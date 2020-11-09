An opinionated
package.json formatter plugin for Prettier
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing, taking various rules into account.
This plugin adds support for
package.json files used within NPM modules.
prettier-plugin-package is an evergreen module. 🌲 This module requires an LTS Node version (v8.0.0+), and
prettier v2.0.0+.
For Prettier v1.x support, please use
prettier-plugin-package@0.3.1.
Using npm:
npm install prettier prettier-plugin-package --save-dev
Once installed, Prettier plugins should be automatically recognized by Prettier. To use this plugin, confirm that it's installed and run Prettier using your preferred method. For example:
$ npx prettier --write package.json
This plugin enforces its own set of opinionated rules:
Keys in
engines are ordered alphabetically.
Keys in
files are ordered alphabetically (keeping the negations below), followed by
README.md and
LICENSE if they exist in the array.
Keys in
scripts are ordered alphabetically. Use prefixes wisely to properly order child scripts. e.g.
lint,
lint:ts.
Top-level keys are sorted according to a style commonly seen in the packages of @sindresorhus. Known keys, and their order are:
[
// meta
'name',
'version',
'flat',
'private',
'publishConfig',
'description',
'license',
'repository',
'author',
'homepage',
'bugs',
// entry
'main',
'bin',
'module',
'type',
'exports',
// constraints
'engines',
'cpu',
'os',
// content and util
'scripts',
'files',
'keywords',
// dependencies
'bundledDependencies',
'optionalDependencies',
'peerDependencies',
'peerDependenciesMeta',
'dependencies',
'devDependencies',
'resolutions',
// types
'types',
'typings'
]
Unknown keys, or keys not part of the list above, will be alphabetically sorted and added to the end of the file. Note that this list takes into account both
npm and
yarn keys.
Forthcoming rules include: