettier supports, or [ ".css", ".graphql", ".js", ".json", ".jsx", ".less", ".sass", ".scss", ".ts", ".tsx", ".vue", ".yaml" ]

(type: ) configFile (type: String ) Optional value to supply global config file from your project in order to avoid hardcoding values in multiple places Default : .prettierrc (from your current project directory)

(type: )

Testing

npm run test or yarn run test will show you how tests are going currently.

These tests can also serve as primitive examples for configuring Prettier Webpack Plugin.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!