Formats your TypeScript using prettier followed by tslint --fix .

Install

With npm :

npm install --save-dev prettier-tslint

Or with yarn :

yarn add --dev prettier-tslint

prettier-tslint allows you to install your own version of prettier and typescript , so make sure you've installed them, too.

Configuration

prettier-tslint find and will respect:

prettier 's .prettierrc , or any other config file such as package.json .

's , or any other config file such as . prettier 's .prettierignore file.

's file. tslint 's tslint.json .

prettier-tslint has no additional configuration.

CLI

Commands : fix Fix one or more files check List files that aren't formatted Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] Examples : prettier-tslint fix file1.ts file2.ts Fix provided files prettier-tslint fix '**/*.ts' Fix all TypeScript files prettier-tslint check '**/*.ts' List all unformatted TypeScript files

API

import { fix, check } from "prettier-tslint" ; check( "file.ts" ); fix( "file.ts" ); check( "file.ts" );

Currently the fix function will write to disk and not return anything. This behavior may change in a minor release before 1.0.0 is released.

Contributing