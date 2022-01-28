openbase logo
ppt

prettier-plugin-tailwind

by Ari Seyhun
2.2.12 (see all)

Sort tailwind classes in HTML with Prettier.

Documentation
7.9K

GitHub Stars

413

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm version

Prettier Plugin Tailwind

Sort tailwind classes with Prettier.

Supports

  • HTML
  • CSS (@apply directive)
  • ReactJS (JSX, TSX)
  • VueJS
  • twin.macro

Go from this:

<div class="z-50 z-10 container  text-left md:text-center justify-center">
    ...
</div>

To this:

<div class="container justify-center text-left z-10 z-50 md:text-center">
    ...
</div>

This plugin reads your tailwind.config.js to sort tailwind classes in your project.

Installation VSCode

Install Prettier and the plugin into your project locally:

yarn add --dev prettier prettier-plugin-tailwind

Other IDE's are supported.

Note: Prettier 2.0.0 or greater is required as a peer dependency.

Prettier Options

These options can be set in your .prettierrc file to change the behavious of this plugin.

More details can be found in OPTIONS.md

Contributing 🙌

Contributions are more than welcome. If you see any changes fit, go ahead and open an issue or PR.

Any support is a huge motivation, thank you very much!

