@prettier/plugin-ruby is a prettier plugin for the Ruby programming language and its ecosystem.
prettier is an opinionated code formatter that supports multiple languages and integrates with most editors. The idea is to eliminate discussions of style in code review and allow developers to get back to thinking about code design instead.
For example, the below code segment:
d=[30644250780,9003106878,
30636278846,66641217692,4501790980,
671_24_603036,131_61973916,66_606629_920,
30642677916,30643069058];a,s=[],$*[0]
s.each_byte{|b|a<<("%036b"%d[b.
chr.to_i]).scan(/\d{6}/)}
a.transpose.each{ |a|
a.join.each_byte{\
|i|print i==49?\
($*[1]||"#")\
:32.chr}
puts
}
when run through
@prettier/plugin-ruby will generate:
d = [
30_644_250_780,
9_003_106_878,
30_636_278_846,
66_641_217_692,
4_501_790_980,
671_24_603036,
131_61973916,
66_606629_920,
30_642_677_916,
30_643_069_058
]
a, s = [], $*[0]
s.each_byte { |b| a << ('%036b' % d[b.chr.to_i]).scan(/\d{6}/) }
a.transpose.each do |a|
a.join.each_byte { |i| print i == 49 ? ($*[1] || '#') : 32.chr }
puts
end
To run
prettier with the Ruby plugin, you're going to need
ruby (version
2.5 or newer) and
node (version
8.3 or newer). If you're integrating with a project that is not already using
prettier, you should use the Ruby gem. Otherwise you can use the
npm package directly.
Note that currently the editor integrations work best with the
npm package, as most of the major editor plugins expect a
node_modules directory. You can get them to work with the Ruby gem, but it requires manually configuring the paths.
This plugin currently supports formatting the following kinds of files:
*.rb,
*.gemspec,
Gemfile, etc.)
rbs gem in your gem path
haml gem in your gem path
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem 'prettier'
And then execute:
bundle
Or install it yourself as:
gem install prettier
The
rbprettier executable is now installed and ready for use:
bundle exec rbprettier --write '**/*'
npm package
If you're using the
npm CLI, then add the plugin by:
npm install --save-dev prettier @prettier/plugin-ruby
Or if you're using
yarn, then add the plugin by:
yarn add --dev prettier @prettier/plugin-ruby
The
prettier executable is now installed and ready for use:
./node_modules/.bin/prettier --write '**/*'
Below are the options (from
src/plugin.js) that
@prettier/plugin-ruby currently supports:
|API Option
|CLI Option
|Default
|Description
printWidth
--print-width
80
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs).
requirePragma
--require-pragma
false
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs).
rubyArrayLiteral
--ruby-array-literal
true
|When possible, favor the use of string and symbol array literals.
rubyHashLabel
--ruby-hash-label
true
|When possible, uses the shortened hash key syntax, as opposed to hash rockets.
rubyModifier
--ruby-modifier
true
|When it fits on one line, allows while and until statements to use the modifier form.
rubySingleQuote
--ruby-single-quote
true
|When double quotes are not necessary for interpolation, prefers the use of single quotes for string literals.
rubyToProc
--ruby-to-proc
false
|When possible, convert blocks to the more concise
Symbol#to_proc syntax.
tabWidth
--tab-width
2
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs).
trailingComma
--trailing-comma
"none"
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs).
"es5" is equivalent to
true.
Any of these can be added to your existing prettier configuration file. For example:
{
"rubySingleQuote": false
}
Or, they can be passed to
prettier as arguments:
bundle exec rbprettier --ruby-single-quote false --write '**/*'
RuboCop and Prettier for Ruby serve different purposes, but there is overlap with some of RuboCop's functionality.
Prettier provides a RuboCop configuration file to disable the rules which clash.
To enable, add the following config at the top of your project's
.rubocop.yml:
inherit_gem:
prettier: rubocop.yml
npm package
inherit_from:
- node_modules/@prettier/plugin-ruby/rubocop.yml
For supported editor integrations, you should follow the instructions for installing the integration, then install the npm version of this plugin as a development dependency of your project. For most integrations, that should be sufficient. For convenience, the instructions for integrating with VSCode are used as an example below:
@prettier/plugin-ruby package to your project as described above.
settings.json (
formatOnSave is optional):
{
"[ruby]": {
"editor.defaultFormatter": "esbenp.prettier-vscode",
"editor.formatOnSave": true
}
}
Refer to this issue if you're having difficulties.
Check out our contributing guide. Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/prettier/plugin-ruby.
You can support
prettier/plugin-ruby on OpenCollective. Your organization's logo will show up here with a link to your website.
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.