code > prettier > stylelint > formatted code

prettier-stylelint attempts to create a prettier config based on the stylelint config, then format with prettier followed by stylelint --fix. So after that you should end up with formatted code with no linting errors.

Install

yarn add prettier-stylelint -D npm install prettier-stylelint --save-dev

Usage

This package has a stylelint config to disable some rules that conflict with prettier.

"stylelint" : { "extends" : [ "stylelint-config-idiomatic-order" , "./node_modules/prettier-stylelint/config.js" ], "rules" : { "indentation" : 4 , "string-quotes" : "single" } }

After adding the disabling config you can just prettier-stylelint --write and its done. Check the CLI options below for more information.

Also in a near future we should have support for prettier-stylelint in prettier-vscode follow this PR.

API

const format = require ( 'prettier-eslint' ) const sourceCode = 'a[id="foo"] { content: "x"; }' const options = { text : sourceCode } const formatted = format(options) a[id= 'foo' ] { content : 'x' ; }

CLI Options

The cli automatically ignores .gitignore and .prettierignore .

NOTE: It is recommended that you keep your files under source control and committed before running prettier-stylelint --write as it will overwrite your files!

Usage $ prettier-stylelint [<file|glob> ...] Options --ignore Additional paths to ignore [Can be set multiple times ] --extension Additional extension to lint [Can be set multiple times ] --cwd=<dir> Working directory for files --stdin Validate/fix code from stdin ( 'prettier-stylelint -' also works) --write Edit files in place (DRAGONS AHEAD !!) --quiet -q Only log stderr Examples $ prettier-stylelint $ prettier-stylelint index.js $ prettier-stylelint *.js !foo.js $ echo 'a[id="foo"] { content: "x"; }' | prettier-stylelint --stdin Default pattern when no arguments: **/*.{css,scss,less,sss}

