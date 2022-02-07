Format your Svelte components using Prettier.
{}, event bindings
on:click="", and more
This plugin comes with Svelte for VS Code and Svelte for Atom so just install the extension for your favorite editor and enjoy.
If you want to customize some formatting behavior, see section "Options" below.
Some of the extensions let you define options through extension-specific configuration. These settings are ignored however if there's any configuration file (
.prettierrc for example) present.
npm i --save-dev prettier-plugin-svelte prettier
Install
prettier and
prettier-plugin-svelte as dev dependencies in your project.
Then format your code using Prettier CLI. You may need to add
--plugin-search-dir=.
prettier --write --plugin-search-dir=. ./**/*.html
Configurations are optional
Make a
.prettierrc file in your project directory and add your preferred options to configure Prettier. When using Prettier through the CLI, you can also pass options through CLI flags, but a
.prettierrc file is recommended.
Sort order for
svelte:options, scripts, markup, and styles.
Format: join the keywords
options,
scripts,
markup,
styles with a
- in the order you want.
|Default
|CLI Override
|API Override
options-scripts-markup-styles
--svelte-sort-order <string>
svelteSortOrder: <string>
The
optionsorder option only exists since version 2. If you use version 1 of
prettier-plugin-svelte, omit that option (so for example only write
scripts-markup-styles).
More strict HTML syntax: less self-closed tags, quotes in attributes, no attribute shorthand (overrules
svelteAllowShorthand).
Example:
<!-- svelteStrictMode: true -->
<div foo="{bar}"></div>
<!-- svelteStrictMode: false -->
<div foo={bar} />
|Default
|CLI Override
|API Override
false
--svelte-strict-mode <bool>
svelteStrictMode: <bool>
Option to enable/disable component attribute shorthand if attribute name and expression are same.
Example:
<!-- allowShorthand: true -->
<input type="text" {value} />
<!-- allowShorthand: false -->
<input type="text" value={value} />
|Default
|CLI Override
|API Override
true
--svelte-allow-shorthand <bool>
svelteAllowShorthand: <bool>
Deprecated since 2.5.0. Use Prettier 2.4.0 and bracketSameLine instead.
Put the
> of a multiline element on a new line. Roughly the Svelte equivalent of the jsxBracketSameLine rule. Setting this to
false will have no effect for whitespace-sensitive tags (inline elements) when there's no whitespace between the
> of the start tag and the inner content, or when there's no whitespace after the
> of the end tag. You can read more about HTML whitespace sensitivity here. You can adjust whitespace sensitivity through this setting.
Example:
<!-- before formatting -->
<span><div>foo</div><span>bar</span></span>
<div pretend break>content</div>
<!-- after formatting, svelteBracketNewLine true -->
<span
><div>foo</div>
<span>bar</span></span
>
<div
pretend
break
>
content
</div>
<!-- after formatting, svelteBracketNewLine false -->
<span
><div>foo</div>
<span>bar</span></span>
<div
pretend
break>
content
</div>
|Default
|CLI Override
|API Override
true
--svelte-bracket-new-line <bool>
svelteBracketNewLine: <bool>
Whether or not to indent the code inside
<script> and
<style> tags in Svelte files. This saves an indentation level, but might break code folding in your editor.
|Default
|CLI Override
|API Override
true
--svelte-indent-script-and-style <bool>
svelteIndentScriptAndStyle: <bool>
.prettierrc example
{
"svelteSortOrder" : "options-styles-scripts-markup",
"svelteStrictMode": true,
"svelteBracketNewLine": false,
"svelteAllowShorthand": false,
"svelteIndentScriptAndStyle": false
}
There's a Tailwind Prettier Plugin to format classes in a certain way. This plugin bundles
prettier-plugin-svelte, so if you want to use the Tailwind plugin, uninstall
prettier-plugin-svelte and use the Tailwind plugin instead. If you are using VS Code, make sure to have the Prettier extension installed and switch the default formatter for Svelte files to it.
More info: https://github.com/tailwindlabs/prettier-plugin-tailwindcss#compatibility-with-other-prettier-plugins