ps

prettier-standard

by Adam Stankiewicz
16.4.1

Formats with Prettier and lints with ESLint+Standard! (✿◠‿◠)

16.8K

GitHub Stars

843

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

prettier-standard

Build Status version Modern Node

Formats with prettier (actually prettierx) and lints with eslint preconfigured with standard rules (✿◠‿◠)

You don't have to fix any whitespace errors and waste time configuring eslint presets 😌

Installation

yarn add --dev prettier-standard

If you're using the npm: npm install --save-dev prettier-standard.

You can also install globally with npm install -g prettier-standard

Usage

Prettier-standard is best used with prettier-standard --lint command which formats and lints all non-ignored files in repository. Here's full usage:

Usage
  $ prettier-standard [<glob>]

Options
  --format  Just format all files in current repository
  --lint    Additionally lint code after formatting
  --check   Do not format, just check formatting
  --staged  Run only on staged files
  --changed Run only on changed files
  --since   Run only on changed files since given revision
  --lines   Run only on changed lines (warning: experimental!)
  --stdin   Force reading input from stdin
  --parser  Force parser to use for stdin (default: babel)
  --help    Tells how to use prettier-standard

Examples
  $ prettier-standard --changed --lint
  $ prettier-standard --lint '**/*.{js,css}'
  $ prettier-standard --since master
  $ "precommit": "prettier-standard --lint --staged" # in package.json
  $ echo 'const {foo} = "bar";' | prettier-standard --stdin
  $ echo '.foo { color: "red"; }' | prettier-standard --parser css

Warning: --lines flag should be considered experimental as prettier has issues with range formatting:

Examples

Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):

{
  "scripts": {
    "format": "prettier-standard --format"
  }
}

We also encourage to use modern-node and lint-staged. You can configure it as follows:

{
  "scripts": {
    "precommit": "lint-staged"
  },
  "lint-staged": {
    "*": ["prettier-standard --lint"]
  }
}

NOTE: Unlike prettier this package simplifies your workflow by making --write flag a default, and allowing for passing code to stdin without additional --stdin flag.

Vim

It's probably best to use ale plugin. It supports multiple fixers, including prettier-standard:

Plug 'w0rp/ale'
let g:ale_fixers = {'javascript': ['prettier_standard']}
let g:ale_linters = {'javascript': ['']}
let g:ale_fix_on_save = 1

Sublime Text 3

It's possible to use 'prettier-standard' with Sublime Text 3.

  1. Install 'prettier-standard' globally according to the installation instructions above.
  2. Find the location of your installed executable file. On a unix based system (like MacOS):
$ which prettier-standard
  1. Copy the location. (e.g. /usr/local/bin/prettier-standard)
  2. Install SublimeJsPrettier according to their installation instructions.
  3. Open SublimeJsPrettier's default settings in Sublime and copy the line: "prettier_cli_path": ""
  4. Open SublimeJsPrettier's user settings in Sublime and add the line with the correct location of the 'prettier-standard' executable.
{
  "prettier_cli_path": "/usr/local/bin/prettier-standard"
}

You can now use 'prettier-standard' in Sublime Text 3 by opening the Command Palette (super + shift + p) and typing JsPrettier: Format Code.

Customizing

You can use .prettierrc for overriding some options, e.g to use semistandard:

{
  "semi": true
}

You can also configure linting by creating appropriate .eslintrc file that will override defaults:

{
  "rules": {
    "eqeqeq": "off"
  }
}

Prettier-standard includes following packages so you don't need to install them in your repository:

  • eslint
  • babel-eslint
  • eslint-config-prettier
  • eslint-config-standard
  • eslint-config-standard-jsx
  • eslint-config-standard-react
  • eslint-config-standard-with-typescript
  • eslint-plugin-import
  • eslint-plugin-jest
  • eslint-plugin-node
  • eslint-plugin-promise
  • eslint-plugin-react
  • eslint-plugin-react-hooks
  • eslint-plugin-standard
  • @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
  • @typescript-eslint/parser

Ignoring Files

You can use .prettierignore file for ignoring any files to format, e.g:

dist
.next
**/*.ts

You can also use .eslintignore to format some files, but prevent linting others.

API

prettier-standard exposes the same API as prettier: https://prettier.io/docs/en/api.html

It also exposes one additional method that works similarly to its CLI:

run(cwd, config)

  • cwd - path where to execute prettier-standard
  • config - object configuring execution
    • patterns - patterns to use for formatting files (array of strings)
    • check - whether to check instead of format files (boolean, default: false)
    • lint - whether to perform linting (boolean, default: false)
    • changed - whether to format only changed lines (boolean, experimental, default: false)
    • since - format changes that happened since given branch (string, optional, example: "master")
    • onProcess - callback that is called for each processed file matching pattern: { file, formatted, check, runtime }

LICENSE

MIT

