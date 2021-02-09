"Make it work, make it right, make it fast"
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.
This plugin adds support for the Tailwind CSS library.
This plugin will sort tailwind classes as headwind does and will also remove duplicates classes.
Actually the plugin works for the following languages:
html
js
jsx
ts
tsx
vue
<div class="mx-auto flex h-16 justify-between items-center max-w-6xl h-16">
<p>Hello World</p>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center justify-between h-16 max-w-6xl mx-auto">
<p>Hello World</p>
</div>
Install prettier-plugin-tailwind-css:
npm install --save-dev prettier-plugin-tailwind-css
yarn add -D prettier-plugin-tailwind-css
Prettier for Tailwind supports the following options.
|Name
|Default
|Description
removeDuplicatesClasses
true
|If set to
"true", all duplicate classes found will be deleted
classRegex
./src/regex.json
|See file
classSorter
./src/sorter.json
|See file