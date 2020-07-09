Formats with prettier (actually prettierx) and lints with eslint preconfigured with standard rules (✿◠‿◠)
You don't have to fix any whitespace errors and waste time configuring eslint presets 😌
yarn add --dev prettier-standard
If you're using the
npm:
npm install --save-dev prettier-standard.
You can also install globally with
npm install -g prettier-standard
Prettier-standard is best used with
prettier-standard --lint command which formats and lints all non-ignored files in repository. Here's full usage:
Usage
$ prettier-standard [<glob>]
Options
--format Just format all files in current repository
--lint Additionally lint code after formatting
--check Do not format, just check formatting
--staged Run only on staged files
--changed Run only on changed files
--since Run only on changed files since given revision
--lines Run only on changed lines (warning: experimental!)
--stdin Force reading input from stdin
--parser Force parser to use for stdin (default: babel)
--help Tells how to use prettier-standard
Examples
$ prettier-standard --changed --lint
$ prettier-standard --lint '**/*.{js,css}'
$ prettier-standard --since master
$ "precommit": "prettier-standard --lint --staged" # in package.json
$ echo 'const {foo} = "bar";' | prettier-standard --stdin
$ echo '.foo { color: "red"; }' | prettier-standard --parser css
Warning:
--lines flag should be considered experimental as prettier has issues with range formatting:
Typically you'll use this in your npm scripts (or package scripts):
{
"scripts": {
"format": "prettier-standard --format"
}
}
We also encourage to use modern-node and lint-staged. You can configure it as follows:
{
"scripts": {
"precommit": "lint-staged"
},
"lint-staged": {
"*": ["prettier-standard --lint"]
}
}
NOTE: Unlike prettier this package simplifies your workflow by making
--write flag a default, and allowing for passing code to stdin without additional
--stdin flag.
It's probably best to use ale plugin. It supports multiple fixers, including prettier-standard:
Plug 'w0rp/ale'
let g:ale_fixers = {'javascript': ['prettier_standard']}
let g:ale_linters = {'javascript': ['']}
let g:ale_fix_on_save = 1
It's possible to use 'prettier-standard' with Sublime Text 3.
$ which prettier-standard
/usr/local/bin/prettier-standard)
"prettier_cli_path": ""
{
"prettier_cli_path": "/usr/local/bin/prettier-standard"
}
You can now use 'prettier-standard' in Sublime Text 3 by opening the Command Palette (super + shift + p) and typing
JsPrettier: Format Code.
You can use .prettierrc for overriding some options, e.g to use semistandard:
{
"semi": true
}
You can also configure linting by creating appropriate .eslintrc file that will override defaults:
{
"rules": {
"eqeqeq": "off"
}
}
Prettier-standard includes following packages so you don't need to install them in your repository:
You can use
.prettierignore file for ignoring any files to format, e.g:
dist
.next
**/*.ts
You can also use
.eslintignore to format some files, but prevent linting others.
prettier-standard exposes the same API as prettier: https://prettier.io/docs/en/api.html
It also exposes one additional method that works similarly to its CLI:
run(cwd, config)
MIT