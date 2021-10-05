A plugin for Prettier that sorts JSON files by property name.

Requirements

This module requires an LTS Node version (v10.0.0+), and prettier v2.1.0+.

Install

Using npm :

npm install --save-dev prettier-plugin-sort-json

Using yarn :

yarn add --dev prettier-plugin-sort-json

Description

This plugin adds a JSON preprocessor that will sort JSON files containing a JSON object alphanumerically by key. JSON files containing Arrays or other non-Object values are skipped.

Object entries are sorted by key using Array.sort , according to each character's Unicode code point value.

Examples

Before:

{ "z" : null , "a" : null , "b" : null , "0" : null , "exampleNestedObject" : { "z" : null , "a" : null } }

After:

{ "0" : null , "a" : null , "b" : null , "exampleNestedObject" : { "z" : null , "a" : null }, "z" : null }

Configuration

JSON Recursive Sort

Sort JSON objects recursively, including all nested objects.

Default CLI Override API Override false --json-recursive-sort jsonRecursiveSort: <bool>

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once. To run tests on file changes, run yarn test:watch .

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions action-create-release-pr and action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.