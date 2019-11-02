Formats your TypeScript using
prettier
followed by
tslint --fix.
With
npm:
npm install --save-dev prettier-tslint
Or with
yarn:
yarn add --dev prettier-tslint
prettier-tslint allows you to install your own version of
prettier and
typescript, so make sure you've installed them, too.
prettier-tslint find and will respect:
prettier's
.prettierrc, or any other config file such as
package.json.
prettier's
.prettierignore file.
tslint's
tslint.json.
prettier-tslint has no additional configuration.
Commands:
fix Fix one or more files
check List files that aren't formatted
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
prettier-tslint fix file1.ts file2.ts Fix provided files
prettier-tslint fix '**/*.ts' Fix all TypeScript files
prettier-tslint check '**/*.ts' List all unformatted TypeScript files
import { fix, check } from "prettier-tslint";
check("file.ts"); // -> false
fix("file.ts");
check("file.ts"); // -> true
Currently the
fix function will write to disk and not return anything. This behavior may change in a minor release before
1.0.0 is released.
See
CONTRIBUTING.md