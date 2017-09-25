Format your styles with ease!
code > prettier > stylelint > formatted code
prettier-stylelint attempts to create a prettier config based on the stylelint config, then format with prettier followed by stylelint --fix. So after that you should end up with formatted code with no linting errors.
yarn add prettier-stylelint -D
npm install prettier-stylelint --save-dev
This package has a stylelint config to disable some rules that conflict with prettier.
"stylelint": {
"extends": [
"stylelint-config-idiomatic-order",
"./node_modules/prettier-stylelint/config.js"
],
"rules": {
"indentation": 4,
"string-quotes": "single"
}
}
After adding the disabling config you can just
prettier-stylelint --write and its done. Check the CLI options below for more information.
Also in a near future we should have support for prettier-stylelint in
prettier-vscode follow this PR.
const format = require('prettier-eslint')
const sourceCode = 'a[id="foo"] { content: "x"; }'
const options = {
text: sourceCode
}
const formatted = format(options)
// formatted
a[id='foo'] {
content: 'x';
}
The cli automatically ignores
.gitignore and
.prettierignore.
NOTE: It is recommended that you keep your files under source control and committed before running
prettier-stylelint --writeas it will overwrite your files!
Usage
$ prettier-stylelint [<file|glob> ...]
Options
--ignore Additional paths to ignore [Can be set multiple times]
--extension Additional extension to lint [Can be set multiple times]
--cwd=<dir> Working directory for files
--stdin Validate/fix code from stdin ('prettier-stylelint -' also works)
--write Edit files in place (DRAGONS AHEAD !!)
--quiet -q Only log stderr
Examples
$ prettier-stylelint
$ prettier-stylelint index.js
$ prettier-stylelint *.js !foo.js
$ echo 'a[id="foo"] { content: "x"; }' | prettier-stylelint --stdin
Default pattern when no arguments:
**/*.{css,scss,less,sss}
MIT © Hugo Dias