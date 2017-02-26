This tool combines the prettier pretty-printer with the popular configuration-free JavaScript Standard Style.
const prettierStandard = require('prettier-standard')
// There is no configuration, just like standard.
prettierStandard.format(source).then(console.log)
$ yarn global add prettier-standard-formatter
$ prettier-standard-formatter --help
Usage
$ prettier-standard-formatter [<file|glob> ...]
Examples
$ prettier-standard-formatter
$ prettier-standard-formatter index.js
$ prettier-standard-formatter foo.js bar.js
$ prettier-standard-formatter index.js src/**/*.js
Note: CLI will use your local installation of Prettier Standard Formatter if it's available.