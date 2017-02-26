openbase logo
psf

prettier-standard-formatter

by Thai Pangsakulyanont
0.222222222222222.333333333333333 (see all)

Prettier for JavaScript Standard Style

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

prettier-standard-formatter

This tool combines the prettier pretty-printer with the popular configuration-free JavaScript Standard Style.

API

const prettierStandard = require('prettier-standard')

// There is no configuration, just like standard.
prettierStandard.format(source).then(console.log)

Editor plugins

CLI

Installation

$ yarn global add prettier-standard-formatter

Usage

$ prettier-standard-formatter --help

  Usage
    $ prettier-standard-formatter [<file|glob> ...]

  Examples
    $ prettier-standard-formatter
    $ prettier-standard-formatter index.js
    $ prettier-standard-formatter foo.js bar.js
    $ prettier-standard-formatter index.js src/**/*.js

Note: CLI will use your local installation of Prettier Standard Formatter if it's available.

