Prettier Plugin Tailwind

Sort tailwind classes with Prettier.

Supports

HTML

CSS (@apply directive)

ReactJS (JSX, TSX)

VueJS

twin.macro

Go from this:

< div class = "z-50 z-10 container text-left md:text-center justify-center" > ... </ div >

To this:

< div class = "container justify-center text-left z-10 z-50 md:text-center" > ... </ div >

This plugin reads your tailwind.config.js to sort tailwind classes in your project.

Installation VSCode

Install Prettier and the plugin into your project locally:

yarn add --dev prettier prettier-plugin-tailwind

Other IDE's are supported.

Note: Prettier 2.0.0 or greater is required as a peer dependency.

Prettier Options

These options can be set in your .prettierrc file to change the behavious of this plugin.

twConfig - Path to tailwind config relative to the root of the project.

- Path to tailwind config relative to the root of the project. twPluginsOrder - Comma separated order of tailwind plugins to sort classes by.

- Comma separated order of tailwind plugins to sort classes by. twClassesPosition - Position of component and utility classes.

- Position of component and utility classes. twUnknownClassesPosition - Position of unknown classes.

- Position of unknown classes. twJsxClassAttributes - Comma separated list of JSX attributes to sort tailwind classes in.

- Comma separated list of JSX attributes to sort tailwind classes in. twSortFunctions - Comma separated list of function names to sort classes in arguments.

More details can be found in OPTIONS.md

Contributing 🙌

Contributions are more than welcome. If you see any changes fit, go ahead and open an issue or PR.

Any support is a huge motivation, thank you very much!