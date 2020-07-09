Formats with prettier (actually prettierx) and lints with eslint preconfigured with standard rules (✿◠‿◠)

You don't have to fix any whitespace errors and waste time configuring eslint presets 😌

Installation

yarn add

If you're using the npm : npm install --save-dev prettier-standard .

You can also install globally with npm install -g prettier-standard

Usage

Prettier-standard is best used with prettier-standard --lint command which formats and lints all non-ignored files in repository. Here's full usage:

Usage $ prettier-standard [<glob>] Options Examples $ prettier-standard $ prettier-standard $ prettier-standard $ "precommit": "prettier-standard --lint --staged" # in package.json $ echo 'const {foo} = "bar";' | prettier-standard $ echo '.foo { color: "red"; }' | prettier-standard

Warning: --lines flag should be considered experimental as prettier has issues with range formatting:

Examples

Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):

{ "scripts" : { "format" : "prettier-standard --format" } }

We also encourage to use modern-node and lint-staged. You can configure it as follows:

{ "scripts" : { "precommit" : "lint-staged" }, "lint-staged" : { "*" : [ "prettier-standard --lint" ] } }

NOTE: Unlike prettier this package simplifies your workflow by making --write flag a default, and allowing for passing code to stdin without additional --stdin flag.

Vim

It's probably best to use ale plugin. It supports multiple fixers, including prettier-standard:

Plug 'w0rp/ale' let g:ale_fixers = { 'javascript' : [ 'prettier_standard' ]} let g:ale_linters = { 'javascript' : [ '' ]} let g:ale_fix_on_save = 1

Sublime Text 3

It's possible to use 'prettier-standard' with Sublime Text 3.

Install 'prettier-standard' globally according to the installation instructions above. Find the location of your installed executable file. On a unix based system (like MacOS):

$ which prettier-standard

Copy the location. (e.g. /usr/local/bin/prettier-standard ) Install SublimeJsPrettier according to their installation instructions. Open SublimeJsPrettier's default settings in Sublime and copy the line: "prettier_cli_path": "" Open SublimeJsPrettier's user settings in Sublime and add the line with the correct location of the 'prettier-standard' executable.

{ "prettier_cli_path" : "/usr/local/bin/prettier-standard" }

You can now use 'prettier-standard' in Sublime Text 3 by opening the Command Palette (super + shift + p) and typing JsPrettier: Format Code .

Customizing

You can use .prettierrc for overriding some options, e.g to use semistandard:

{ "semi" : true }

You can also configure linting by creating appropriate .eslintrc file that will override defaults:

{ "rules" : { "eqeqeq" : "off" } }

Prettier-standard includes following packages so you don't need to install them in your repository:

eslint

babel-eslint

eslint-config-prettier

eslint-config-standard

eslint-config-standard-jsx

eslint-config-standard-react

eslint-config-standard-with-typescript

eslint-plugin-import

eslint-plugin-jest

eslint-plugin-node

eslint-plugin-promise

eslint-plugin-react

eslint-plugin-react-hooks

eslint-plugin-standard

@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

@typescript-eslint/parser

Ignoring Files

You can use .prettierignore file for ignoring any files to format, e.g:

dist .next * */* .ts

You can also use .eslintignore to format some files, but prevent linting others.

API

prettier-standard exposes the same API as prettier: https://prettier.io/docs/en/api.html

It also exposes one additional method that works similarly to its CLI:

run(cwd, config)

cwd - path where to execute prettier-standard

- path where to execute prettier-standard config - object configuring execution patterns - patterns to use for formatting files (array of strings) check - whether to check instead of format files (boolean, default: false) lint - whether to perform linting (boolean, default: false) changed - whether to format only changed lines (boolean, experimental, default: false) since - format changes that happened since given branch (string, optional, example: "master") onProcess - callback that is called for each processed file matching pattern: { file, formatted, check, runtime }

- object configuring execution

LICENSE

MIT