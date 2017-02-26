This tool combines the prettier pretty-printer with the popular configuration-free JavaScript Standard Style.

API

const prettierStandard = require ( 'prettier-standard' ) prettierStandard.format(source).then( console .log)

Editor plugins

CLI

Installation

$ yarn global add prettier-standard-formatter

Usage

$ prettier-standard-formatter -- help Usage $ prettier-standard-formatter [<file|glob> ...] Examples $ prettier-standard-formatter $ prettier-standard-formatter index.js $ prettier-standard-formatter foo.js bar.js $ prettier-standard-formatter index.js src/**/*.js

Note: CLI will use your local installation of Prettier Standard Formatter if it's available.