pt

prettier-tslint

by Lucas Azzola
0.4.2 (see all)

Code ➡️ prettier ➡️ tslint --fix ➡️ Formatted Code ✨

Documentation
Readme

prettier-tslint

Formats your TypeScript using prettier followed by tslint --fix.

Install

With npm:

npm install --save-dev prettier-tslint

Or with yarn:

yarn add --dev prettier-tslint

prettier-tslint allows you to install your own version of prettier and typescript, so make sure you've installed them, too.

Configuration

prettier-tslint find and will respect:

  • prettier's .prettierrc, or any other config file such as package.json.
  • prettier's .prettierignore file.
  • tslint's tslint.json.

prettier-tslint has no additional configuration.

CLI

Commands:
  fix    Fix one or more files
  check  List files that aren't formatted

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                       [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]

Examples:
  prettier-tslint fix file1.ts file2.ts  Fix provided files
  prettier-tslint fix '**/*.ts'          Fix all TypeScript files
  prettier-tslint check '**/*.ts'        List all unformatted TypeScript files

API

import { fix, check } from "prettier-tslint";

check("file.ts"); // -> false
fix("file.ts");
check("file.ts"); // -> true

Currently the fix function will write to disk and not return anything. This behavior may change in a minor release before 1.0.0 is released.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

